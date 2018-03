This week’s sheriff and court reports

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

Sheriff’s Report

02/16/2018 JOHN D CHURCH, COBBS CREEK RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

02/16/2018 REBA J HARRIS, ABINIGDON VA, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

02/17/2018 JOHN T HALLENBECK, BERRY BRANCH RD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 1ST OFFENSE, NO DRIVERS LICENSE

02/18/2018 ANDREW J GWINN, PINE ORCHARD RD, FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, MAINTAINING DWELLING WHERE NARCOTICS ARE SOLD

02/18/2017 HOLLY L HURD, CHESTNUT DR, POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS, MAINTAINING A DWELLING WHERE NARCOTICS ARE SOLD

02/18/2018 BILLIE S SHILLING, CRESTON NC, FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

02/20/2018 NICHOLAS R FLETCHER, STOUTS BRANCH RD, EVADING ARRESET WHILE OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

02/20/2018 TIFFANY L HAMILTON, KINGSPORT TN, VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS

02/20/2018 KAYLA M LOWE, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

02/20/2018 RICHARD J METCALF, JOHNSON CITY TN, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

02/20/2018 RIKETTA D METCALF, JOHNSON CITY, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

02/20/2018 TERRY D MOUNTS, HWY 67W, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

02/20/2018 JACKIE S WILSON, JOHNSON CITY TN, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE 9TH OFFENSE

02/21/2018 DANA L MATHERLY, ELIZABETHTON, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

02/22/2018 SANDRA D CLARK, JOHNSON CITY, SALE OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS

02/22/2018 JESSIE O GARLAND, WHALEY TOWN RD, PUBLIC INTOXICATION, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

02/22/2018 GARRET W HOWARD, ANTIOCH RD, ASSAULT, RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST, SEARCH

02/22/2018 SCOTTIE R MOODY, HWY 67W, EVADING ARREST WHILE OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE, FAILURE TO APPEAR X 2, POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE X 2, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2, VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW, USE OF STOLEN PLATES, RECKLESS DRIVING

02/22/2018 JENNIFER A SIMPLER, JOHNSON CITY, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2