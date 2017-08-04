2017 Tennessee Senior Brain Games call for teams: time to compete!

The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, in partnership with the nine Area Agencies on Aging and Disability, proudly announces the upcoming season of the Tennessee Senior Brain Games, now in its fifth year. This is an annual, statewide, team-based trivia competition designed to increase public awareness of brain health and its impact on one’s quality of life.

Interest and participation continues to grow every year. If an older adult organization wants to participate, this is still anyone’s—any team’s–competition. The only teams without a chance of winning are those that choose not to play.

For the next several months, teams will compete within their districts to reach the East, Middle, and West Tennessee semi-finals. The winners of those semi-final rounds will then proceed to Jonesborough, Tennessee on Thursday, October 19, 2017 to take on the Olde Towners from the Jonesborough Senior Center, last year’s champions. The winning team takes home the cup for a year, earns $2000 for its organization, and gets to host the 2018 championship in their hometown.

We all want to stay healthy and independent as we age. To do that, we need to exercise both our bodies and our minds. Ongoing research is helping us learn more about maintaining a healthy brain. While age and family history are risk factors, other things such as diet, exercise, and lifestyle are also believed to have an influence. You can make a difference in the quality of your life by making healthy choices and remaining active.

Visit tn.gov/aging for more information about the competition and to register your team for this year’s Tennessee Senior Brain Games. If you have questions, call Annalea Cothron at 615-770-3901 or email her at annalea.cothron@tn.gov.