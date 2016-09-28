This week’s church announcements

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

God’s Country Church opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00am to 3:00 pm daily.

First Freewill Baptist Church to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any

Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church

to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

The Way of the Cross Revival Center

to start full time services June 12th

The Way of the Cross Revival Center will be starting full time services June the 12th Sunday School 10:00 am, preaching 11:00 with Rev. Carter Wells. Revival beginning at 7:00 pm with Homer Vanover and Rev. Carter Wells preaching Tuesday night and Thursday night, Home Vanover will be preaching Sunday night, Monday night, Wednesday night and Friday night. Special singings will be held on Tuesday, June 14th with Walter Simcox, Grace David and Jewell Atwood. Everyone is welcome.

The Marksman Quartet to sing at First Free Will Baptist Church

The Marksman Quartet from Georgia will be singing at First Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday evening, October 2 at 6:00 pm. The Marksmen are one of the lead bluegrass groups in the south. Reverend Gregg Poe, pastor.

East Tennessee Medical Mission

at Roan Creek Baptist Church has

medical equipment for those in need

If you are in need of medical equipment please call the Roan Creek Baptist church 423-727-7061 on Tuesday or Friday mornings. If there is no answer, you may also contact Junior Maze at 423-727-4925, Derl McCloud at 423-727-6536, and Tom Nelson at 423-727-7589. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Brother Jim Hylton

to preach at Bethany Baptist Church

Brother Jim Hylton will be preaching at Bethany Baptist Church, located at 5950 Highway 67 W, Mountain City, TN. The dates are September 25-28, Sunday 11:00 and 7:00 pm and Monday thru Wednesday at 7:00 pm. Brother Gale Hartley, pastor. Jim Hylton has been used by the Lord in a number of places, one of which was in New Albany, Indiana at Graceland Baptist Church. God came and people yielded to Him and He took over and a four day meeting turned into a 12 week meeting due to hungry hearts and lives for God.

Berea Baptist to hold revival

Berea Baptist will hold revival on September 26, 27 and 28. Brother David Lyalls will be preaching. Services start at 7:00 pm nightly. All are welcome.

Butler Park Revival to be held September 28-30

Butler Park Revival will be held on September 28-30 at 7:00 pm. They are located on Highway 67 in Butler, Tennessee. There will be special singing and preaching nightly. All are welcome. For information, call John Hammett at 423-502-3346.

Blacklight Drama and Puppet Band Ministries to hold event October 2nd

Blacklight Drama and Puppet Bank Ministries will be at Freedom Fellowship on Old Stoney Creek in Elizabethton, Tennessee on October 2nd at 6:00 pm. The Southside Freewill Blacklight Drama Team welcomes you and your youth. For more info, contact Pastor John Hammett 423-502-3346.

First United Methodist Church

to hold Annual Fall Bazaar

First United Methodist Annual Fall Bazaar: On Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. ‘til 1:30 pm, First United Methodist Church, 128 N. Church Street in Mountain City, will be holding its 39th annual Bazaar featuring their world -famous barbecued chicken. This year’s event will feature baked items, the Unique Boutique Thrift Store, a Book/Media Nook, and a holiday table of decorations. The chicken dinners will be served between 11:00 and 1:00, and can be eaten in (indoors or out), carried out, or delivered. Chicken dinner tickets are now available at FUMCs Unique Boutique on Wednesdays from 10-2, or see Richard Walsh, or Wanda Payne. Most of these dinners are sold out before the Bazaar, so get your tickets now. For more information, call 423-727-1054 and leave a message.

Mountain View Baptist Church to Homecoming

Mountain View Baptist Church will hold their homecoming on Sunday, October 2 at 10:30 am. Preaching will be Rev Frank Woods. Pastor Brian Weaver and the congregation invites everyone to attend.

Dollar Brothers to sing at Victory Baptist Church

The Dollar Brothers will be singing on Sunday, October 2, 6:00 pm, at Victory Baptist Church in Shady Valley. Pastor Eddie Porter. Everyone is welcome.

Rainbow Mennonite Church to hold homecoming

Rainbow Mennonite Church will hold their homecoming on October 2. Services start at 10:45 with special singing by Eddie Manns from Beckley, West Virginia. There will be a homecoming lunch to follow. Rainbow Mennonite invites you to join them at Homecoming 2016. Call 727-6230 if you have any questions.

Ackerson Creek Christian Church

has new service time

All church services will begin at 3:00 for Ackerson Creek Christian Church.