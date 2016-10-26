This week’s church announcements

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

God’s Country Church opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00am to 3:00 pm daily.

First Freewill Baptist Church to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any

Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church

to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

The Way of the Cross Revival Center to hold revival

The Way of the Cross Revival Center on Highway 421 next to Homer’s Kwik Lube, will be starting a revival October 23-October 30th at 7:00 pm nightly. Sunday night, Frank Woods; Monday night, Greg Poe with special singing by Larry Barry; Tuesday night, Barry Dunn with special singing Walter Simcox and Grace Davis; Wednesday night, James Gentry; Thursday night, Carter Wells; Friday night, Frank Woods; Saturday night, Greg Poe and Sunday night, Homer Vanover. Everyone is welcome. All offerings will be going to the children’s family ministries. For more information, please call 423-895-3093.

Evergreen Baptist Church to hold revival

Evergreen Baptist Church will hold their rival October 24th-28th. Bro . Ethan Greene will be preaching the services starting at 7pm nightly. Everyone welcome.

Pine Grove Baptist to host Dr. Ben Carper

Dr. Ben Carper, an Evangelist and the Director of The Bright Spot Hour international radio broadcast, will be at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 936 Big Dry Run Road, Mountain City, Nov. 6th – 9th. The Sunday services will be at 11am and 2pm. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday services begin at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Locust Gap to hold Fall Jubilee

Locust Gap will hold their Fall Jubilee October 22-October 29th at 7:00 pm nightly. Service with Andy Patterson on October 22nd; Sonny Thomas on October 23rd and 24th; John Harrington on October 25th; Randy English on October 26th; Nathan Jennings on October 27 and 28 and Brandon Young on October 29th.

Roan Creek Baptist Church

has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-895-3507. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Brother Josh Jones will be preaching at Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church

Brother Josh Jones will be preaching at Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, October 30th at 5:00 pm. Josh, Stephanie and children will be singings. Come join us.

The Crystal River Boys to appear at Cobbs Creek Baptist Church

The Crystal River Boys will be appearing at Cobbs Creek Baptist Church, located at 150 Church Street in Butler, Tennessee on October 30, 2016 at 7:00 pm at the 5th Sunday night service. For more information, contact Pastor A.J. Potter at 423-768-1228 or 423-768-2962.

First Free Will Baptist Youth Center to hold harvest festival

First Free Will Baptist Church will hold a harvest festival on October 29th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. There will be food, fun games, costume judging, cotton candy, treat bags and much more. Everyone is welcome. Fun for all ages.

Trunk-or-Treat At Little Doe Baptist

Little Doe Baptist Church in Butler will host Trunk-or-Treat on October 31, 5-6:30 p.m. in the church

parking lot. Bring your kids and join us for a wonderful night of treats and fun!

Hammons Chapel Christian Church

to hold its BOOth or Treat

Hammons Chapel Christian Church will be holding its BOOth or Treat on October 31st, from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Come on up Forge Creek Rd. and join us in the Fellowship hall for some candy and fun!

Nelson Chapel Baptist Church to hold KidsFest

Nelson Chapel Baptist Church will hold KidsFest on Monday October 31, 2016 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. There will be candy, food, and inflatables. Come join us for a great evening of fun.

Song Service at First United Methodist Church

The “Fifth Sunday Fellowship in Song” service will be held at First United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 30th at 11:00 a.m. The worship service will include congregational singing of familiar hymns and uplifting music by the church choir and special guest, Rebecca Witt. Witt, musician extraordinaire. She is a professional bagpiper who shares her talent with church groups and other local venues. She has participated with her bagpipes in competitions for students and professionals. One selection to be presented by Witt is the “bagpipe standard,” Amazing Grace.

Rebecca Witt McCoy is originally from Johnson County and grew up playing the bagpipes. She graduated from Lees-McRae College where she met her husband, Sean. After living in Sean’s native Florida for four years, they moved back to Banner Elk, North Carolina, where they currently reside with their two cats. Rebecca works as a cruise travel agent and still enjoys playing her instrument as often as she can. You are invited to be a part of this musical worship service as we share in melodious praise. First United Methodist Church is located at 128 North Church Street. Reverend Scott Wilks is the pastor. For more information, call 727-7191.

Ackerson Creek Christian Church

has new service time

All church services will begin at 3:00 for Ackerson Creek Christian Church.