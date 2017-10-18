From farm to fork – a day on the farm

The fourth annual Farm Day proved to be a huge success with 3rd & 4th graders across Johnson County. A partnership between UT-TSU Extension and Farm Bureau, Farm Day gives all third and fourth graders in Johnson County the opportunity to visit a local farm for a day of hands on fun and education. On Monday, October 2nd, students visited Iron Mountain Farms in Butler to learn about agriculture and its’ impact on everyday life. Students visited 9 stations led by local farmers and industry professionals to learn about where their food and other everyday items originate. Stations included beef cattle led by Agricultural Agent Rick Thomason, dairy led by 4-H Program Assistant Leigh Anne Taylor, sheep and wool led by Jane Plaugher and Debbie Stone from the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild, horse led by Katie Shoun-Harrell of Shoun Lumber, poultry led by Lori Kegley, soil conservation and water pollution led by Jason Hughes and Debbie Lipford from the Natural Resource Soil Conservation office, fruits and vegetables led by Cindy Church from the Garden Barn, forestry led by Danny Osborn from the Tennessee Department of Forestry and beekeeping led by Ben Wheeler from the Johnson County Beekeeper’s association. Highlights of the tour included discovering how many different types of wool there are and the long process of making useable items from raw wool, watching honeybees interact and work in an observation hive and tasting the honey, petting Bud a 2,000 pound draft horse and learning that chickens are the closest living relative to the t-rex dinosaur. Throughout the day students learn just how much agriculture impacts their everyday lives and how each meal they eat goes from “Farm to Fork”. Each student also received a bag of goodies to take home and a water bottle courtesy of Farm Bureau and Farm Bureau Women. We appreciate James and Lori Kegley of Iron Mountain Farms for hosting Farm Day along with all the volunteers, speakers and donors who make this event so special for our youth.