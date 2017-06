This week’s sheriff and court reports

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

Sheriff’s Report

06/23/2017

06/16/2017 TOMMY R BREWER, CLAUDE WARREN RD, CAPIAS – PUBLIC INTOXICATION

06/16/2017 CHRISTOPHER J CANNET, BERRY BRANCH RD, MISSING MOVEMENT

06/16/2017 LINDA S DUGGER, HANCOCK RD, CAPIAS – VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/16/2017 JAMES W LINGERFELT, ELIZABETHTON, THEFT OF PROPERTY

06/16/2017 CHELCEY B RAINBOLT, ELIZABETHTON, THEFT OF PROPERTY

06/17/2017 LANCE J CANNON, HWY 67 W, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

06/17/2017 FRANCIS M FRITTS, DEER RUN RD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

06/17/2017 HUNTER R GREENE, CIRCLE DR, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, VANDALISM

06/17/2017 BILLE J STOUT, WADDELL RD, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

06/19/2017 ZARA L MCNEAL, SLIMP BRANCH RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/20/2017 STEVEN R LEONARD, MIDDLEBURG, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

06/20/2017 JERRY E RHYMER, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

06/20/2017 JASON L RICHARDSON, ELIZABETHTON, THEFT OF PROPERTY, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, USE OF STOLEN

PLATES, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

06/20/2017 TABATHA A ROARK, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, FALSE REPORT TO AUTHORITIES

06/21/2017 MICHAEL W NORRIS, SLIMPT BRANCH RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY

TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY

JUNE 28TH, 2017

DERIK EUGENE BAUGUESS STATUS GS-17-CR-415/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP A WORLEY

KEVIN J BEAL TO HAVE ATTY GS-17-CR-371/SIMPLE ASSAULT/ADAM JOHNSTON

ANTHONY BELTRAN HEARING OR PLEA PD GS-16-CR-671V/VOP/CCI

JAMES BENNETT GS-17-CR-335/DUI 1ST/DEP A WORLEY

ANDREW F BERRY GS-17-CR-435/VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC/INV B SUTHERLAND

PATRICIA ANN BOYD GS-17-CR-433/SCH VI-MAN,DEL,SELL/THP E TESTER GS-17-CR-438/FELONY POSS SCH VI/THP E TESTER

TOMMY R BREWER COMPLIANCE PRO SE GS-17-CR-199/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/PTL T BROWN

TRACI LEANN BROWN FALLIN GS-16-CR-578V/VOP/CCI

DANNY RAY BUCHANAN GS-16-CR-335/DEP J NORMAN HEARING/STNAW PD CT-1/ASSAULTCT-2/DISORDERLY CONDUCT GS-17-CR-355/HARASSMENT/SHIRLEY GWINN

EUGENE GURNEY CAMPBELL DEF TO PRODUCE RECORDS PD 67345/DORL 3RD/DEP REID 67345V/GS-13-CR-1585V/VOP/CCI GS-13-CR-1585/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI/SGT C DUNN

WENDY G CAMPBELL ROBERTS GS-17-CR-300/THEFT OF PROPERTY/PTL M MULLINS

BRANDON REED CHURCH PRO SE GS-17-CR-202/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/PTL C BROWN GS-17-CR-434/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/PTL C BROWN

JOSHUA HAROLD CLAWSON COMPLIANCE T.C. SMITH 84369,84370,84171/VOP/CCI GS-13-CR-196/DISORDELY CONDUCT/ DEP R CURD

JAMES CHRISTOPHER COLE TO HAVE DL GS-17-TR-269/DOSL/THP C DUNN

DUANE ERIC DANNER HEARING/STNAW PD GS-17-CR-327/DEP C FRASER CTS 1-2/DOMESTIC ASSAULT X2 CT-3/FETUS AS VICTIM

NICHOLAS RYAN FLETCHER COMPLIANCE PD GS-17-CR-82/SELL OF STOLEN PROPERTY/DANNY PETERS

CORY EDWARD FORRESTER COMPLIANCE/TO HAVE DL GS-17-TR-358/PTL T BROWN CT-1/ SPEEDING 66/30 CT-2/DOSL

NICKY ROBERT GENTRY HEARING/STNAW STOUT GS-17-CR-233/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/DOUGLAS MATZ

ROBERT WAYNE GENTRY GS-16-CR-99V/VOP/CCI

JAMES ERIC GIBSON COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-557V/VOP/CCI

CECILIA D HAMMONS TBD IF NFT PD GS-16-CR-1042/FALSE REPORT/DEP C ROARK

EMILY GRACE HASH GS-17-CR-264/THP E TESTER CT-1/SEATBELT VIOLATION CT-2/FINACIAL RESPONSIBILITY CT-3/RECKLESS DRIVING CT-4/DUE CARE CT-5/POSS SCH II CT-6/DORL

CT-7/DUI 1ST

DAMIEN K HIPSHIRE PD GS-15-CR-763/SIMPLE ASSAULT/DEP M MULLINS

JOHN THOMAS HOLLENBECK JR GS-17-TR-421/DOSL/DEP C HATLEY

DAVID R JEWELL HYDER GS-17-CR-294/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/DANNY RAY BUCHANNAN

JEFFERY C JOHNSON COMPLIANCE PRO SE 75690V/VOP/CCI

TOMMY SCOTT LOWE GS-17-CR-216/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/INV B SUTHERLAND

ANGELA M MARTIN GS-17-CR-265/THP E TESTER CT-1/SEATBELT VIOLATION CT-2/DUI BY ALLOWING

CHARLENE MATHESON GS-17-CR-408/TELEPHONE HARASSMENT/BASIL MURPHY

CODY RAY MAYS GS-17-CR-436/AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C ROARK CG-17-CR-437/DEP C ROARK CT-1/DOSL 3RD CT-2/EVADING BY FOOT CT-3/FELONY EVADING BY VEHICLE

CHANDA STARR MOREFIELD GS-16-CR-316V/VOP/CCI

MATTHEW A PERRY TO HAVE DL PRO SE GS-16-CR-888/DOSL/THP E TESTER GS-16-TR-1116/THP E TESTER FOR PLEA CT-1/ SPEEDING 80/50 CT-2/DL VIOLATION CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

KEVIN ARNOLD PHILLIPS GS-16-CR-261V/VOP/CCI

MINDY LEIGH PHILLIPS COMPLIANCE FALLIN GS-16-TR-694/DEP J NORMAN CT-1/DORL CT-2/CHILD RESTRAINT CT-3/LIGHT LAW

JERRY EUGENE RHYMER STATUS PRO SE GS-17-CR-428/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP J PETERS

JUSTIN ALLEN RHYMER COMPLIANCE GS-16-TR-1011/DUE CARE/DEP C ROARK

ANTHONY L SHORTRIDGE JUDICAL DIV CONWAY GS-16-CR-270/SOLICITATION TO FILE FALSE REPORT/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS

DEBBIE SNYDER GS-17-CR-393/DEP C ROARK CTS 1-3/DOGS AT LARGE X3

PEGGY MICHELLE SNYDER COMPLIANCE PD GS-17-TR-159/PTL M MULLINS CT-1/DOSL CT-2/TEXTING W/DRIVING

WESLEY ERIC SNYDER GS-14-CR-645V/VOP/CCI GS-15-CR-373V/VOP/CCI

ROBERT STACY STOUT GS-17-CR-441/VANDALISM/DEP M GLADDEN

DAVID WAYNE SWIFT GS-17-CR-7/VOP/CCI

TAFFI E TAYLOR GS-17-CR-165/PTL M MULLINS CT-1/POSS SCH II CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA GS-17-CR-191/DEP J PETERS CT-1/DORL 2ND CT-2/ALTERING LICENCE PLATE GS-17-CR-248/DEP J PETERS CT-1/REG TO BE CARRIED CT-2/DRIVING UNREG VEHICLE CT-3/REMOVAL OF PLATE

KEVIN B TEDDER HEARING/STNAW STOUT GS-17-CR-238/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C FRASER

BRONSON RANDY TRIPLETT GS-17-CR-442/FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR BOOKING/DEP A WORLEY

NICOLE DENISE VELAZQUEZ FLEMING GS-17-CR-402/POSS DRUG PARA/LT S BROWN

CALEB SETH WHALEY COMPLIANCE GS-16-CR-242V/VOP/CCI

COURTNEY SHREE YOUNG COMPLIANCE PD GS-15-CR-315/CASUAL EXCHANGE SCH III/INV C LIPFORD