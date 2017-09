Johnson County Humane Society annual rummage sale. Profits to help provide spay/neuter vouchers for dogs and cats and free shots for dogs. Saturday, Oct. 7th, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 1923 S. Shady St. (Hwy 421) Mountain City, TN. Bring your clean, working, usable items to the armory Oct. 2nd until Oct. 5th from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Oct. 6th from 9 a.m. until noon. For more information call 423-727-2566 or 423-727-9886.