This week’s sheriff and court reports

Sheriff’s Report

02/24/2017

02/15/2017 JAMES E ESKRIDGE, LEBANON VA, THEF OF PROPERTY O/$500, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

02/15/2017 MARTY B GREENWELL, J CRESS RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE,

02/16/2017 RAYMOND G LAVALLE, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, SIMPLE ASSAULT

02/16/2017 JESSE D WALLACE, J SHOUN RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION02/18/2017 DANNY R HOPPER, VILLAGE SQUARE LN,MISUSE OF 911, FALSE REPORT TO AUTHORITIES

02/18/2017 CHARLES A SLEMP, BULLDOG RD, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

02/19/2017 JOHN D KING JR, ELIZABETHTON, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

02/19/2017 ARTHUR E WARD, ELIZABETHTON, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

02/20/2017 MELISSA S NORRIS, MAE TESTER LN, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

02/20/2017 MICHAEL J REECE, CHESTNUT DR, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

02/21/2017 MACKENZIE N BAUER, OWL HOLLOW RD, POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

02/21/2017 WAYNE C COOK, PINE ORCHARDS RD, DOGS NOT ALLOWED AT LARGE

02/21/2017 PAMELA N GRAHAM, FURNACE RD, THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)

02/21/2017 HUNTER D LEWIS, HUBERT TAYLOR RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

02/22/2017 BRANDON M ASHLEY, BIG DRY RUN RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

02/23/2017 REBECCA D HAYWORTH, COLD SPRINGS RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

02/23/2017 MICHAEL R RICE, COLD SPRINGS RD, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY

TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE

WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY,

MARCH 1, 2017

BRANDON MITCHELL ASHLEY SMITH GS-16-CR-317/ PTL THOMAS BROWN CT-1/ POSS SCH VI CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA 76030-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

JASON T AUGUSTINE CAPIAS FOR FTA ON 9-2-15 GS-14-CR-68-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

AMBER J BAKER CROCKETT GS-16-CR-562/ DEP JOSH PETERS CT-1/ DUI CT-2/ VICL CT-3/ LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT GS-16-TR-715/ DEP JOSH PETERS CT-1/ OPEN CONTAINER CT-2/ DUE CARE

MACKENZIE N BAUER GS-17-CR-125/ PTL MATT MULLINS CT-1/ DOSL 2ND CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA

DAVID KENNETH BITTER PD GS-17-CR-109/ DEP RJ MINK CT-1/ SIMPLE POSS SCH VI CT-2/ CHILD NEGLECT CT-3/ TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE GS-16-TR-215-V/ VOP/ CCI

CHALMER MAX BOGGS JR GS-17-TR-140/ PTL MATT MULLINS CT-1/ SPEEDING CT-2/ REG VIOL

SHARON SUE BREWER GS-17-CR-80/ INV JON STOUT CT-1/ SIMPLE POSS SCH IV CT-2/ SIMPLE POSS METH CT-3/ POSS FOR RESALE- HYDROCODONE CT-4/ PROMOTION TO MANFATURE METH

WALTER LEE CANTER GS-17-CR-127/ DEP JOSH PETERS CT-1/ VIOL ORDER PROTECTION CT-2/ CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CT-3/ MISUSE OF 911

NAZAET CHAVEZ CALDERON GS-17-TR-37/ THP TESTER CT-1/ VEHICLE ENTERING THROUGH HWY OR STOP INTERSECTION CT-2/ DL VIOL CT-3/ REG VIOL CT-4/ REG TO BE CARRIED

LISA KAYE CLAWSON PYMT/COMPLIANCE 81482, 81483, 81484/ VOP/ CCI GS-15-CR-381/ CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/ PAT BROWN GS-15-CR-195/ DISORDERLY CONDUCT NEW CHARGE GS-16-CR-337-V/ VOP/ CCI

JEFFREY CHARLES COOK GS-16-CR-370/ DRIVING W/O LICENSE/ THP DUNN

WAYNE C COOK JR GS-17-CR-122/ DOGS AT LARGE/ DAVID DILLARD

ASHLEY NICOLE CORPENING HYDER GS-16-CR-338/ AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/ DEP A GWINN GS-17-CR-76/ PTL MATT MULLINS CT-1/ POSS STOLEN PROPERTY OVER $5000 CT-2/ POSS LEGEND DRUG CT-3/ POSS DRUG PARA CT-4/ POSS SCH IV

DUANE ERICK DANNER HEARING/STNAW FALLIN GS-17-CR-26/ SIMPLE ASSAULT/ RAY JENKINS

AMBER DYSON GS-17-TR-35/ SPEEDING/ THP TESTER

TOMMY DALE EASTRIDGE GS-17-CR-39/ THEFT OVER $500/ LT. SHAWN BROWN

ZACHARY GAVIN EASTRIDGE GS-16-CR-167-V/ VOP/ CCI

PAMELA N GRAHAM GS-17-CR-121/ SHOPLIFTING/ DAVID MINNICK

SAMANTHA NORMA HALL FALLIN GS-15-TR-63-V/ VOP/ CCI

TOMMY EUGENE HARTLEY HEARING/STNAW PD GS-16-CR-813/ VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ PTL MATT MULLINS

JOSHUA MICHAEL HARRIS GS-17-CR-131/ VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ SGT CLIFTON WORLEY

REBECCA D HAYWORTH GS-15-CR-599/ CHILD NEGLECT/ DEP MATT MULLINS

ERICK USSEIL HERNANDEZ GS-15-CR-646-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

WILLIAM RAY HORN JR PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-16-TR-1242/ FIN RESP/ CPL NORMAN

MATTHEW JESSE JAMES OSBORNE ASKING FOR BOND CONDITIONS TO BE LIFTED GS-17-CR-27/ ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ DEP CHRIS ROARK

CHRISTY LYNN OWENS PD GS-17-CR-75/ PTL MATT MULLINS CT-1/ POSS STOLEN PROPERTY OVER $5000 CT-2/ POSS STOLEN DEBIT CARD CT-3/ POSS STOLEN DEBIT CARD

MICHAEL R RICE GS-17-CR-124/ POSS DRUG PARA/ PTL MATT MULLINS

DEANNA R TAYLOR GS-17-CR-126/ PTL THOMAS BROWN CT-1/ DORL 3RD CT-2/ CRIMNAL IMPERSONATION CT-3/ SIMPLE POSS SCH II CT-4/ POSS DRUG PARA CT-5/ RESISTING ARREST CT-6/ ATT TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

DEANNA R TAYLOR GS-16-CR-602-V/ VOP/ CCI

JESSE T THOMAS PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-14-TR-162-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

MATTHEW LOGAN THOMPSON GS-17-CR-129/ FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/ PTL THOMAS BROWN GS-17-CR-130/ PTL THOMAS BROWN CT-1/ SIMPLE POSS SCH VI CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA

ROBERT TRIVETTE PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-13-CR-CR-1336, 1372-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

DALLAS VAUGHN GS-16-CR-1031/ THEFT OF PROPERTY/ DEP MATT MULLINS

JESSE DREW WALLACE GS-16-CR-1017/ PTL THOMAS BROWN CT-1/ DUI 3RD CT-2/ DORL 3RD

LORIE B WALLACE GS-17-TR-36/ SPEEDING/ THP TESTER