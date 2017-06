This week’s sheriff and court reports

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

Sheriff’s Report

06/09/2017

06/02/2017 AUSTIN R CHURCH, DOGWOOD LN, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

06/03/2017 THOMAS E BALL, SPRUCY LN, DOGS AT LARGE

06/03/2017 SCOTTY W ROBBINS, HWY 421 S, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

06/04/2017 LINDSAY N GREENE, FORGE RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

06/04/2017 AARON E JOHNSON, J HODGE RD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

06/05/2017 MICHAEL W NORRIS, SLEMP BRANCH RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/05/2017 NICHOLE M SMITH, PIERCETOWN RD, VIOLATION OF BOND CONDITIONS

06/06/2017 STEPHEN T BRANCH, STAGE RD, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, VANDALISM

06/06/2017 DEBBIE SNYDER, FURNANCE CREEK RD, DOGS NOT ALLOWED AT LARGE X 3

06/06/2017 BRANDON L STANTON, DRAFT RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

06/07/2017 STEVEN D LONG, ELIZABETHTON TN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

06/07/2017 BRANDON E SNEED, BILLAGE SQUARE LN, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

06/08/2017 DEVIN R GREER, MOUNTAIN SITE DR, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

06/08/2017 JAMES R REECE, LUMPKIN BRANCH RD, VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY

TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY

JUNE 14TH, 2017

JESSICA MARIE ALDER GS-17-CR-289/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C ROARK

JOSEPH B ALLEN GS-17-CR-309/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C ROARK

THOMAS BALL GS-17-CR-381/DOGS AT LARGE/SARA MOREFIELD

KEVIN BEAL GS-17-CR-371/SIMPLE ASSAULT/ADAM JOHNSTON

ANTHONY BELTRAN GS-17-CR-285/DORL 2ND/ DEP R MINK GS-17-CR-TR-375/DEP R MINK CT-1/ LIGHT LAW CT-2/ FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PRISCILLA GRACE BLACKBURN PD GS-17-CR-298/ACO M NEYLON CTS 1-2/ ANIMAL CRUELTY X2 CTS 3-4/ MANDATORY RABIES VAC X2

STEPHEN T BRANCH PD GS-17-CR-390/DEP A WORLEY CT-1/ POSS SCH II CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA GS-17-CR-391/PTL M MULLINS CT-1/ CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CT-2/ VANDALISM

ANTHONY A BREWER COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-392/VOP/CCI

ALEXANDRA MOLLIE BRYANT GS-16-TR-976V/VOP/CCI

TIMOTHY R CAMERON GS-17-CR-288/DEP C ROARK CT-1/ DUI 1ST CT-2/ POSS W/OUT PRESCRIPTION CT-3/ DOSL 2ND CT-4/ RECKLESS DRIVING GS-17-TR-383/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/DEP C ROARK

JOHN DILLON CHURCH GS-17-CR-330/DORL/DEP C FRASER

TIMOTHY REECE CHURCH SR MENTAL HEALTH EXAM REPORT PD GS-15-TR-695/VOP/CCI GS-15-TR-695V/VOP/CCI GS-16-CR-306/DEP C BROWN CT-1/ DUI 1ST CT-2/ VICL CT-3/ POSS SCH II FOR RESALE CT-4/ POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE CT-5/ POSS DRUG PARA GS-16-CR-574/DEP J PETERS CT-1/ DUI 1ST CT-2/ LIGHT LAW CT-3/ FAILURE TO SIGNAL

JOSEPH M COURTNER GS-17-CR-409/DOSL 4TH/DEP J PETERS

DEANNA LEANNE DEAN GS-17-TR-387/SEATBELT VIOLATION/DEP C ROARK GS-17-TR-388/DOSL/DEP C ROARK

RICKY RAY EDWARDS PD GS-14-CR-164V/VOP/CCI

MICHAEL J FELT GS-17-CR-63V/VOP/CCI

JACOB LOGAN FLETCHER ORDER FOR RESTRICTED DL STOUT GS-17-CR-84

CHARLES GWYN GREER CUSTODY STATUS GS-17-CR-376/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/THP C DUNN

DEVIN RAY GREER GS-17-CR-410/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/PTL T BROWN

BO EDWARD HARLEY HYDER GS-17-CR-236/AGGRAVATED ASSSAULT/JEFF SMITH

JOSEPH HOLLYFIELD GS-17-CR-406/DEP A WORLEY CT-1/ DRIVING W/OUT DL CT-2/ RECKLESS DRIVING CT-3/ DISORDERLY CONDUCT CT-4/ FELONY CHILD ENDANGERMENT

SHAUNA NICOLE HURT GS-17-CR-394/INTRO OF CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FAC CT 1/SA J HUDGINS GS-17-CR-395/INTRO OF CONTRABANC INTO PENAL FAC CT 2/SA J HUDGINS GS-17-CR-396/POSS SCH VI W/INTENT TO DELIVER/SA J HUDGINS GS-17-CR-397/SIMPLE POSS SCH IV/SA J HUDGINS

SASHA KAY MAIN TBI CERT & JUD DIV PD GS-15-CR-554/PTL T BROWN CT-1/ ILLEGAL POSS OF CC/DC CT-2/ SIMPLE POSS SCH II CT-3/ SIMPLE POSS SCH III CT-4/ POSS DRUG PARA

AMANDA LUE MAY GS-16-CR-938V/VOP/CCI

JOSHUA RAY MOREFIELD GS-17-CR-284/DEP C ROARK CT-1/ CRUELTY TO ANIMALS CT-2/ POSS OF STILL GS-17-CR-290/RESISTING ARREST/DEP J NORMAN

JOHNATHAN M OSBORNE TO HAVE ATTY GS-17-CR-370/DEP A WORLEY CT-1/ DUI 1ST CT-2/ SIMPLE POSS SCH VI CT-3/ POSS DRUG PARA GS-17-TR-435/DEP A WORLEY CT-1/ RECKLESS DRIVING CT-2/ SEATBELT 1ST CT-3/ OPEN CONTAINER

WAYNE E OSBORNE RECALL VOP GS-15-CR-716V/VOP/CCI

JAKE H POTTER GS-17-TR-396/LIGHT LAW/DEP C ROARK

TABETHA SHEINK RANDOLPH GS-17-CR-401/CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO TRANSPORT & DELIVER SCH VI/THP E TESTER

BRITTANY RENEE REECE STATUS PD GS-17-CR-337/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP J FERGUSON

JAMES REECE GS-17-CR-407/VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION/DEP A WORLEY

NICHOLAS JAMES REECE GS-15-CR-377V/VOP/CCI

MICHAEL RAY RICE T.C. SMITH GS-17-CR-124V/VOP/CCI GS-17-CR-375/THEFT UP TO $1000/PTL M MULLINS

RICHARD WILLIAM RUSSELL RECALL VOP GS-16-CR-453V/VOP/CCI

LINDA L SLEMP GS-17-CR-372/VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECTION/JASMINE ESTEP

NICHOLE M SMITH GS-17-CR-308/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C ROARK

PEGGY MICHELLE SNYDER HEARING/STNAW NORRIS GS-17-CR-296/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/LUCY NORRIS

BRANDON LEE STANTON PD GS-17-CR-392/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP A WORLEY

JORDAN D STONE GS-17-CR-404/DOSL 1ST/LT S BROWN

MICHAEL JACK TAYLOR GS-17-CR-291/VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECTION/LT R SHUPE

JEREMIAH JAMES S TENS AKA SCOTT KEVIN MCKINNEY TO HAVE ATTY GS-15-CR-789V/VOP/CCI

JOHNATHAN NEIL TOWNSEND GS-17-TR-370/SPEEDING 78/55/THP R WILLS

ASHLEY N TRIVETTE COMPLIANCE PRO SE GS-17-TR-263/THP C DUNN CT-1/ DL TO BE CARRIED CT-2/ SEATBELT VIOLATION

ROBERT N TRIVETTE COMPLIANCE PRO SE GS-13-CR-1336V/VOP/CCI GS-13-CR-1372V/VOP/CCI

STEVEN A VAUGHN GS-17-CR-295/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C ROARK

NICOLE DENISE VELAZQUEZ GS-17-CR-402/POSS DRUG PARA/LT S BROWN

JENNIFER L WALKER GS-17-CR-286/FALSE REPORT/DEP C ROARK

QUANTIAVIA CAPRISHA WILDER GS-17-CR-399/POSS SCH VI/THP E TESTER GS-17-CR-400/SCH VI FOR RESALE/THP E TESTER

JAMES EDWARD WILLIAMS GS-16-CR-236V/586V/VOP/CCI

DUANE ROBERT YEAGER SR PD GS-14-CR-596V/VOP/CCI