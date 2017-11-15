4-H reports from Johnson County students

In our last 4-H meeting we had 6 club points. To start the meeting, Kayden Epperly led us in the Pledge of Allegiance. Next, Ashton Dollar led the 4-H pledge. Johnalyn Yates gave the thought of the day. After the roll was called, Carson Brown read the minutes from the last meeting. Sarah Morris announced our next project which is Public Speaking. Last, the winners of the ornament contest were announced. In 3rd place was Kayden Epperly, 2nd place was Maleia Leonard, and 1st place was Zahlan McNeal. Everyone in our class got blue ribbons!

Desirea Robinson

Mrs. Gregory’s 5th Grade

Roan Creek Elementary

Today is October 7, 2017 and the project for this month is to write a speech. We talked about the different parts of a speech. Abel Johnson opened the meeting. April Ferguson led us in the Pledge of Allegiance. Zoe Epperly led us in the 4-H pledge. Chloe Sutherland gave the thought of the day. The winners of the ornament contest were: Chloe Sutherland- 1st place, Landon Greene- 2nd place, and Liam Cranford- 3rd place.

Zoe Epperly

Mr. Timbs’ 4th Grade

Roan Creek Elementary

On November 1, 2017 Mrs. Proffitt’s 6th grade class had their 4-H meeting. We learned about the poster contest and we can think of it as designing a mini billboard advertising 4-H. Posters are due on December 6, 2017. The winners of the Public Speaking contest were: Reese Young- 3rd place with her speech about Joan of Arc, Makenzie Kelly- 2nd place with her speech about Mary, Mother of Jesus, and in Ezra Howard- 1st place with his speech about Joseph, Father of Jesus.

Bryana Hayworth

Mrs. Proffitt’s 6th Grade

Doe Elementary

Today I will be talking about our 4-H meeting in Mrs. Kittle’s class. We as of now have 3 club points and 0 service points. I, Sierra Green, led the 4-H pledge. Makynna Younce led the 4-H Pledge and Adrian Arguello gave the thought of the day. The next project is the poster contest. The winners of the Public Speaking contest were: Stephanie Knight-3rd place, Nathan King-2nd place, and Lauryn Bishop- 1st place.

Sierra Green

Mrs. Kittle’s 6th Grade

Mountain City Elementary