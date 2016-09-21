This week’s church announcements

Calvary Baptist Church opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at 1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

God’s Country Church opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00am to 3:00 pm daily.

Brother Derrick Wilson

to preach at Vaughts Gap Baptist Church

Brother Derrick Wilson will be preaching at Vaughts Gap Baptist Church on September 24th at 7 pm and Sunday morning service the 25th and Sunday evening 6 pm. Everyone invited. Pastor Chuck Morefield.

Roan Creek Baptist Church

to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

Berea Baptist to hold revival

Berea Baptist will hold revival on September 26, 27 and 28. Brother David Lyalls will be preaching. Services start at 7:00 pm nightly. All are welcome.

The Way of the Cross Revival Center to start full time services June 12th

The Way of the Cross Revival Center will be starting full time services June the 12th Sunday School 10:00 am, preaching 11:00 with Rev. Carter Wells. Revival beginning at 7:00 pm with Homer Vanover and Rev. Carter Wells preaching Tuesday night and Thursday night, Home Vanover will be preaching Sunday night, Monday night, Wednesday night and Friday night. Special singings will be held on Tuesday, June 14th with Walter Simcox, Grace David and Jewell Atwood. Everyone is welcome.

Meadowview Baptist Church to hold revival

Meadowview Baptist Church will have revival services September 19-23 with Brother Charles Worley bringing the message each night. Services begin at 7:00 pm, prayer room at 6:45. Richard Jones is the pastor.

Mountain City Baptist Church to hold Friend Day

Friend day will be held at Mountain City Baptist Church this Sunday, September 25. The service will be at 11 am with Pastor Derek Wilson preaching and special singing provided by our church. Please make plans to join us! A meal will follow the service. We look forward to seeing you there. We are located at 936 North Church Street. For questions please call 727-8742.

Homecoming at Nelson Chapel Baptist Church

Everyone is invited to join us this Sunday, September 25th at 10:30 am for our Homecoming services.

We will have Caleb’s Crossing as our special guest leading us in worship.

Come join us for wonderful worship and great food after the service. For more information contact the church office at 423-727-3055. We are located at 2043 Forge Road, Mountain City, TN 37683.

Sutherland Baptist Church Revival

Sutherland Baptist Church will hold a revival on Sunday, September 25th at 11:00 am and 6:00 pm and Monday, September 26th thru Thursday, September 29th at 7:00 pm. The church is located at 134 Brown Hollow Road in Creston, North Carolina. Evangelist Larry Adams, special singing nightly.

Ackerson Creek Christian Church has new service time

All church services will begin at 3:00 for Ackerson Creek Christian Church.

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need

If you are in need of medical equipment please call the Roan Creek Baptist church 423-727-7061 on Tuesday or Friday mornings. If there is no answer, you may also contact Junior Maze at 423-727-4925, Derl McCloud at 423-727-6536, and Tom Nelson at 423-727-7589. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Blacklight Drama and Puppet Band Ministries

to hold event October 2nd

Blacklight Drama and Puppet Bank Ministries will be at Freedom Fellowship on Old Stoney Creek in Elizabethton, Tennessee on October 2nd at 6:00 pm. The Southside Freewill Blacklight Drama Team welcomes you and your youth. For more info, contact Pastor John Hammett 423-502-3346.

Brother Jim Hylton to preach at Bethany Baptist Church

Brother Jim Hylton will be preaching at Bethany Baptist Church, located at 5950 Highway 67 W, Mountain City, TN. The dates are September 25-28, Sunday 11:00 and 7:00 pm and Monday thru Wednesday at 7:00 pm. Brother Gale Hartley, pastor. Jim Hylton has been used by the Lord in a number of places, one of which was in New Albany, Indiana at Graceland Baptist Church. God came and people yielded to Him and He took over and a four day meeting turned into a 12 week meeting due to hungry hearts and lives for God.

Pathfinder Club to meet at Seventh Day Adventist Church

The Mountain City Soaring Eagles are winging their way back to Cold Springs Road. It’s a Pathfinder Club for young people aged 10-14, and meets at the Seventh-day Adventist Church every other Wednesday night, beginning September 21, 6p.m.

The Pathfinder Club had a planning session this past week. Kids got to make a miniature tipi. Upcoming plans include learning survival skills such as edible wild plants, shelter building, as well as friction fire building, just like Native Americans. “There will be a lot of history presented this year, so we would like to invite area home schoolers to join us,” says club director, JoAnne Brown, “All our meetings are open to the public.” If you’d like more information, call JoAnne at 336-385-2178 or at the church Wednesdays, 423-727-7329.

First United Methodist Church to hold Annual Fall Bazaar

First United Methodist Annual Fall Bazaar: On Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. ‘til 1:30 pm, First United Methodist Church, 128 N. Church Street in Mountain City, will be holding its 39th annual Bazaar featuring their world -famous barbecued chicken. This year’s event will feature baked items, the Unique Boutique Thrift Store, a Book/Media Nook, and a holiday table of decorations. The chicken dinners will be served between 11:00 and 1:00, and can be eaten in (indoors or out), carried out, or delivered. Chicken dinner tickets are now available at FUMCs Unique Boutique on Wednesdays from 10-2, or see Richard Walsh, or Wanda Payne. Most of these dinners are sold out before the Bazaar, so get your tickets now. For more information, call 423-727-1054 and leave a message.

Butler Park Revival to be held September 28-30

Butler Park Revival will be held on September 28-30 at 7:00 pm. They are located on Highway 67 in Butler, TN. Special singing and preaching nightly. All are welcome. For information, call John Hammett at 423-502-3346.