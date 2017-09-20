Farm to Table Harvest Celebration this Saturday

The Johnson County Farmers Market is hosting the first annual Harvest Celebration Dinner to be held September 23. Tickets are still available at the Johnson County Welcome Center or at the Farmers Market Saturday mornings for $35 for a 4 course Mediterranean themed meal with live classical and folk music.
Call 423-677-2222 to reserve your ticket or for more information. Vegan and gluten free options are available.
The Johnson County Farmers Market is hosting the first annual Harvest Celebration Dinner to be held September 23. Tickets are still available at the Johnson County Welcome Center or at the Farmers Market Saturday mornings for $35 for a 4 course Mediterranean themed meal with live classical and folk music.