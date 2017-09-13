Heritage Hall news

Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 p.m., “The Magic of Smiles” starring Dr. Gary Flegal! Known as Tennessee’s Premier Magical Entertainer, Nashville magician Dr. Gary Flegal brings his passion for creating special magic moments to Heritage Hall Theatre. Presenting Family Entertainment at its best, Dr. Flegal is an award-winning magical entertainer who can transport you to another time and place to escape the stresses of modern life. His performances have been called “charismatic, professional, and truly dynamic,” “the best we ever had,” and “a rare find in today’s sophisticated world.” Sponsored by Mountain City Funeral Home, Mountain View Nursery & Landscaping, Mullins Real Estate & Auction. Adult Tickets: $15 in advance, $18 at the door – Youth Tickets: Get 1 FREE youth ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket, additional youth tickets are $5.

Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m., Hee-Haw’s LuLu Roman with Chosen Road (with special guest The Johnson County JAM Program), a gospel bluegrass performance. Chosen Road is one of the busiest groups on the bluegrass scene, working as many as 250 dates each year, taking their message of forgiveness to music lovers all across the US. Tickets are $12 at the door – open seating. Presented by bluegrasstoday.com

Next up at Heritage Hall: Sunday, Sept. 24, 3:00 p.m. – Barter Theatre’s “Ghost, Ghost, Come Out Tonight” – A Barter Theatre original world premiere murder mystery thriller. By Catherine Bush