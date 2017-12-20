Brayden Gentry selected for the Good Neighbor Award

Brayden Gentry was recently notified that he has been selected the Good Neighbor for November, 2017. Sponsored by the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, this award recognizes students in the Middle School who have a generous spirit, who put others before self. Brayden is described by his teachers as a young man who can be counted on to do the right thing, who does not waiver from the virtues in which he believes, and can be counted on to lend a helping hand whenever and wherever one is needed. Sheila Cruse, joined by Dr. Robert Heath, Principal of JCMS, presented Brayden with letters of congratulations.