Johnson County Farmers Market finds this Saturday

On Saturday, September 16th we’ll have all cuts of grass fed beef, pasture raised chicken eggs, pasture raised pork (pork chops, bacon, hot Italian sausage, brats, pork roast), grapes, apples, blackberries, raspberries, TOMATOES, several varieties of green beans, okra, summer squash, butternut, cushaw and spaghetti squash, romaine lettuce, scallions, kale, leeks, onions, garlic, sweet peppers, hot peppers, eggplant, potatoes, cabbage, kohlrabi, spinach, arugula, collards, broccoli and fresh herbs. Our bakers are French bread, jalapeño loaves, whole wheat bread, cinnamon rolls, cookies, several flavors of croissants, Asiago garlic bread, tarts, Danishes and muffins. We’ll also have homemade jams and jellies, granola, apple cider vinegar, raw organic sauerkraut, lotions, jewelry, stained glass, hand painted crafts, wood carvings, and more! Come enjoy music by Randy Dandurand and friends!

The Johnson County Farmers Market is open each Saturday from 9 to 12 at the county courthouse parking lot.