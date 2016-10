This week’s sheriff and court reports

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

Sheriff’s Report

10/07/2016

09/30/2016 ROBERT R DELUCA, BRISTOL TN, FAILURE TO APPEAR, VIOLATION OF BOND MONITORING, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

09/30/2016 SHERRY C MINK, FAIRVIEW AVE, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

09/30/2016 CURTIS E NELSON II, RATTVILLE AL, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

09/30/2016 DAVID L PLEASANT, HWY 67W, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT- PROPERTY DAMAGE, FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

09/30/2016 AUSTIN C STOUT, INDUSTRIAL DR, POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

09/30/2016 MISTY D WOERNER, PINE ORCHARD RD, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

10/01/2016 JOY L REECE, DEER CREEK CROSSING, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/01/2016 JACOB G SHOOK, BOONE NC, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS

10/02/2016 WENDY G CAMPBEL, HWY 91 N, INTRODUCTION OF DRUGS OR CONTRABAND INTO A PENAL FACILITY

10/02/2016 DONNA T GUSTI, CHESTERFIELD VA, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

10/02/2016 DAVID P MOORE, GRINDSTAFF RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

10/02/2016 MARILYN E WOLFE, JOHNSON CITY TN, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS

10/03/2016 JUSTAN D BENNETT, LODGE ST, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, THEFT OF PROPERTY, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS

10/03/2016 JOHN C BROOKS, SWIFT HOLLOW RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

10/03/2016 ASHLEY J FERGUSON, GREENVILLE TN, POSSESSION OF CONTRABAND INTO A PENAL FACILITY, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/03/2016 SANDRA L ROOP, DEER RUN RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

10/03/2016 ISIAH A ROSS, CRACKERS NECK RD, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT

10/04/2016 KAILA S BROOKS, VILLAGE SQUARE DR, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/04/2016 DUSTIN R LACEY, HWY 421 S, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/04/2016 JOSEPH P STORIE, DOE CREEK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 3

10/05/2016 JOEY L HAMM, CRESTON NC, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/05/2016 MARK A MOUNTS, DILLON RD, CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/06/2016 ROBERT J BLANKENSHIP, SUGAR CREEK RD, VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRESTIONS

10/06/2016 DANIEL M FRITZ, DRY STONE BRANCH, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/06/2016 JAMES D HARRISON, PINEY FLATTS, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, VIOLATION OF IMPLIED

CONSENT LAW

10/06/2016 THOMAS R LOWE, ELLER RD, VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDER

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any natuture

CRIMINAL COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY,

TENNESSEE

HONORABLE STACY L. STREET, PRESIDING

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2016

HEATH C. ASCHENBACK FOR P.D.L. PD CC-2015-CR-170 / CT#1: DUI 2ND CT#2: DRIVING WHILE REVOKED CT#3: AGG. ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER CT#4: SEATBELT CT#5: FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CT#6: TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE CT#7: LEFT OF CENTER CT#8: FAILURE TO USE TURN SIGNAL CC-2015-CR-171 / CT#1 & 2: FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT X2 CT#3: FELONY EVADING BY MOTOR VEHICLE CT#4: RESISTING ARREST CT#5: RECKLESS DRIVING CC-2016-CR-102 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILLIAM BLAIR ASCHENBACK ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-132 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR

ANTHONY BELTRAN PROBATION VIOLATION 5842 / CT#1: POSS CONTRABAND IN PENAL FACILITY CT#2: POSS PARAPH. 5928 / CT#1: SIMPLE POSS. 6123 / CT#1: AGG. ASSAULT CT#2: VANDALISM OVER $1000 CT#3: RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)

COTY JAMES BREWER ARRAIGNMENT TRUE BILL 7/1/16 CAPIAS FROM 7/21/16 CC-2016-CR-90 / CT#1: FELONY EVADING BY MOTOR VEHICLE CT#2: DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED 2ND CT#3: LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT CT#4: EVADING BY FOOT CT#5: RECKLESS DRIVING CT#6: TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE CT#7: FAILURE TO USE TURN SIGNAL

MORGAN CHURCH STATUS OF EVALUATION PD CC-2016-CR-23 / CT#1: THEFT OF PROPERTY CT#2: DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE CC-2016-CR-106 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR

ANITA KAY COOK FOR P.D.L. & PROBATION VIOLATION FALLIN STATUS OF TREATMENT 5839 / CT#1: INITIATION OF PROCESS TO MANU. METH. CC-2015-CR-118/ CT#1: MANUFACTURE OF METHAMPHETAMINE CT#2: PROMOTION OF METH. MANU. CT#3: MAINTAINING A DWELLING CT#4: FELONY POSS. DRUG PARAPH. CC-2016-CR-30 / CT#1: SALE SCH II W/SCHOOL ZONE ENHANCEMENT CT#2: SALE SCH. II CT#3: MAINTAINING A DWELLING

DEREK STEVEN EGGERS FOR P.D.L. SMITH CC-16-CR-28 / CT#1: AGG. BURGLARY CT#2: VANDALISM OVER $500 CT#3: THEFT UNDER $500

JOHN DAVID FRITZ ARRAIGNMENT TO HIRE ATTY. CC-2016-CR-77 / CT#1-3: SALE SCH. II W/SCHOOL ZONE ENHANCEMENT X3

STEVIE BRIAN ISAACS FOR P.D.L. PD CC-2016-CR-14 / CT#1: THEFT OVER $10000 CT#2: AUTO BURGLARY CT#3: RESISTING ARREST CC-2016-CR-15 / CT#1: EVADING ARREST BY VEHICLE CT#2: THEF UNDER $500 CT#3: EVADING ARREST CT#4: DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

MATTHEW JAMES JOHNSON FOR P.D.L. FALLIN CC-2015-CR-107 / CT#1: TAMPERING W/ EVIDENCE CT#2: BURGLARY CT#3: THEFT OVER $1000 BUT UNDER $10000

STEVEN MARK MALONE PROBATION VIOLATION PD JUDGMENT 10/30/15 CC-2015-CR-93 / CT#1: PROMOTING METH. MANU. CT#2: CONSPIRACY TO INITIATE THE MANU. OF METH

JESSE RAY OLIVER PROBATION VIOLATION & PROBATION VIOLATION SUMMONS 6234 / CT#1: THEFT OVER $10000 TAKEN UNDER ADVISEMENT ON 10/30/15 CC-2013-CR-58 / CT#1: CONTRABAND IN A PENAL FACILITY

WILLIAM H PHILLIPS, SR. JURY TRIAL 11/15/16 STOUT CC-2015-CR-129 / CT#1: ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER CT#2: ATTEMPTED RAPE

NICHOLAS SENNEFELDER PROBATION VIOLATION FALLIN JUDGMENT 12/15/14 CC-2013-CR-213 / CT#1: DOSL CT#2: DUI 1ST CT#3: POSS HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE CT#5: SIMPLE POSS. CC-2013-CR-200 / CT#1: DOSL CT#3: SEATBELT CC-2014-CR-51 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR

CC-2014-CR-73 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR

DANIEL J SNYDER FOR P.D.L. FALLIN CC-2015-CR-204 / CT#1: POSS. SCH. II W/ INTENT TO SELL CT#2: POSS. SCH. IV W/INTENT TO SELL CT#3: POSS. SCH. VI W/ INTENT TO SELL CT#4: POSS. DRUG PARAPH. CT#5: CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BETHANY MARIE TEAGUE ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-141 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR

ALEXANDRIA DAWN TESTER PROBATION VIOLATION TO HIRE ATTY JUDGMENT 9/1/15 CC-2013-CR-194 / CT#1: SIMPLE POSS. CT#2: POSS PARAPH. CT#3: CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CC-2014-CR-16 / CT#1: SIMPLE POSS.

LLOYD THOMAS WATSON JR. ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-103 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROBERT JOSEPH BLAKENSHIP PROBATION VIOLATION JUDGMENT 3/24/16 CC-2015-CR-11 / CT#1: INITIATION PROCESS TO MANU. METH. CT#2: PROMOTION OF METH. MANU.