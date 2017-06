This week’s sheriff and court reports

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

Sheriff’s Report

05/24/2017

05/19/2017 RODNEY L HENSON, HARBIN HILL RD, PROMOTION OF METHAMPHETAMINE MANUFACTURE, CONSPIRACY TO MANUFACTURE METHAMPHETAMINE, INITIATION OF PROCESS TO

MANUFACTURE METHAMPHETAMINE

05/19/2017 ROBERT D JOHNSON, CRESTVIEW DR, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

05/19/2017 JENNIFER S OWENS, S SHADY ST, TELEPHONE HARASSMENT

05/19/2017 MARY N STANLEY, HWY 421 N, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMITT THEFT OF PROPERTY U/$500, FORGERY, FAILURE TO APPEAR X 2, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/19/2017 CALEB S WHALEY, L SNYDER LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/19/2017 MATTHEW L WIDNER, HWY 421 N, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

05/20/2017 RICKY L HENSON, HARBIN HILL RD, PROMOTION OF METHAMPHETAMINE MANUFACTURE, CONSPIRACY TO MANUFACTURE METHAMPHETAMINE, INITIATION OF PROCESS TO

MANUFACTURE METHAMPHETAMINE, FUGITVE FROM JUSTICE

05/20/2017 BRITTANY R REECE, MTN CITY, THEFT U/$500, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

05/20/2017 ROSE M ROARK, POWELL ST, CAPIAS

05/21/2017 LINDA M JONES, CRACKERS NECK RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

05/22/2017 MELNDA E BOISSEAU, MURFREESBORO TN, VIOLATION OF PROBTION

05/22/2017 DAVID H BUNTEN, ELIZABETHTON, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/22/2017 HOLLY R JOHNSON, MAIN ST, PUBLIC INTOXICATION, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS FOR RESALE X 2, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

05/23/2017 STACY C HOLT, BRISTOL TN, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

05/23/2017 JAMES E WILLIAMS, DUNN LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY

TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY,

MAY 31ST, 2017

SANDRA JANE BITTER GS-16-CR-378V/VOP/CCI

PRISCILLA GRACE BLACKBURN HEARING/STNAW PD GS-17-CR-298/MANDY NEYLON ACO CTS 1-2/ CRUELTY TO ANIMALS X2 CTS 3-4/ MANDATORY RABIES VACCINES X2

DANNY RAY BUCHANAN GS-16-CR-335V/VOP/CCI GS-17-CR-350/DEP A WORLEY CT-1/ ATT AGG ASSAULT ON OFFICER CT-2/ RESISTING ARREST

EUGENE G CANTER PD 67345/VOP/CCI GS-13-CR-1585V/VOP/CCI

AMY C CHURCH GS-17-CR-349/PTL T BROWN CT-1/ EVADING ARREST CT-2/ RESISTING ARREST

BRANDON REED CHURCH GS-17-CR-351/DEP J NORMAN CT-1/ PUBLIC INTOXICATION CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA

WILEY LEE DUNN TO HAVE ATTY GS-17-CR-212/DUI 1ST/ PTL T BROWN

BRIAN MICHAEL DUPERRY GS-17CR-354/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/LT S BROWN

KEVIN FALLS GS-17-CR-361/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/DEP A WORLEY

KAREN ELIZABETH FLETCHER GS-16-CR-90V/CCI

ROBIN D JOYCE GS-17-CR-359/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/INV B SUTHERLAND

TOMMY SCOTT LOWE GS-17-CR-216/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/INV B SUTHERLAND

ROBERT JAMES MAINS JR GS-16-CR-1040V/VOP/CCI

EZRA JAMES MCCORKLE TO HAVE ATTY GS-17-CR-234/DEP C FRASER CT-1/ POSS SCH VI CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA GS-17-TR-302/FINANCIAL RESP/DEP C FRASER

CHANDA STARR MOREFIELD GS-16-CR-316V/VOP/CCI

JENNIFER OWENS GS-17-CR-341/TELEPHONE HARRASMENT/JERRY F OWENS

SONYA A PENNINGTON TBD ON PMT OF COST GS-17-CR-103/THEFT UNDER $500/CD J WOODARD

MICHAEL ALLEN PRUITT 58389V/58390V/58391/VOP/CCI

CHRISTOPHER L ROBERTSON GS-17-CR-352/DUI 1ST/ DEP R MINK

ROBBIN M SARGEANT PD GS-17-CR-217/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/INV B SUTHERLAND

JANIE D SISK TBI CERT & DIV FALLIN GS-17-CR-1/POSS DRUG PARA/DEP C BROWN

CALEB SETH WHALEY GS-16-CR-242V/VOP/CCI

ROBERT R WRIGHT COMPLIANCE PD GS-17-CR-187/DEP J PETERS CT-1/ LEAVING THE SCENE CT-2/ IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACC