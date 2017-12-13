Johnson County 4-H student reports

Mrs. Greer’s fourth grade class has once again succeeded in another assignment. This project was to do a speech about someone or something in our Tennessee history. We had four weeks to do the assignment. On Friday, November 10th, our speech winners were selected. First place was Izzy Thompson, second place was Serenity Jones, and third place was Nate Sutherland. The next assignment is to create a poster. Mrs. Greer’s fourth grade class is excited for this next project. We hope to get a lot of points this year! Hailey Lewis

Mrs. Greer’s 4th Grade

Mountain City Elementary

In our recent 4-H meeting we shared our speeches to the class. Many of our speeches were on Egyptian History: pyramids, Pharaohs and artifacts. In 1st place was Gaston Dugger who did his speech on Osiris. In 2nd place was Vanessa Perkins who did her speech on the sphinx and in 3rd place was George Grill. Then we learned our next project, the poster project!!

Eli Fritts

Mrs. Gentry’s 6th Grade

Mountain City Elementay

Ms. Dugger’s 4th grade class had their 4-H meeting on November 3, 2017. Today we gave our speeches to the class. Everyone did a great job! In 1st place was Josie Cox, 2nd place was Sarah Presnell, and in 3rd place was Ansley Clifton. Our next project is the poster contest.

Katelyn Osborne

Ms. Dugger’s 4th Grade

Roan Creek Elementary

In 4-H we talked about our next project, which is the poster contest. When designing your poster, you will have to use your imagination and creativity.

Mattie Jones

Mrs. Henson’s 6th Grade

Mountain City Elementary

Ms. Parrish’s 5th grade 4-H club had their ornament project contest. We all knew that there would only be three winners. The winners were: 1st place- Zachary Lunceford, 2nd place- Matthew Swift, & 3rd place- Kaylee Roark. Our next project is the public speaking contest.

Matthew Swift

Ms. Parrish’s 5th Grade

Mountain City Elementary

In our last 4-H meeting the teachers talked about our next project, the speech contest. We have to write a speech on U.S. History. The ornaments were judged and ribbons were given out. This was the end of our meeting.

Sarah Johnson

Mrs. Chambers’ 5th Grade

Mountain City Elementary

This month we talked about our Public Speaking contest. Mrs. Pleasant said it will be a big contest if everyone tried their best. We also talked about the hamburger method and how to write a speech. You can see me next month in the Tomahawk.

Mattie Jones

Mrs. Henson’s 6th Grade

On November 3, 2017, Mrs. Stalvey’s 6th Grade class gave their 4-H speeches. Everyone did a great job on their interesting speeches. Our winners were Hunter Taylor- 3rd place, Brayden Cannon- 2nd place, and Alexa Childers- 1st place. Congratulations and great job! The next project is the poster contest. Your poster needs to have a great message and description. Have a nice evening!

Alexa Childers

Mrs. Stavey’s 6th Grade

Mountain City Elementary

In our 4-H meeting we learned about our 4-H project. It is going to be the poster contest. If you use the clover on your poster, it can be green with white H’s or a black and white version. Then we started the speeches. First place was a tie between Ivy Lakatos and Ariel Tester.

Sarah Johnson

Mrs. Chambers’ 5th Grade

Mountain City Elementary