This week’s sheriff and court reports

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

Sheriff’s Report

06/30/2017

06/23/2017 JAMEY E ICENHOUR, WILSON AVE, FAILURE TO APPEAR

06/23/2017 CODY R MAYS, HWY 421S, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, EVADING ARREST BY FOOT, FELONY EVADING ARREST BY MOTOR VEHICLE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS

LICENSE

06/23/2017 DANIEL R PEDRAZA, SPRUCE PINE NC, SPEEDING, NO DRIVERS LICENSE

06/24/2017 ANDREW F BERRY, B JOHNSON RD, VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

06/24/2017 PATRICIA A BOYD, KNOXVILLE, FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, MANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OR POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS

06/24/2017 FRANCES M FRITTS, DEER RUN RD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

06/25/2017 BRANDON R CHURCH, MAIN ST, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

06/26/2017 STEVEN T MCGUIRE, EGGERS BRANCH RD, ASSAULT

06/27/2017 TABITHA A PRICE, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, FAILURE TO APPEAR

06/27/2017 ROBERT S STOUT, HWY 67 W, VANDALISM06/27/2017 DAVID W SWIFT, GENTRY CREEK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION06/27/2017 BRONSON, R TRIPLETT, ADAMS RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR BOOKING AND PROCESSING, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/28/2017 SHAWN L BRANNON, ZIONVILLE NC, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/28/2017 JESSICA N RUSSELL, ELIZABETHTON, FAILURE TO APPEAR, VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS

06/28/2017 LARRY J SNYDER, RINE ST, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, VANDALISM U/$500

06/29/2017 BRANDY M DUGGER, DAMASCUS VA, SHOPLIFTING, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

06/29/2017 MATTHEW JOHNSON, MCEWEN RD, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

06/29/2017 JAMES E VANOVER, JOHNSON CITY, THEFT OF PROPERTY, THEFT U/$1,000

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY JULY 5TH, 2017

BRONSON ALEXANDER GS-17-CR-297/DUI 1ST/DEP J FERGUSON

CHRISTOPHER RICHARD CAREY HEARING/STNAW FALLIN GS-17-TR-297/PTL C BROWN CT-1/TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE CT-2/SIMPLE POSS SCH IV CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

MATTHEW LANCE CLEMENS GS-17-CR-346/MOTORCYCLE ENDORSEMENT-DL/DEP J NORMAN

MARC RANDOLPH COHEN GS-17-CR-346/DOSL/DEP J FERGUSON

MICHAEL KIM DUNN GS-17-TR-461/PTL M MULLINS CT-1/IMPROPER DISPLAY CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DONNA MORTON EASTRIDGE TOX RESULT PD GS-16-CR-1028/DUI 1ST/DEP J FERGUSON

MICHAEL J FELT HEARING/STNAW FALLIN GS-17-CR-63V/VOP/CCI GS-17-CR-228/EVADING BY VEHICLE/PTL M MULLINS GS-17-TR-386/SPEEDING 49/30/PTL M MULLINS

HUNTER RAY GREENE GS-17-CR-423/DEP J NORMAN CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT CT-1/VANDALISM

CHRISTIAN D GREER COMPLIANCE PRO SE GS-17-CR-303/LEAVE SCENE OF ACC/PTL M MULLINS

PAUL RAYMOND GRUNDY GS-17-TR-385/DEP J NORMAN CT-1/EXPIRED REGISTRATION CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CT-3/DRIVING W/OUT ENDORSEMENT CT-4/HELMET REQUIRED

MATTHEW DENNY HAMPTON GS-16-CR-417V/VOP/CCI

BRANDON HEATH HATLEY COMPLIANCE GS-17-TR-376/RECKLESS DRIVING/DEP A WORLEY

RANDY SCOTT HAWKS HEARING/STNAW PRO SE GS-17-TR-254/SPEEDING 73/55/THP C DUNN

CORRIE RAY HOLLY GS-17-TR-384/HELMET REQUIRED-PASSENGER/DEP J NORMAN

DILLON CHASE JOHNSON JUD DIV PRO SE GS-16-CR-222/DEP A GUINN CT-1/RECKLESS DRIVING CT-2/RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

JOSHUA DAVID KOPE TO HAVE DL GS-17-TR-363/DOSL/PTL M MULLINS

ANGELA D LAWS STATUS PD GS-17-CR-420/VIOLATION BOND CONDITIONS/DEP J NORMAN

RICKY LEE LAWS TOX RESULT PD GS-17-CR-249/DUI/PTL M MULLINS

STEVEN DEWAYNE LONG GS-15-CR-506V/VOP/CCI

ROBERT J MAINS GS-17-CR-421/AGG DOMESTIC ASSUALT/DEP J NORMAN

CODY RAY MAYS GS-16-CR-613V/VOP/CCI GS-17-CR-47V/VOP/CCI

THOMAS HENRY MCCAULEY III TO HAVE DL GS-17-CR-282/DOSL 2ND/THP C DUNN

BRIAN ALLEN MCCOY GS-17-CR-299/DORL/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS GS-17-TR-415/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS CT-1/REGISTRATION VIOLATION CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STEVEN TYLER MCGUIRE GS-17-TR-400/ASSAULT-INTIMIDATION/KIMBERLY MCIVER

SPENCER RAY PAYNE HEARING/STNAW FALLIN GS-17-CR-88/DUI 2ND/DEP J FERGUSON

MICHAEL RAY RICE T.C.SMITH GS-17-CR-124V/VOP/CCI GS-17-CR-375/THEFT UP TO $1000/PTL M MULLINS

JERRY WAYNE ROBERTS COMPLIANCE GS-16-CR-60V/VOP/CCI

PRESTON BLAKE ROSS TO HAVE DL PD GS-17-CR-28/DORL 2ND/PTL T BROWN

BRANDON RAYMOND SALAICES COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-507V/VOP/CCI

LARRY JACK SNYDER GS-17-CR-444/DEP C LIPFORD CT-1/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT CT-2/VANDALISM

ALICIA C SWINK GS-17-CR-360/DORL 2ND/PTL M MULLINS

MARY ELLEN TESTER GS-16-CR-897V/VOP/CCI GS-17-CR-79V/VOP/CCI GS-17-CR-250/DEP C ROARK CT-1/PUBLIC INTOXICATION CT-2/POSS SCH II CT-3/POSS SCH IV CT-4/POSS SCH VI CT-5/POSS DRUG W/OUT PRESCRIPTION

TONYA DAWN TOWNSEND HEARING/STNAW PD GS-17-TR-365/DEP J NORMAN CT-1/IMPROPER PASSING CT-2/SEATBELT VIOLATION CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JAMES EVERETT VANOVER GS-17-CR-448/THEFT UP TO $1000/LT S BROWN GS-17-CR-449/THEFT UP TO $1000/DEP A WORLEY

SARAH MAY WATSON HEARING/STNAW FALLIN GS-16-CR-932/POSS SCH IV/THP E TESTER GS-16-CR-933/DUI 1ST/THP E TESTER GS-16-TR-1156/THP E TESTER CT-1/SEATBELT VIOLATION CT-2/OPEN CONTAINER CT-3/DUE CARE

SHANE WRIGHT WILSON TO HAVE ATTY GS-17-CR-313/DEP J NORMAN CTS 1-2/AGG ASSAULT X2 CT-3/HIT AND RUN GS-17-CR-314/TELEPHONE HARASSMENT/ANNETTE BUNTON

ROBERT R WILSON PD GS-17-CR-211/DOG AT LARGE/GERALDINE GRINDSTAFF