This week’s sheriff and court reports

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

Sheriff’s Report

05/19/2017

05/12/2017 JEFFERY R BROWN, REECE HILL RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/12/2017 ALEXANDRA M BRYANT, LAUREL RD, AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

05/12/2017 SAMANTHA N CARPENTER, RAINBOW RD, RESISTING ARREST, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/12/2017 LANA C COLBERTSON, EMMETT ST, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/12/2017 DELORES A JORDAN, HWY 421 N, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMITT FORGERY, THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500

05/12/2017 DAVID G LUNCEFORD, DEER RUN RD, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, ASSAULT – VIABLE FETUS AS A VICTIM, FALSE IMPRISONMENT, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

05/12/2017 ZARA L MCNEAL, LAUREL RD, AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

05/12/2017 JEFFERY W NORRIS, MILLARD COOPER LN, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

05/12/2017 MICHAEL W NORRIS, LAUREL RD, AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

05/12/2017 DAKOTA A TAYLOR, DEER CREEK CROSSING, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/13/2017 DUANE E DANNER, LUMPKIN BRANCH RD, CONTEMPT OF COURT, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, ASSAULT – VIABLE FETUS AS A VICTIM

05/13/2017 CHANDA S MOREFIELD, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, RECKLESS DRIVING

05/15/2017 SANDRA J BITTER, SUGAR CREEK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/15/2017 CYNTHIA R BLACK, CHARLOTTE NC, PUBLIC INTOXICATION, SIMPLE POSSESSION, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS

05/15/2017 BRYAN S BRYANT, HWY 421 S, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

05/15/2017 JOHN D CHURCH, COBBS CREEK RD, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

05/15/2017 CLIFFORD A LUNCEFORD, HWY 91 N, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

05/15/2017 DAVID N STOUT, LOCUST GAP RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

05/16/2017 MATTHEW L CLEMENS, WILSBORO NC, DRIVING UNDER THE IFNLUENCE, VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW

05/16/2017 LEANDRA L OWENS, HAMBY LANE, CONTEMPT OF COURT

05/16/2017 DONALD G WILSON,ELIZABETHTON, FAILURE TO APPEAR

05/17/2017 JOHN D CHURCH, COBBS CREEK RD, DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

05/17/2017 DEANA C HARTLY, BUTLER, THEFT OF PROPERTY O/$2500

05/17/2017 SUSAN K PROFFITT, SLABTOWN RD, ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

05/18/2017 JAMES R BENNETT, HWY 421 N, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

05/18/2017 AMANDA L MAY, FALL BRANCH RD, SIMPLE ASSAULT

05/18/2017 EMILY C PHILLIPS, JOHNSON CITY, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/18/2017 JAMES R REECE, LUMPKIN BRANCH RD, VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY

TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY,

MAY 24th , 2017

STEPHANIE LYNN ARNOLD COMPLIANCE GS-17-TR-147/LT J BROWN CT-1/ EXPIRED REGISTRATION CT-2/ FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TOMMY R BREWER COMPLIANCE PRO SE GS-17-CR-199/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/PTL T BROWN

GEORGE MILTON BROWN HEARING/STNAW GS-17-CR-161/INV M CRESS CT-1/ AGG DOMESTCI ASSAULT CT-2/ CHILD ABUSE/NEGLECT

DANNY RAY BUCHANAN VIOLATION OF PROBATIONARY TERMS PER DA GS-16-CR-335/ASSAULT/DEP J NORMAN

TIMOTHY REED CHURCH SR PD GS-15-TR-695/VOP/CCI GS-15-TR-695V/VOP/CCI GS-16-CR-306/DEP C BROWN CT-1/ DUI 1ST CT-2/ VICL CT-3/ POSS SCH II FOR RESALE CT-4/ POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE CT-5/ POSS DRUG PARA GS-16-CR-574/DEP J PETERS CT-1/ DUI 1ST CT-2/ VICL GS-16-TR-759/DEP J PETERS

CT-1/ OPEN CONTAINER CT-2/ LIGHT LAW CT-3/ FAILURE TO SIGNAL

ROBERT SCOTT COLSON FOR PLEA PD GS-17-CR-304/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/PTL M MULLINS

CHRISTOPHER W ELLISON HEARING/STNAW PD GS-17-CR-104/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP J PETERS

ANTHONY SCOTT GIBSON COMPLIANCE GS-14-CR-571V/VOP/CCI

LINDSAY NICOLE GREENE FOR PLEA PD GS-16-CR-65V/67V/VOP/CCI

BO EDWARD HARLEY HYDER GS-17-CR-236/AGG ASSAULT/JEFF SMITH

HILLERY LEO HARPER GS-15-CR-679V/VOP/CCI

RICKY L HENSON FOR DISMISSAL GS-17-CR-339/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/ CD JOE WOODARD

LAWANDA MARIE HOLMAN COMPLIANCE PRO SE GS-16-TR-1124/DEP R MINK CT-1/ FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CT-2/ TARP LAW GS-17-TR-29/SEATBELT 3RD/THP C DUNN FOR PLEA

ALEXANDER L HUGHES GS-17-CR-246/DOSL 1ST/DEP J PETERS CAMERON RICHARD HUMPHREY COMPLIANCE GS-15-TR-759V/VOP/CCI

DAVID R JEWELL TO HAVE ATTY GS-17-CR-294/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/DANNY RAY BUCHANAN

HOLLY R JOHNSON GS-17-CR-344/PTL T BROWN CT-1/ PUBLIC INTOXICATION CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA CT-3/ POSS SCH II W/INTENT TO SALE (SUBOXONE) CT-4/ POSS SCH II W/INTENT TO SALE (METH)

JEFFERY CALVIN JOHNSON COMPLIANCE PRO SE 75690V/VOP/CCI

ROBERT DENT GOODMAN JOHNSON GS-17-CR-343/PTL T BROWN CT-1/ SIMPLE POSS CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA

LINDA M JONES GS-15-CR-434/MICHAEL BARBER CTS 1-3/ WORTHLESS CHECK X3

BOBBY A LOWE TO HAVE DL PRO SE GS-16-CR-994/DORL/DEP CURD

ROBERT J MAIN JR PD GS-14-CR-602/VOP/CCI GS-17-TR-5/CPL J NORMAN CT-1/ DORL CT-2/ REGISTRATION VIOLATION CT-3/ FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CT-4/ FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

MATTHEW MCKINLEY GS-17-CR-242/DOSL 1ST/ LT J BROWN

GABRIEL D PEREZ TOX RESULT PD GS-17-TR-42/THP E TESTER CT-1/ SPEEDING CT-2/ FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CT-3/ SEATBELT VIOLATION GS-17-TR-43/DUI 1ST/THP E TESTER GS-17-TR-44/DOSL/THP E TESTER

RONALD LEE PILGRIM JR TBI CERT & DIV PD GS-17-CR-301/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP A WORLEY

BRITTANY RENEE REECE GS-17-CR-336/THEFT UNDER $500/CD J WOODARD GS-17-CR-337/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP J FERGUSON

JAMES RANDY LEE REECE GS-17-CR-333/DEP J NORMAN CT-1/ VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC CT-2/ SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

JUSTIN ALLEN RHYMER TO HAVE DL GS-16-CR-788/DORL/DEP C ROARK GS-16-CR-TR-1011/DUE CARE/DEP C ROARK FOR PLEA

ROSE M ROARK GS-17-TR-179/DOSL 1ST/THP C DUNN

MICHAEL SHANE ROOP COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-354V/VOP/CCI

JANIE D SISK TBI CERT & DIV GS-17-CR-1/POSS DRUG PARA/DEP C BROWN

PEGGY MICHELLE SNYDER COMPLIANCE GS-13-CR-1613V/VOP/CCI

MARY NATASHA STANLEY GS-17-CR-338/LT S BROWN CT-1/ CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT CT-2/ FORGERY

JESSE T THOMAS GS-14-TR-162V/VOP/CCI

JESSICA MARIE THOMPSON PD GS-17-CR-93/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/PTL C WORLEY

MATTHEW LOGAN THOMPSON TBI CERT & DIV PRO SE GS-17-CR-130/PTL T BROWN CT-1/ SIMPLE POSS SCH VI CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA

JAMES SCOTT VANHOOZER COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-266V/VOP/CCI