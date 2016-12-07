This week’s church announcements

Calvary Baptist Church

opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

First Freewill Baptist Church

to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any

Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church

to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for

information.

Ackerson Creek Christian Church

has new service time

All church services will begin at 3:00 for Ackerson Creek Christian Church.

Roan Creek Baptist Church

has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or

contact Roy Hodge 423-895-3507. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

Steve Roman fund-raiser

SONshine and Reign Ministries and Rainbow Mennonite Church will be holding a fund-raiser for Steve Roman on

Saturday, Dec. 17th at the church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Steve is in dire need of a medical procedure to improve his lung function. Plates will consist of slow-cooked barbecue, slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. Availability is limited so call early to get your order in. Call 306-2022 or the church at

727-5882 the day of the fund-raiser to order your BBQ.

Fellowship Community Church

Fellowship Community Church, 420 E. 4th, Watauga, TN

December 4, 2016 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

God’s Country Church

opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in

Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00am to 3:00 pm daily.