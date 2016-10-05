Church announcements

Calvary Baptist Church

opens clothes closet to the public

Calvary Baptist Church now has a clothes closet ministry. It will be open to the public on Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. If you are or know of anyone in need, please come visit us on Tuesday nights in our Life Center. They are located at

1324 Cold Springs Road in Mountain City.

God’s Country Church opens new thrift store

New thrift store now open at 996 Crossroads Drive in Mountain City at God’s Country Church. A huge selection of merchandise. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week from 9:00am to 3:00 pm daily.

First Freewill Baptist Church to run church vans

First Freewill Baptist Church is running their church vans on Wednesdays and Sundays. If you would like to attend any

Services, please contact Brian Roark at 423-895-1489 or Mary Roark at 423-297-3813. If no answer, please leave a message with name, address and phone number.

Roan Creek Baptist Church

to begin broadcasting Sunday services

Roan Creek Baptist Church has begun broadcasting a live video stream of our Sunday services at 11am and 6pm.

You are now invited to worship with online if you are unable to attend in person. Visit RoanCreekBaptist.com for information.

The Way of the Cross Revival Center to start full time services June 12th

The Way of the Cross Revival Center will be starting full time services June the 12th Sunday School 10:00 am, preaching 11:00 with Rev. Carter Wells. Revival beginning at 7:00 pm with Homer Vanover and Rev. Carter Wells preaching Tuesday night and Thursday night, Home Vanover will be preaching Sunday night, Monday night, Wednesday night and Friday night. Special singings will be held on Tuesday, June 14th with Walter Simcox, Grace David and Jewell Atwood. Everyone is welcome.

Revival Time at Dewey Christian Church

Revival services begin Sunday morning October 9th at 11:00. Services continue at 6:00 Sunday evening and 7:00 Monday through Wednesday.

Five Great Services with Five Great Preachers! SUNDAY AM .. Rick Mathena, Bluefield, W. Va. Sunday PM- Bret Jones, Elizabethton, Tn. Monday– Howard Taylor, Shady Valley, Tn., Tuesday- Roger Dalton, Wytheville, Va. Wednesday- Walter Schwitzerlett, Horsepen, Va.

Revival Preaching and Revival Singing the old time way! C.D Bud Gentry, Minister and congregation invites you to hear true Gospel preaching at it’s best, straight from the Bible. No additions and no subtractions. Everyone is welcome! The church building is located at 3548 Hyw 67 West. Praise the Lord!

Rotary Tour of Homes

The Mountain City Rotary Club 2016 Christmas Tour of Homes is scheduled for Sunday afternoon , December 11. If you would like to decorate your home and enter it in the tour, please contact Fran Kitchell at 727-7124 or Mark Sijthoff at 291-9545.

Mountain View Baptist Church

to hold Saturday night singing

Mountain View Baptist Church will hold a Saturday night singing on Saturday, October 8th at 7:00 pm. Singing will be Calvary’s Reflection. Pastor Brian Weaver and the congregation invites everyone to attend.

East Tennessee Medical Mission

at Roan Creek Baptist Church

has medical equipment for those in need

If you are in need of medical equipment please call the Roan Creek Baptist church 423-727-7061 on Tuesday or Friday mornings. If there is no answer, you may also contact Junior Maze at 423-727-4925, Derl McCloud at 423-727-6536, and Tom Nelson at 423-727-7589. We also take used medical equipment. If you want to donate equipment to our church please call any of the numbers listed above.

First United Methodist Church

to hold Annual Fall Bazaar

First United Methodist Annual Fall Bazaar: On Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m. ‘til 1:30 pm, First United Methodist Church, 128 N. Church Street in Mountain City, will be holding its 39th annual Bazaar featuring their world -famous barbecued chicken. This year’s event will feature baked items, the Unique Boutique Thrift Store, a Book/Media Nook, and a holiday table of decorations. The chicken dinners will be served between 11:00 and 1:00, and can be eaten in (indoors or out), carried out, or delivered. Chicken dinner tickets are now available at FUMCs Unique Boutique on Wednesdays from 10-2, or see Richard Walsh, or Wanda Payne. Most of these dinners are sold out before the Bazaar, so get your tickets now. For more information, call 423-727-1054 and leave a message.

Ackerson Creek Christian Church

has new service time

All church services will begin at 3:00 for Ackerson Creek Christian Church.