This week’s sheriff’s, court and 911 reports- 6/20/18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

WILLIAM BLAIR ACHENBACK

GS-18-CR-217/TWRA R ROSIER

CT-1/OPERATING OHV ON WMA CT-2/EVADING ARREST

CT-3/INTERFERING W/AGENCY EMPLOYEE CT-4/ASSAULT

CT-5/DORL CT-6/POSS STOLEN VEHICLE

ANTHONY BELTRAN

FINAL FORFEITURE GS-17-CR-285/DORL 2ND/DEP R MINK

GS-17-TR-375/DEP R MINK CT-1/LIGHT LAW CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CURTIS ROBERT BLEVINS

GS-18-TR-250/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN

HEATHER MARIE BROWN

COMPLIANCE GS-17-TR-1186/DUE CARE/INV B SUTHERLAND

GS-17-TR-1188/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/INV B SUTHERLAND

DALTON K BRYANT

GS-18-CR-349/SIMPLE POSS/TWRA R ROSIER

CHRISTIANN S BURSE

GS-18-CR-378/DEP C FRASER

CT-1/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-1/OPEN CONTAINER

VICTORIA FATIMA CARTER

GS-18-CR-316/POSS DRUG PARA/THP C DUNN

JOSHUA HAROLD CLAWSON

COMPLIANCE 84369, 84370, 84371/VOP/CCI GS-15-CR-196/VOP/CCI

LISA KAY CLAWSON

CURTIS GS-18-CR-339/THEFT UNDER $1000/CD J WOODARD

CHELSEA KAY CORNETT

GS-18-TR-277/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

JOE M CROSSWHITE

GS-18-TR-260/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN

BILLY WAYNE DAVIS

COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-622V/VOP/CCI GS-15-CR-697/VOP/CCI

DEIDRE NICOLE DAVIS

HEARING/STNAW FALLIN

GS-18-CR-238/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH II (METH)

CT-2/SIMPLE POSS SCH II (SUBOXONE) CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

MELISSA ANN FLETCHER

PRELIMINARY HEARING HYDER

GS-17-CR-538/DEP J PETERS

CT-1/DUI 3RD

CT-2/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE CT-3/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE CT-4/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE CT-5/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE CT-6/POSS SCH VI FOR RESALE CT-7/POSS LEGEND DRUG CT-8/POSS DRUG PARA

GS-17-TR-571/DEP J PETERS

CT-1/DORL CT-2/LEFT OF

CENTER

JESSICA LEEANN FORE

GS-18-TR-249/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SPEEDING CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DAVID A FURCHESS

TBD IF PIF ROBERTS GS-17-CR-310/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C ROARK

BONNIE ANN GENTRY

GS-18-TR-271/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN

ERIC GIBSON

GS-18-CR-398/ASSAULT/DAKOTA MAZE

SHONAE RAE GRAYBEAL

HAMPTON GS-18-CR-306/VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC/INV B SUTHERLAND

MARTY BRANDON GREENWELL

HEARING/STNAW

VIOL DATE 2/28/18

PDGS-18-CR-262/THEFT UNDER $1000/BILLIE SHILLING

GS-18-CR-263/THEFT UNDER $1000/ANDREW GWINN

DAVID ALLEN GREER

GS-18-CR-297/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/INV M CRESS

DEVIN RAY GREER

GS-18-CR-433/FTA-JAIL TIME/SHERIFF REECE

ANDREW JAMES GWINN

HEARING/STNAW FALLIN

GS-17-CR-690/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH II

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-3/POSS FIREARM W/UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CECILIA DENISE HAMMONS

GS-18-TR-262/SEATBELT 2ND/THP C DUNN

ASHLEY NICOLE HARGETT

GS-18-TR-276/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

JAMES RYAN HAYWORTH

JUD DIV MCEWEN

GS-17-CR-207/AGG BURGLARY/DEP J FERGUSON

DEVON G HUMPHREY

GS-18-CR-350/TWRA R ROSIER

CT-1 SIMPLE POSS

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

JUSTIN DAVID JACOBS

GS-18-TR-239/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SEATBELT 2ND

CT-2/EXPIRED REGISTRATION

CRYSTAL JAMES

HEARING/STNAW CANTWELL

GS-18-CR-217/HARASSMENT/ANDREW JAMES

GREGORY MICHAEL JOHNSON

GS-18-CR-432/VIOLATION TN SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION/CD J WOODARD

BRENT DEAN LEWIS

TO HAVE DLGS-18-CR-213/DOSL/THP C DUNN

CHARLES ELBERT LIPFIRD

GS-18-CR-405/FISHING W/O LICENSE/TWRA R ROSIER

JOSHUA PATRICK MCCONKEY

GS-18-TR-270/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN GS-18-CR-315/DOSL 1ST/THP C DUNN

KALEB NICHOLAS MCWHORTER

GS-18-CR-413/TWRA R ROSIER

CT-1/CRIMINAL LITTERING

CT-2/MISUSE OF REGISTRATION PLATE

CHRISTOPHER JAMES MEDLEY

PRELIMINARY HEARING

VIOL DATE 5/6/18 PD

GS-18-CR-348/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/POSS SCH II

CT-2/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

JONATHAN LANE MILLER

VIOL DATE 10/17/17 PD

GS-17-CR-764/VANDALISM/DEP C HATLEY

CHELSEA B MULLINS

GS-18-CR-352/TWRA R ROSIER

CT-1/CRIMINAL LITTERING

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

FREDRICK LEROY MULLINS

GS-18-CR-410/FISHING W/O LICENSE/TWRA R ROSIER

JOSHUA L MULLINS

STATUS PRO SE GS-18-CR-138/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C FRASER

JACQUELINE M NEATHERLY

PLEA OR HEARING VIOL DATE 7/19/17 PD GS-17-TR-543/DORL 1ST/THP C DUNN

LARRY MATTHEW NORRIS

PRELIMINARY HEARING VIOL DATE 4/16/18 PD

GS-18-CR-333/AGG

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP A

WORLEY

GS-18-CR-334/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP A WORLEY

MATTHEW J OSBORNE

TO HAVE DL

VIOL DATE 12/9/17 PD GS-17-CR-874/DORL 5TH/PTL T BROWN

WILLIAM MICHAEL OXENTINE

GS-18-CR-436/FALSIFICATION OF DRUG TEST/PTL M MULLINS

KEVIN ARNOLD PHILLIPS

GS-18-TR-240/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN GS-18-CR-275/DORL 1ST/THP C DUNN

CIARA RAEANN PIPER

FINAL FORFEITURE

GS-15-CR-145/INV J STOUT

CT-1/POSS SCH III FOR RESALE

CT-2/DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE

AMANDA D RHYMER

CAPIAS VIOL DATE 3/4/18 PD

GS-18-CR-180/POSS DRUG PARA/DEP C LIPFORD

WILEY B ROARK JR

GS-18-TR-286/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

KEVIN J ROBERTS

GS-18-CR-351/TWRA R ROSIER

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH II

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

WESTON TYLER ROBERTS

VIOL DATE 3/13/18 PD

GS-18-CR-198/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS

MICHAEL FREDERICK ROBINSON

TO HAVE D

PRO SE GS-18-CR-58/DORL 1ST/THP E TESTER

CARL GRANT SEXTON

FINAL FORFEITURE VIOL DATE 12/23/16 PD

GS-16-CR-1044/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/LT S BROWN

LYNZE MARIE SNYDER

STATUS VIOL DATE 6/12/18 PD

GS-18-CR-426/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP A WORLEY

TIFFANY R STANTON

COMPLIANCE PRO SE

GS-18-CR-166/FISHING W/O LICENSE/TWRA R ROSIER

BILLIE J STOUT

GS-18-CR-431/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/POSS SCH II CT-2/POSS SCH IV CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-4/POSS LEGEND DRUG

ALICIA C SWINK

TO HAVE DL OR PLEA PRO SE

GS-17-CR-774/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/DOSL 2ND

CT-2/TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

JEREMIAH JAMES S TENS

GS-18-TR-273/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN

BILLY JOE TRENT

GS-18-TR-261/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN

LEONARD BERT TRIVETTE JR

VIOL DATE 2/5/18 PD

GS-18-CR-95/DUI 1ST/DEP J NORMAN

JERRY LEE VANOVER JR

GS-18-CR-414/TWRA R ROSIER

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

JOSHUA ANDREW VANOVER

GS-18-CR-409/TWRA R ROSIER

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

MATTHEW LEE WIDNER

GS-18-CR-141/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-434/POSS SCH II/DEP C LIPFORD

LESTER JAMES WOOD

HEARING/STNAW PRO SE

GS-18-CR-218/DISORDERLY CONDUCT/ANDREW JAMES

ROBIN NICOLE YATES

GS-18-TR-271/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN COURTNEY SHREE YOUNG COMPLIANCE

GS-15-CR-315/CASUAL EXCHANGE X2/INV C LIPFORD



06/15/2018

06/08/2018 TOMMY R BREWER, CLAUDE WARREN RD, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

06/10/2018 THOMAS D BEAVER, KINGSPORT TN, THEFT OF PROPERTY, FRAUDELENT USE OF CREDIT CARD, ATTEMPTED BURGLARY, BURGLARY OF MOTOR VEHICLE X 3, EVADING ARREST BY FOOT, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON AS A CONVICTED FELON, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE 2ND OFFENSE

06/10/2018 DEANGELO D HOLT, LEBANON TN, ASSAULT AS DOMSTIC VIOLENCE

06/11/2018 DAVID A BLAKELY, GENTRY CREEK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/11/2018 DEVIN R GREER, FURNANCE CREEK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/12/2018 TONY L BROWN, SNYDER RD, CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

06/12/2018 KARL D CHAPPELL, ANTICOH RD, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, EVADING ARREST WHILE OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE, RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW, VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW IN A VEHICLE

06/12/2018 JOSEPH D DUGGER, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

06/12/2018 RICHARD D HALL, DOE CREEK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/12/2018 LYNZE M SNYDER, SEA HORNE LN, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

06/12/2018 TYLER D TAYLOR, MTN CITY, VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDER

06/12/2018 LATOSHA N TOWNSEND, LAUREL RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/13/2018 BRANDON R CHURCH, MAIN ST, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

06/13/2018 ZACHARY S DEAN, HOSPITAL HILL RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

06/13/2018 KAYLA M LOWE, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, FELONY FAILURE TO APPEAR, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/13/2018 BILLY E POTTER, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

06/14/2018 JOSEPH A DUGGER, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

06/14/2018 GREGORY M JOHNSON, REECE RD, VIOLATION OF TENNESSEE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

06/14/2018 GARY G REECE, POPLAR ST, VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS

06/14/2018 AMANDA D RHYMER, GEORGIA ST, CAPIAS – FAILURE TO APPEAR

City Law Enforcement Incidents May 2018

Out of Service 0

Need Investigator 1

Checking Vehicle 87

4 Wheeler-ATV 0

Alarms 19

Alarm Panic / Hold Up 4

Alarms_False 0

Alarms_Actual Break In 0

Animal – Deer 0

Animal – Dog 11

Animal – Other 1

Animal- related

Assaults 7

BOLO 1

Break Ins in Process 2

Break Ins not in Process 4

Child Abuse 0

Disorderly House 0

Disorderly Person 2

Disturbing the Peace 1

Domestic- Physical 3

Domestic- Verbal 3

Domestic Violence

Drag Racing 1

Drive Off 0

Driving With No License 2

Drugs Present (possible) 2

Drunk Driver (possible) 1

Elderly 0

Exposure of Person 0

Extra Patrol Requested 3

False Call 0

Fight 4

Fire- Alarm 3

Fire- Brush 0

Fire- Other 2

Fire- Structure 0

Fire- Vehicle 0

Fire Calls 0

Flooding/High Water 0

Funeral Escort 2

Gas Drive Off 0

Harassment 3

Hazard 1

Hazmat Incident 1

Hit & Run 0

Kidnapping 1

Illegal Dumping 1

Larceny 0

Law – Other 24

Mental Transport 0

Missing Adult 0

Missing Child 1

Motorist Assist 1

Open 911 Line 3

Pager Test 0

Prowler 2

Psychiatric 0

Public Drunk 2

Rape 0

Reckless Driver 7

Riot 0

Rock Slide 0

Runaway Child 0

School Traffic 0

Shooting 1

Shoplifting 2

Smoke Investigation 0

Speak to an Officer 28

Stolen Vehicle 3

Suicide or Attempted 1

Suspicious Person 6

Suspicious Vehicle 4

Theft 8

Threats 3

Trespassing 6

Unruly Juv 0

Unwanted Guest 2

Vandalism 2

Violation of Order of Protection 0

Water Leak / Break 0

Welfare Checks 6

Wreck with animal 0

Wreck with out injury 15

Wreck with injury 0

Totals 300

Report submitted by Director Jerry S Jordan