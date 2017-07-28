Heritage Hall news from Mountain City

Saturday, July 29, Carson Peters and the Iron Mountain Band, sponsored by Redden Realty and Humphrey Masonry Supply. Young East TN native Carson Peters has carved a reputation for himself in the area, the state, and even on national TV stages as a brilliantly talented fiddler. His parents’ Jamie & Robin Peters from Carter County, realized their son was a prodigy when at four, Carson was playing at musical competitions and jamming at festivals. The July show will be Carson’s third gig at HH, and he continues to grow and blossom as a musician and entertainer. Carson has impressed audiences from the David Letterman show, the Carter Family Fold, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Tennessee State Senate. He is a true Tennessee/National treasure whom we are looking forward to following as his star rises higher and brighter each year, and we feel truly honored to have him and his band Iron Mountain grace our stage once again.

Saturday, Aug. 12, The Piano Magic of Floyd Cramer, a tribute event featuring the magic by Floyd’s grandson, pianist Jason Coleman and Chet’s great-niece, guitarist Meagan Taylor. Be transported to a different time and place, a cherished memory, an unforgettable feeling. Floyd Cramer’s unique “slip note” piano style was an essential part of countless country, pop, and rock hits in the 1950s and ‘60s. Jason brings new life to the “Nashville Sound” pioneered by his legendary forerunner with songs like Floyd’s “Last Date” as well as by singing the music of the Everly Brothers and Elvis Presley whose careers were impacted by Floyd. Adv $20/ Door $23. Sponsored by Amedysis Home Health, GSC Electronics & Security, Johnson County Community Hospital, and Unique Boutique

Next up at Heritage Hall: Tues., Renowned Story Tellers Carmen Deedy and John McCutcheon, a benefit performance for the new JC Arts Center/Workshop/Gallery

Heritage Hall is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the area with great shows at good prices. Most evening shows start at 7pm; unless otherwise noted, advance tickets are $10; gate tickets are $12 & youth tickets are $5. For tickets, or reservations, call 423-727-7444 and leave a message. The Box Office is normally open on Tuesday – Friday, 12 – 2 pm at 126 College Street. Also, please see heritagehalltheatre.org.