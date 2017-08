This week’s sheriff and court reports

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

Sheriff’s Report

07/21/2017

07/21/2017 TIMOTHY R CAMERON, CRACKERS NECK RD, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

07/21/2017 JOHN D CHURCH, COBBS CREEK RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR X 2, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/22/2017 JAMIE L FLETCHER, VALLEY VIEW DR, VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PREOTECTION

07/22/2017 SCOTT A HORTON, DEER CREEK CROSSING, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

07/22/2017 JASON L RICHARDSON, ELIZABETHTON TN, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

07/22/2017 LYLE D WOLFE, COWANTOWN RD, BURGLARY, VANDALISM

07/23/2017 MICHAEL R RICE, DILLON RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

07/23/2017 CAROL A SAVAGE, WADDELL RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

07/24/2017 GEORGE M FULLER, ERWIN TN,, FAILURE TO APPEAR, VIOOLATION OF PROBATION

07/24/2017 FANTASIA J GARLAND, HWY 67 W, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

07/25/2017 ANGELA L CRESONG, SPRUCY LN, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

07/25/2017 DUSTIN M FRITTS, HWY 421 S, AGGRAVATED ASSUALT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

07/25/2017 VERONICA R MUCCOGH, FAIVIEW ST, SIMPLE ASSAULT

07/25/2017 JERRY E RHYMER, VILLAGE SQAUARE LN, FAILURE TO APPEAR, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/25/2017 DESTINY D ROARK, CROSS MOUNTAIN RD, THEFT U/$1000 X 2

07/26/2017 AMANDA J CHURCH, CORNER RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

07/26/2017 ERIC R CLAWSON, TOM BUTTON LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/26/2017 DANIEL L DEYTON, OLD COLD SPRINGS RD, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

07/26/2017 STEVEN A DOWELL, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

07/26/2017 ADAM K DUGGER, GRINDSTAFF RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

07/26/2017 JESSICA L FALLIN, ABINGDON VA, SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE X 3, SALE OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS IN A DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE

07/26/2017 JOSEPH P MAINS, B JOHNSON RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/26/2017 MEGAN N OSBORNE, HOSPITAL HILL RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

07/26/2017 MANUEL C RODRIGUEZ, HWY 67 W, DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE

07/27/ MARY N STANLEY, DRY HILL RD, THEFT OF PROPERTY, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY

TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY

AUGUST 2ND, 2017

TINA L ALLEN FOR TOX RESULT PD GS-17-CR-225/PTL C BROWN CT-1/DORL 1ST CT-2/DUI 1ST

KAYLA ARNOLD GS-17-CR-494/CHILD ABUSE AS DOMESTIC/DEP A WORLEY

TRACY EARL ARNOLD GS-17-CR-432/DORL/PTL M MULLINS

ADAM EARL LEE BIRCHFIELD GS-17-TR-464/THP E TESTER CT-1/IMPROPER PASSING CT-2/DUE CARE

KEVIN BRYAN BOYD GS-17-TR-473/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/DEP M GLADDEN

PATRICIA ANN BOYD GS-17-CR-433/MANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OF SCH VI/THP E TESTER GS-17-CR-438/FELONY POSS SCH VI/THP E TESTER

SHAWN LEE BRANNON GS-17-CR-260V/VOP/CCI

ALEXANDRA M BRYANT COMPLIANCE PD GS-17-CR-280/PTL M MULLINS CT-1/OFFENSE OF OWNING VICIOUS DOG CT-2/VACC REG TO BE CARRIED

WENDY G CAMPBELL HEARING/STNAW ROBERTS GS-17-CR-300/THEFT OF PROPERTY/PTL M MULLINS

CHRISTOPHER JOHN CANNET GS-17-CR-424/MISSING MOVEMENT/LT S BROWN

MARIA ELENA NAJERA CATALAN GS-17-CR-398/DOSL 1ST/THP E TESTER

AMANDA JEAN CHURCH SMITH GS-17-CR-520/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C HATLEY

TIMOTHY REED CHURCH PD GS-15-TR-695/VOP/CCI GS-15-TR-695V/VOP/CCI GS-16-CR-306/DEP C BROWN CT-1/DUI 1ST CT-2/VICL CT-3/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE CT-4/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE CT-5/POSS DRUG PARA GS-16-CR-574/DEP J PETERS CT-1/DUI 1ST CT-2/VICL GS-16-TR-759/DEP J PETERS CT-1/OPEN CONTAINER CT-2/LIGHT LAW CT-3/FAILURE TO SIGNAL

JOSEPH TODD COCKERHAM GS-17-TR-286/SPEEDING 75/55/THP C DUNN

JAMES CHRISTOPHER COLE COMPLIANCE GS-17-TR-268/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

KRISTEN NICOLE COLLIER COMPLIANCE GS-17-TR-300/PTL M MULLINS CT-1/TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE CT-2/DUE CARE

KEVIN WAYNE CORNETT GS-17-TR-455/SPEEDING/THP E TESTER

ROBERT WARREN COURTNER JR COMPLIANCE PD GS-16-TR-1044/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/DEP J NORMAN

MISTY DAWN DICKENS GS-17-TR-505/PTL M MULLINS CT-1/SPEEDING 46/30 CT-2/ REG VIOLATION

STEPHEN ALLEN DOWELL GS-14-CR-406V/VOP/CCI GS-16-CR-307V/VOP/CCI

LARRY JAMES DUNN GS-17-TR-495/SEATBELT VIOLATION/THP B PROFFITT

MORGAN E FARMER GS-17-CR-403/DOSL 1ST/LT S BROWN

MICHAEL J FELT COMPLIANCE FALLIN GS-17-TR-386/SPEEDING 49/30/PTL M MULLINS

SONIA JOSSELINE PADILLA-FLORES TO HAVE INTERPRETER GS-17-TR-417/PTL M MULLINS CT-1/DRIVING W/O LICENSE CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DEBRA KAY FRESEMAN GS-17-TR-432/SPEEDING 65/45/THP C DUNN

JAMIE LEE FLETCHER GS-17-CR-456V/VOP/CCI

DEBRA KAY FRESEMAN GS-17-TR-432/SPEEDING 65/45/THP C DUNN

DUSTIN MATTHEW FRITTS GS-17-TR-299/VOP/CCI

ROBERT WAYNE GENTRY TBD ON PIF GS-16-CR-99V/VOP/CCI

BO EDWARD HARLEY PRELIMINARY HEARING HYDER GS-17-CR-236/AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/JEFF SMITH

JOHN THOMAS HOLLENBECK JR TO HAVE DL GS-17-TR-421/DOSL/DEP C HATLEY

JAMEY EARL ICENHOUR GS-17-TR-413/PTL M MULLINS CT-1/RECKLESS DRIVING CT-2/REG VIOLATION

JEFFERY C JOHNSON GS-16-CR-75V/VOP/CCI GS-16-CR-76V/VOP/CCI

SARAH LEGGETT JOHNSON GS-17-TR-492/SEATBELT VIOLATION/THP B PROFFITT

RACHEL DAWN LEIGH GS-17-TR-459/SPEEDING/THP E TESTER

TREVOR ROBERT LUCKETT GS-17-TR-504/SPEEDING 96/55/THP E TESTER

ANGELA M MARTIN GS-17-CR-265/THP E TESTER CT-1/SEATBELT VIOLATION CT-2/DUI BY ALLOWING

JASON LEE MAY GS-17-TR-466/DEP A WORLEY CT-1/DL VIOLATION CT-2/REG VIOLATION CT-3/FAILURE TO STOP

THOMAS HENRY MCCAULEY GS-17-CR-446/DOSL 3RD/THP C DUNN GS-17-TR-490/THP C DUNN CT-1/SEATBELT VIOLATION CT-2/EXPIRED REGISTRATION

JONATHAN L MILLER GS-17-TR-469/THP E TESTER CT-1/SEATBELT VIOLATION CT-2/DRIVING W/O LICENSE

WILLIAM EDWARD MOREFIELD GS-17-TR-458/SEATBELT VIOLATION/THP E TESTER

MATTHEW MCKINLEY MYERS CAPIAS GS-17-CR-242/DOSL 1ST/LT S BROWN

MATTHEW TYLER NORRIS GS-17-TR-496/SEATBELT VIOLATION/THP B PROFFITT

NATHAN TANNER OWENS COMPLIANCE GS-16-CR-351V/VOP/CCI

JOHN DOUGLAS PAYNE GS-17-CR-530/AGGRAVATED BURGLARY/DEP R MINK GS-17-CR-531/DEP R MINK CT-1/POSS SCH II CT-2/MANUFACTURE SCH VI CT-3/THEFT UP TO $1000 CT-4/POSS DRUG PARA GS-17-CR-532/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C LIPFORD

DANIEL R PEDRAZA GS-17-CR-439/PTL M MULLINS CT-1/DRIVING W/O LICENSE CT-2/SPEEDING 50/30

JOSE LUIS PEREZ GS-17-TR-452/THP E TESTER CT-1/SPEEDING CT-2/DL TO BE CARRIED

DALTON COLE PETERS TO HAVE DL PD GS-17-TR-298/DOSL/PTL C BROWN GS-17-CR-384/DOSL/THP C DUNN GS-17-TR-440/SEATBELT VIOLATION/THP C DUNN

DANIEL RAY PHIPPS CAPIAS GS-17-CR-122/PTL T BROWN CT-1/DOSL 2ND CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CHAKEYIA LOUISE PRATER GS-17-CR-405/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI/LT S BROWN

LAKOTA S PRICE GS-17-TR-481/THP C DUNN CT-1/SEATBELT VIOLATION CT-2/DL TO BE CARRIED

GARRON KREG RAMEY GS-17-TR-498/SPEEDING 72/55/THP J GREGORY

MICHAEL RAY RICE SMITH GS-17-CR-124V/VOP/CCI GS-17-CR-375/THEFT UP TO $1000/PTL M MULLINS

JESSICA DAWN RICHARDS GS-17-TR-453/SPEEDING/THP E TESTER

DESTINY DAWN ROARK GS-17-CR-525/DEP R MINK CT-1/POSS SCH II CT-2/POSS SCH III CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

DONNIE MICHAEL ROBINSON COMPLIANCE GS-13-TR-239V/VOP/CCI GS-14-CR-27V/VOP/CCI GS-14-CR-70V/VOP/CCI GS-14-TR-1632/VOP/CCI GS-14-TR-1633/VOP/CCI GS-15-CR-194/DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DEP R CURD

BRANDON RAYMOND SALAICES COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-507V/VOP/CCI

MICHAEL FREDERICK SMITH GS-17-TR-477/SEATBELT 2ND/THP C DUNN

ROBERT STACY STOUT GS-17-CR-441/VANDALISM/DEP M GLADDEN

ALICIA C SWINK TO HAVE DL GS-17-CR-230/PTL M MULLINS CT-1/DORL 1ST CT-2/POSS LEGEND DRUGS

JEREMIAH JAMES S TENS HEARING/STNAW SLAUGHTER GS-15-CR-789V/VOP/CCI

GWENDOLYN NICOLE TOWNSEND GS-17-TR-463/SPEEDING/THP E TESTER

FRANK M VAIDEN GS-17-CR-470/DUI 1ST/PTL M MULLINS

THOMAS EDWARD WALKER GS-15-CR-129V/465V/VOP/CCI

LYLE WOLFE SMITH GS-17-CR-512/INV B SUTHERLAND CT-1/BURGLARY CT-2/VANDALISM

JAMES ADAM WOODS GS-17-TR-468/SEATBELT VIOLATION/THP E TESTER