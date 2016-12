This week’s sheriff and court reports

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

Sheriff’s Report

12/02/2016

11/23/2016 ROGER L DUGGER, COWANTOWN RD, VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

11/23/2016 DAVID S GREENE, DUGGER BRANCH RD, THEFT OF PROPERTY O/$10,000, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

11/23/2016 WHITLEY R OSBORNE, MCELYEA RD, INTRODUCTION OF DRUGS OR CONTRABAND INTO A PENAL FACILITY,TAMPERING OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE, POSSESSION OF DRUGS FOR RESALE, SIMPLE POSSESSION, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT W/ PROPERTY DAMAGE

11/23/2016 LEANDRA L OWENS, MCEWEN RD, TAMPERING PR FABRICATING EVIDENCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

11/23/2016 TRAVIS A REECE, RED BRUSH RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

11/23/2016 MICHAEL F ROBINSON, PIERCETOWN RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

11/24/2016 JOHN C BROOKS, SWIFT HOLLOW RD, VIOLATION OF BOND CONDITIONS X 2

11/24/2016 ALEX M CASTO, RAINBOW RD, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

11/24/2016 DANIELLE R SUTHERLAND, FORGE CREEK RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

11/24/2016 JACKIE K THOMAS, ELIZABETHTON TN, CRIMAL TRESPASSING X 2, HARASSMENT

11/25/2016 JOSEPH R DENNY, FOX HOLLOW RD, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

11/25/2016 LINDSEY B HOWELL, HOSPITAL RD, POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS X 3, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

11/25/2016 TINA M SERRANO, DEER RUN RD, DRIVING ON REVOKED

11/25/2016 CHARLES A SLEMP, HWY 67 W, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

11/25/2016 JEFFERY J SNYDER, B JOHNSON RD, RESISTING ARREST, HABITUAL MOTO OFFENDER

11/25/2016 ALYSHA E VANCE, JONESBORO, INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND INTO A PENAL FACILITY

11/26/2016 CORY E FORRESTER, DIVIDE RD, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

11/28/2016 BRANDON R CHURCH, DOE CREEK RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

11/29/2016 BOBBY A LOWE, SHINGLETOWN RD, VACAINATION OF ANIMALS X 2, CRUELTY TO ANIMALS X 2

11/29/2016 SCOTTIE R MOODY, HWY 67W, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

11/30/2016 JODEPH R DENNEY, FOX HOLLOW RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

11/30/2016 ALEXANDER H JUSTICE, WOODEN BRIDGE LN, ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER X 3, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 2, RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST, SEARCH

11/30/2016 BOBBY A LOWE, SHINGLETOWN RD, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

12/01/2016 BILLY W DAVIS, INDUSTRIAL DR, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

12/01/2016 DANNY T HOLDERMAN, MOUNTAIN CITY, CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

12/01/2016 DANIEL E KEENE, JOHNSON CITY, VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OF RESTRAINING ORDER, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

12/01/2016 HAROLD D PUGH, J HODGE RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY

TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2016

BRONSON MCKINLEY ALEXANDER GS-16-CR-970/ AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ DEP RYAN CURD

MICHAEL EDWARD ANDERSON COMPLIANCE PD 80851V/ VOP/ CCI

MELISSA LOUISE ARNOLD GS-16-CR-920/ CT 1- SIMPLE POSS MARIJUANA/ INV JON STOUT CT 2- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JUSTAN DOUGLAS BENNETT GS-15-CR306V/ VOP/ CCI

WENDY G. CAMPBELL SMITH GS-16-CR-799/ INTRO OF CONTRABAND INTO A PENAL FACILITY/ DEP C ROARK

TIMOTHY REED CHURCH PD GS-15-TR-695V/VOP/ CCI GS-16-CR-306/ CT 1- DUI 1ST/ DEP C BROWN

CT 2- VIOLATION OF CONSENT CT 3- POSS SCH II FOR RESALE CT4- POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE CT 5- POSS DRUG PARA

CHARLES M. COMBS GS-16-CR-1002/DUI 1ST/ DEP J PETERS

LINDSEY KAYE CORNELL GS-16-CR-914/ DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ DEP FERGUSON

JOSEPH RANDOLPH DENNY GS-15-CR-766V/VOP/ CCI

JASON RAY DUGGER GS-16-TR-1092/TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE/ DEP FERGUSON

CHASITY LEE EASTRIDGE PD GS-15-CR-735/ VOP/CCI

CHASTITY LEE EASTRIDGE PD GS-16-CR-864/ CT 1- POSS DRUG PARA/ DEP FERGUSON CT 2- SIMPLE POSS SCH II CT 3- SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

RICHARD TRAVIS GRINDSTAFF GS-16-TR-550/ SEATBELT/THP DUNN GS-16-CR-416/ DOSL 2ND/THP DUNN

STEPHEN TYLER HAMPTON GS-16-TR-1047/ CT 1- MUFFLER LAW/ DEP CURD CT 2- SEATBELT CT 3- TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE CT 4-SIGNALS FOR TURN

BOBBI ANN HAWKS SMITH GS-16-CR-841/ DISORDERLY CONDUCT/SHANNON DOWELL

ROBERT M HODGES FOR COMPLIANCE GS-14-CR-289V/ VOP/ CCI

DARLENE W. JOHNSON GS-16-CR-892/ CRUELTY TO ANIMALS/ DEP CURD

ALEXANDER HUNTER JUSTICE GS-16-CR-998/ CT 1-2 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/ DEP J PETERS CT 3-5 ASSAULT ON A POLICE OFFICER CT 6 RESISTING ARREST

DANIEL EDWARD KEENE GS-16-CR-999/ VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION/ DEP MINK GS-16-CR-1001/DOSL 2ND/ DEP C BROWN

CRYSTAL MARIE KIDD GS-16-TR-1114/SPEEDING /THP DUNN

BLAIR L LAMBERT GS-16-CR-946/ AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/ DEP FERGUSON

BOBBY A. LOWE GS-16-CR-997/ CT 1-2 ANIMAL CRUELTY/ DEP MINK CT 3-4 VACINATION OF ANIMALS

DEVIN MACDONALD FOR TOX RESULTS FALLIN GS-16-CR-517/ CT 1- BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE/ TRWA CHASE RICH CT 2- RECKLESS/NEGLEGENT OPERATION

THOMAS HENRY MAIN GS-16-CR-903/ FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/ INV CRESS

RICHARD COREY MATHIS GS-16-CR-1006/DORL/ PTL T BROWN

JEREMY DEAN MAYS STOUT GS-16-CR-484/ POSS DRUG PARA/ DEP CURD GS-16-CR-743/ DUI 1ST/THP TESTER GS-16-TR-96S/ CT 1 – RECKLESS DRIVING CT 2- FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY CT 3-SEATBELT CT 4-DUE CARE

DAKOTA LEE MAZE GS-16-CR-1007/ CT 1-2 DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ DEP FERGUSON

CATHY MCFADDEN GS-16-CR-859/ ANIMALS LIVESTOCK AT LARGE/ PATRICIA M. WHITE

CHRISTINA JANE MORTON GS-16-TR-605/ CT 1-SEATBELT/THP DUNN CT 2- FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ELIZABETH ROSE NOVOTNY PD GS-16-CR-862/ VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC/ DEP CURD

MEGAN N. OSBORNE TO HAVE DL GS-16-CR-726/ NO DRIVERS LICENSE/THP DUNN

KENNETH DEAN PHILLIPS GS-16-CR-1008/ CT 1- POSS. DRUG PARA/ PTL T BROWN CT 2- RESISTING ARREST

NORMAN CRAIG PLESANT GS-16-CR-977/ CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/ DAVID DILLARD

DEREK RAY PROFFITT GS-16-CR-966/ DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ DEP CURD

HAROLD DAVID PUGH GS-16-CR-365V/VOP/ CCI

JOEL P ROBERTS PD GS-13-CR-1407/VOP/ CCI GS-13-CR-1766V/ VOP/ CCI GS-16-CR-761/ ASSAULT ON A POLICE OFFICER/ DEP BROWN

ISIAH A ROSS PD GS-15-CR-220V/VOP/CCI

APRIL RENEE ROTEN GS-16-CR-905/ DOSL/ LT S BROWN

BRANDON RAYMOND SALAICES FOR COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-507V/VOP/CCI

CHARLES ALLEN SLEMP GS-15-CR-757V/ VOP/ CCI GS-16-TR-789V/ VOP / CCI

TOMMY WAYNE SLUDER SMITH HEARING STNAW GS-16-CR-894/ CT 1- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/ DEP CURD CT 2-PUBLIC INTOX CT 3- RESISTING ARREST CT 4- POSS SCH VI FOR RESALE GS-16-CR-895/ POSS LEGEND DRUG/ DEP CURD

MITCHELL L STOUT TO HAVE ATTY HIRED GS-16-TR-900/ CT 1- RECKLESS DRIVING/ DEP PETERS CT 2-LIGHT LAW CT 3- FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY CT 4-EXPIRED DL

TANYA LYNN STOUT COMPLIANCE GS-14-CR-318V/VOP/CCI

JEFFREY J. SNYDER GS-16-CR-981/ CT 1- HABITUAL MOTOR OFFENDER/ DEP CURD CT 2- RESISTING ARREST

DANIELLE RAE SUTHERLAND PD GS-16-CR-980/ DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ DEP C BROWN

JACKIE THOMAS GS-16-CR-985/ CT 1- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/ TIMOTHY PENNINGTON CT 2-CRIMINAL LITTERING GS-16-CR-986/ HARRASSMENT/ DAVID DILLARD

RACHEL LEANNE VINES GS-16-CR-972/ DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ DEP CURD

TERRY DAKOTA LEE WALLACE GS-16-CR-1005/ CT 1- POSS DRUG PARA/ PTL T BROWN CT 2- SIMPLE POSS LEGEND DRUGS

JENNIFER R. WALKER HEARING STNAW PD GS-16-CR-688/ CT 1- DORL 3RD DEP ROARK CT 2- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT CT 3-POSS LEGEND DRUG CT 4- POSS OF DRUG PARA CT 5- POSS SCH II FOR RESALE CT 6- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

KELSEY LAUREL YONGUE GS-16-CR-873/ SALE TO A MINOR OR INT. PERSON/ SGT STOUT