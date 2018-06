This week’s sheriff and court reports

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, May 16th, 2018

ERICKA NICOLE ADAMS

GS-18-TR-169/THP R WILLS FOR PLEA

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/EXPIRED REGISTRATION

GS-18-CR-244/DOSL 1ST/THP R WILLS TO HAVE DL

DAVID ANTHONY BLAKELY

GS-17-CR-755/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-259/VOP/CCI

TOMMY RUSSELL BREWER

GS-18-CR-402/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/DEP C FRASER

TIMOTHY RYAN CAMERON

COMPLIANCE

82040V/VOP/CCI

CARROLL WILBURN CHAPPELL

GS-18-TR-267/SPEEDING/THP R WILLS

BRANDON REED CHURCH

HEARING/STNAW HYDER

GS-18-CR-139/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/INV M CRESS

GS-18-CR-296/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C HATLEY

TIMOTHY REED CHURCH JR

VIOL DATE 12/13/17 PD

GS-17-CR-880/DOSL 1ST/THP T WOLFENBARGER

TO HAVE DL

GS-17-TR-1230/THP T WOLFENBARGER

CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST

CT-2/CHILD RESTRAINT 15YO

CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LISA KAY CLAWSON

GS-18-CR-339/THEFT UNDER $1000/CHIEF DEP J WOODARD

DANA HAROLD CORNETT

COMPLIANCE PRO SE

GS-16-CR-518/VOP/CCI

ADAM KEITH DUGGER

FOR PLEA FALLIN

GS-15-CR-271/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-524/DORL/DEP A WORLEY

JOHN ERICKSON

TO BE DISMISSED

GS-18-CR-423/TRESPASSING/ROBERTA WINSTON

PAMELA NICOLE GRAHAM

VIOL DATE 2/12/17 PD

GS-17-CR-121/SHOPLIFTING/DAVID MINNICK

DEVIN RAY GREER

GS-18-CR-3/VOP/CCI

TAYLOR DAWN JORDAN

HEARING/STNAW SMITH

GS-18-CR-283/THEFT UNDER $1000/ALEXANDRIA TESTER

GS-18-CR-284/FTA-BOOKING/DEP B SUTHERLAND

TONY L JONES

GS-18-CR-412/INV B SUTHERLAND

CT-1/POSS SCH II

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-3/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

RHONDA KAY KINLEY

PRELIMINARY HEARING SMITH

GS-18-CR-346/VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC/DEP A WORLEY

BRENT DEAN LEWIS

GS-18-CR-213/DOSL/THP C DUNN

THOMAS REA LOWE

TO HAVE ATTY

GS-18-CR-337/VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION/PAMELA V LOWE

CHARLENE MATHESON

PETITION FOR PMT PLAN

GS-17-CR-408/HARASSMENT/BASIL MURPHY

AMANDA LOU MAY

GS-18-CR-385/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/SHERI HICKS

KENNETH W MCQUEEN

TO HAVE ATTY

GS-18-CR-230/POSS SCH II/DEP R MINK

JOSHUA RAY MOREFIELD

GS-17-CR-284/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-66/VOP/CCI

BOBBY RAY MOUNTS

GS-18-CR-411/POSS DRUG PARA/INV B SUTHERLAND

DEBORAH F MULLINS

TBD IF PIF

GS-18-CR-85/WORTHLESS CHECK/TAMMIE C FENNER

JACQUELINE M NEATHERLY

COMPLIANCE

GS-17-TR-529/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN

LARRY MATTHEW NORRIS

PRELIMINARY HEARING

VIOL DATE 4/16/18 PD

GS-16-CR-742/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-333/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP A WORLEY

GS-18-CR-334/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP A WORLEY

CHRISTIAN O’BRIEN

GS-18-CR-416/RESISTING ARREST/DEP J PETERS

MELISSA DAWN OSBORNE

COMPLIANCE

GS-18-TR-187/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/DEP A WORLEY

SHAUNA M PATE

GS-18-TR-299/PTL C BROWN

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/REGISTRATION VIOLATION

CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DONNIE CARL POTTER JR

HEARING/STNAW

VIOL DATE 5/15/18 PD

GS-18-CR-345/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C HATLEY

BLAIR ANSON ROBBINS

PRELIMINARY HEARING SPIVEY

GS-17-CR-688/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/AGG ASSAULT ON OFFICER

CT-2/ASSAULT ON OFFICER

CT-3/RESISTING ARREST

ISIAH A ROSS

GS-16-TR-1239/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-415/THEFT UNDER $1000/CHARLOTTE WILBURN

KAREN RENEE SEXTON

GS-18-TR-192/SPEEDING/THP R WILLS

JOSEPH MARK SHERWOOD

GS-18-TR-244/REGISTRATION VIOLATION/DEP A WORLEY

BRANDON LEE STANTON

JUD DIV VIOL DATE 5/29/17

PD GS-17-CR-392/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP A WORLEY

DEANIE L TAYLOR

VIOL DATE 1/23/18 PD

GS-18-CR-31/PTL C BROWN CAPIAS

CT-1/DOSL

CT-2/REGISTRATION VIOLATION

CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GS-18-CR-53/DOSL 1ST/PTL M MULLINS

TO HAVE DL

TYLER DREW TAYLOR

GS-18-CR-422/VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION/KATHY TAYLOR

06/08/2018

06/01/2018 JESSICA D BOLICK, BOONE NC, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2

06/01/2018 RICKY R EDWARDS, HWY 421 N, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, VIOLATION OF PAROLE

06/01/2018 JOSEPH R PARETI, DEER RUN RD, FALSE REPORTS TO AUTHORITIES, TAMPERING OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE, PERJURY, DOGS NOT ALLOWED AT LARGE

06/01/2018 JAMES R REECE, LUMPKIN BRANCH RD, AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, VANDALISM

06/01/2018 BILLIE J STOUT, WADDELL RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/02/2018 TOMMY R BREWER, CLAUDE WARREN RD, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

06/02/2018 KALEB N MCWORTHER, BURLEY SHOUNS LN, STATUTORY RAPE

06/03/2018 ZACHARY M BENNETTT, CRACKERS NECK RD, POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INLFUENCE, PUBLIC INTOXICATION, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

06/03/2018 SUMMER B CARROLL, SPEAR BRANCH RD, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

06/03/2018 JOSEPH C DAVENPORT, JACKSONVILLE FL, CAPIAS

06/03/2018 DEANNA L DEAN, STOUTS BRANCH RD, POSSESSION OF SCHDEULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/04/2018 LAURA A ARNOLD, BOONE NC, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/04/2018 BRANDY CAMPBELL, IMOGENE ST, FAILURE TO APPEAR

06/04/2018 TIMOTHY A DUGGER, HWY 67 W, RECKLESS DRIVING

06/04/2018 DANIELLE MATHERLY, IRON MOUNTAIN RD, THEFT OF PROPERTY U/$1,000, AGGRAVATED BURGLARY, FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

06/04/2018 ELIZABETH C TURNER, JONESBOROUGH, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

06/05/2018 BRADLEY J ARNOLD, BRISTOL ST, ATTACHMENT FOR CONTEMPT

06/05/2018 MACKENZIE N BAUER, OWL HOLLOW RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/05/2018 RICHARD L CLAWSON, JOHNSON RD, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

06/05/2018 MARC R COHEN, KINGSPORT TN, FAILURE TO APPEAR

06/05/2018 MARIO R GONZALEZ, CRESTWOOD DR, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/05/2018 HANNAH E TRIVETTE, HAMPTONVILLE NC, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

06/05/2018 NEIL A WALLACE, HILLSIDE RD, RESISTING ARREST, FLEEING ARREST ON FOOT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

06/06/2018 TYLER D LUNCEFORD, ARNOLD TOWN RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/06/2018 CHRISTIAN D OBRIEN, PLEASANT VALLEY RD, RESISTING ARREST, VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS

06/06/2018 JESSE R SMITH, DEPOT ST, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT X 2

06/07/2018 MINNIE L GRIFFITH, BRISTOL TN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/07/2018 TARA M ISAACS, HWY 421 S, FALSE REPORT TO AUTHORITIES

06/07/2018 TONY L JONES, RED BRUSH RD, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA, MANUFACTURE/DELIVER/SELL OF METHAMPHETAMINES

06/07/2018 BOBBY R MOUNTS, ROAN CREEK RD, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

06/07/2018 ISAIAH A ROSS, LUMPKIN BRANCH RD, THEFT OF PROPERTY, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/07/2018 DEANIE L TAYLOR, RED BRUSH RD, CAPIAS