This week’s sheriff’s, court and 911 reports

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018

MISTY N ARNOLD

GS-18-CR-360/CRIMINAL LITTERING/PTL M MULLINS

STEPHANIE LYNN ARNOLD

GS-18-CR-318/DEP A WORLEY

CTS 1-2/CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

CTS 3-4/DOGS AT LARGE

WILLIAM B ASCHENBACK

GS-18-CR-255/DORL/INV B SUTHERLAND

ANTHONY ADAM BREWER

COMPLIANCE

GS-15-CR-392/VOP/CCI

JESSICA LEE BREWSTER

TBI CERT & DIV VIOL DATE 4/22/18 PD

GS-18-CR-285/THP C DUNN

CT-1/POSS SCH I

CT-2/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

JASON LYNN BROWN

CAPIAS

83307/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-660/DOSL 1ST/THP C DUNN

GS-17-TR-778/MUFFLER LAW/THP C DUNN

ALEXANDRIA MOLLIE BRYANT

GS-16-TR-976/VOP/CCI

JIMMY EARL COFFEY

COMPLIANCE

80192V, 80193V/VOP/CCI

AMY COMBS

GS-18-CR-321/DOGS AT LARGE/JOSEPH PARETI

GARY J COX

STATUS ON CT 2 VIOL DATE 5/13/18 PD

GS-18-CR-340/PTL M MULLINS

CT-1/DORL 5TH

CT-2/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

JOSEPH LANDON DAVIS

HEARING/STNAW VIOL DATE 4/12/18 PD

GS-18-CR-265/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP J PETERS

GS-18-CR-266/POSS SCH II/INV B SUTHERLAND

BRITTANY NICOLE DAYTON

STATUS VIOL DATE 3/29/18 PD

GS-17-CR-910/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-225/POSS SCH II/DEP A WORLEY

JENNIFER LYNN DIXON

PRELIMINARY HEARING CURTIS

GS-17-CR-545/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-547/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-292/INV B SUTHERLAND

CT-1/KIDNAPPING

CT-2/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NOLA GAY DUGGER

GS-18-CR-364/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/DORL 1ST

CT-2/SIMPLE POSS SCH IV

CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

NATHANIEL G EASTRIDGE

TBI CERT & DIV/PRELIMINARY HEARING CURTIS

GS-18-CR-147/AGG ASSAULT X2/DEP J PETERS

JACOB FLETCHER

APPLY FOR RESTRICTED DL STOUT

GS-17-CR-84/DUI 1ST/INV B SUTHERLAND PLEAD 4/5/17

MELISSA A FLETCHER

PRELIMINARY HEARING

HYDER

GS-17-CR-538/DEP J PETERS

CT-1/DUI 3RD

CT-2/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-3/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-4/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE

CT-5/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE

CT-6/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE

CT-7/POSS LEGEND DRUGS

CT-8/POSS DRUG PARA

GS-17-TR-571/DEP J PETERS

CT-1/DORL

CT-2/LEFT OF CENTER

HUNTER RAY GREENE

GS-18-CR-361/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS

JOHN T HALLENBACK III

GS-18-CR-366/PTL M MULLINS

CT-1/DUI 2ND

CT-2/VICL

CT-3/DORL

CT-4/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

THOMAS ALLEN HARRISON

JUD DIV STOUT

GS-17-CR-36/THEFT UNDER $1000-CONSP/LT S BROWN

JUSTIN DAVID JACOBS

MENTAL EXAM REPORT VIOL DATE 10/26/17 PD

GS-17-CR-762/DEP B SUTHERLAND

CT-1/SOLICITATION OF MINOR

CT-2/SOLICITING SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS

CTS 3-6/ATT SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR

THOMAS REA LOWE

GS-18-CR-337/VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION/PAMELA V LOWE

SHATONA BENNETT LUNCEFORD

GS-18-CR-336/ACO M NEYLON

CT-1/CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

CTS 2-3/RABIES VACC

AMANDA LOU MAY

HEARING/STNAW SMITH

GS-17-CR-710/DEP J PETERS

CT-1/DORL

CT-2/DUE CARE

JASON LEE MAY

GS-18-TR-148/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/INV B SUTHERLAND

GS-18-CR-188/DORL/INV B SUTHERLAND

BRIAN ALLEN MCCOY

COMPLIANCE

GS-18-TR-158/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

JOSHUA L MULLINS

STATUS PRO SE

GS-18-CR-138/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C FRASER

MELISSA DAWN OSBORNE

TO HAVE ORIGINAL COPY OF INSURANCE

GS-18-TR-187/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/DEP A WORLEY

APRIL MICHELLE PENDLETON

TO HAVE DL

GS-17-CR-624/DEP C LIPFORD

CT-1/DOSL 1ST

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CHAD EVANS PENNINGTON

TO HAVE DL

GS-17-CR-621/DOSL/THP C DUNN

LACEY NICHOLE PERRY

GS-18-CR-363/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARAS

CT-3/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-4/SIMPLE POSS SCH IV

CRYSTAL GAIL POPE

GS-18-CR-357/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE/DEP R MINK

MICHAEL GLEN RICH

PRELIMINARY HEARING SMITH

GS-18-CR-291/INV B SUTHERLAND

CT-1/KIDNAPPING

CT-2/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VERNON A ROARK

GS-18-CR-358/DORL 2ND/DEP C FRASER

CHRISTOPHER EUGENE ROSE

GS-18-CR-354/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C LIPFORD

BRITINI LORRAINE SEXTON

GS-18-CR-359/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CT-2/DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COURTNEY L SHERRILL

VIOL DATE 4/2/18 PD

GS-18-CR-242/POSS SCH II/PTL M MULLINS

JAMIE DANIELLE SISK

GS-18-CR-356/DEP R MINK

CT-1/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

BRANDON M SMITH

GS-18-CR-365/DEP R MINK

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

JAMIE ALICE STOUT

GS-18-CR-335/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/PTL C BROWN

DEANNA TAYLOR

CURTIS

GS-18-CR-323/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/EVADING BY MV

CT-2/RECKLESS DRIVING

CTS 3-5/FAILURE TO USE SIGNAL

CT-6/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BY MV

CT-7/TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

CT-8/DORL 4TH

TAFFI ESSA JEAN TAYLOR

TRACKING CRIMINAL CASE FALLIN

GS-17-CR-165/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-191/VOP/CCI

COLTON J WALKER

GS-18-TR-182/THP A STORIE

CT-1/SEATBELT 2ND

CT-2/DL TO BE CARRIED

JACKIE SCOTT WILSON

GS-18-CR-127/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-164/VOP/CCI

COURTNEY SHREE YOUNG

COMPLIANCE

GS-15-CR-315/VOP/CCI

05/11/2018 TRACI L BROWN, VAUGHTS GAP RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/11/2018 ILDWIN M GOMEZ, STOUT BRANCH RD, NO DRIVERS LICENSE

05/11/2018 THOMAS R LOWE, WEST HOLY HILL RD, VIOLATION OF AN EXPARTE/ORDER OF PROTECTION

05/11/2018 LARRY M NORRIS, SHINGLETOWN RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 3, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

05/11/2018 BOBBY D STANTON, DRAFT RD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

05/11/2018 MICHAEL W VICKERS, HWY 421 S, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

05/12/2018 JEFFREY D BRINKER, CRETSINGER RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR BOOKING, HARASSMENT

05/12/2018 LISA K CLAWSON, SPEAR BRANCH RD, THEFT OF PROPERTY

05/12/2018 SHATONA L LUNCEFORD, LODGE ST, RABIES VACCINATION VIOLATION X 2, CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

05/12/2018 MICHAEL R RICE, FIRE TOWER RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/12/2018 TIMOTHY A WALLACE, BILL WALLACE LN, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, EVADING ARREST WHILE OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE, RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

05/13/2018 CASEY R ADKINS, STOUT RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

05/13/2018 GARRY J COX JR, CHESTNUT DR, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE, DRIVIN ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE 7TH OFFENSE

05/13/2018 AMY L DIEFFENBACHER, ELIZABETHTON, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

05/13/2018 SYLVIA A HOWARD, GENTRY CREEK RD, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

05/13/2018 JACKIE S WILSON, JOHNSON CITY, EVADING ARREST, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE 10TH OFFENSE

05/14/2018 CHARISSA A BLEVINS, BRINKLEY RD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

05/14/2018 MICHAEL N CANTER, HUMBERT TAYLOR RD, ASSAULT

05/15/2018 DANIEL L DEYTON, HWY 91 N, EVADING ARREST BY FOOT, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT W/ INJURIES, FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE 4TH OFFENSE

05/15/2018 RHONDA K KINLEY, MORELAND DR, VANDALSIM AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

05/15/2018 DONNIE C POTTER, MORELAND DR, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

05/15/2018 TABITHA A ROARK, HWY 421 S, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/16/2018 RODNEY D BOYD, PIERCETOWN RD, CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

05/16/2018 DAVID H BUNTEN, CAMPBELL RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/16/2018 JOHN W CLEMENS, CHESTNUT DR, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

05/16/2018 CHRISTOPHER J MEDLEY, CRESTON NC, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Earache 0

Toothache 0

Abdominal 8

Allergies 0

Animal Bite 0

Assault 1

Back Pain 4

Breathing Problems 23

Burns 0

Carbom 0

Cardiac 8

Chest Pain 30

Choke 1

Convulsions / Seizures 7

Diabetic Problems 4

Drowning 0

Electrocution 0

Eye Problems 0

Falls Under 6 Feet 31

Falls Over 6 Feet (Traumatic) 0

Headache 1

Heart 3

Heat 0

Hemorrhage / Lacerations 5

Overdose 3

Pregnancy 1

Psychiatric 2

Sick Person 54

Stab or Gun Shot 0

Stroke (CVA) 3

Traffic 0

Trauma 0

Unconscious / Fainting 5

Unknown 8

Transfers 66

Med Related 1

Discharged 36

Dialysis 25

Doctor Aptm 6

Medical Alarms 0

MDOA 0

Totals 336

City 911 Calls-Hung Up 6

County 911 Calls-Hung Up 4

Voids-Zone 798 32

Unk’s-Zone 799 41

Incidents Recieved By Fire Dist

Trade 31

Shady Valley / 30

/ Sutherland 1

1st Dist / Laurel Bloomery 72

2nd Dist. 196

City 432

Neva 74

Dry Run 35

Butler 69

Doe Valley 88

Totals 1028

Report submitted by Director Jerry S Jordan