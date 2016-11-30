This week’s church announcements

Calvary Baptist Church

opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

The Just Over Youth of First Freewill

Baptist Church to hold a fundraiser

The Just Over Youth of First Freewill Baptist Church will be having a fundraiser on Saturday, December 3rd 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Meal consists of ham, green beans, potato salad, roll, desserts and drink.

Adults $7.00 and children under 12 $3.00.

Just Over Youth of First Freewill Baptist Church will be having their Christmas bazaar and bake sale on Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm. There will be lots of nice items for gift giving all at reasonable prices.

God’s Country Church

opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00am to 3:00 pm daily.

First Freewill Baptist Church

to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend anyServices, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Victory Chapel Cowboy Church

to hold fundraiser

Victory Chapel Cowboy Church will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, December 3 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm for Steven Roman. Roman has been suffering with COPD and is in need of stem cell treatment to improve his breathing. Funds raised will go directly towards his treatment. Lois Dunn and Friends will perform with live music, and there will also be a live auction of household goods. There will be Christmas ornaments, baked goods and crafts for sale. Food will be available to purchase. Please come out and support Steve.

Roan Creek Baptist Church

to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

Ackerson Creek Christian Church

has new service time

All church services will begin at 3:00 for Ackerson Creek Christian Church.

Roan Creek Baptist Church

has medical equipment for those in need

East Tennessee Medical Mission at Roan Creek Baptist Church has medical equipment for those in need. This is a free service. If you are in need of medical equipment please call Roan Creek Baptist Church on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 12 noon at 423-727-7061. If there is no answer, you can call Hugh Slemp 423-480-0167, Tom Nelson 423-727-7589, Joe Barry 423-727-7837 or contact Roy Hodge 423-895-3507. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.