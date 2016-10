Pine Grove Baptist to host Dr. Ben Carper

Dr. Ben Carper, an Evangelist and the Director of The Bright Spot Hour international radio broadcast, will be at Pine Grove Baptist Church, 936 Big Dry Run Road, Mountain City, Nov. 6th – 9th. The Sunday services will be at 11am and 2pm. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday services begin at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.