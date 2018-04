This week’s sheriff and court report

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court Johnson County Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, April 11th, 2018



STEPHANIE ERIN AMANTI TBI CERT &DIV VIOL DATE 3/27/18 PD GS-18-CR-222/DEP R MINK CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT CT-2/DISORDERLY CONDUCT CT-3/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROBERT CURTIS BLEVINS GS-18-CR-150/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C LIPFORD

THOMAS E BREWER COMPLIANCE GS-17-TR-1236/DUE CARE/PTL M MULLINS

TIMOTHY REED CHURCH JR VIOL DATE 12/13/17 PD GS-17-CR-880/DOSL 1ST/SGT T WOLFENBARGER TO HAVE DL GS-17-TR-1230/SGT T WOLFENBARGER FOR PLEA CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST CT-2/CHILD RESTRAINT 15YOA CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JOHN WILLIAM CLEMEN SMITH GS-18-CR-226/DEP A WORLEY CT-1/DRIVING W/O LICENSE CT-2/POSS SCH II

JACKIE LYNN COLLINS TO HAVE DL VIOL DATE 8/13/2018 PD GS-17-CR-585/DORL 6TH/THP G MARLOWE

JOSEPH LANDON DAVIS TO HAVE ATTY GS-18-CR-176/THEFT UNDER $1000/CPL J NORMAN GS-18-CR-177/THEFT UNDER $1000/ELIZABETH DAVIS

NANCY K DOWELL DEF TO VIEW VIDEO VIOL DATE 2/12/18 PD GS-18-CR-114/DUI 1ST/DEP J NORMAN

ADAM GWEN ERICKSON COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-804V/VOP/CCI GS-17-CR-490/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/DEP J PETERS

JESSIE C ESTEP GS-18-CR-249/DEP C LIPFORD CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT CT-2/RESISTING ARREST CT-3/EVADING ARREST CT-4/POSS DRUG PARA

MELISSA D ESTEP GS-18-CR-250/POSS DRUG PARA/CPL J NORMAN

NICHOLAS RYAN FLETCHER SMITH GS-16-CR-229/VOP/CCI GS-18-CR-11/DOMESTIC ASSAULT /DEP C FRASER GS-18-CR-153/AGG ASSAULT/DEP A WORLEY GS-18-CR-252/DEP C LIPFOR CT-1/FELODY EVADING BY M CT-2/RECKLESS DRIVING CT-3/DORL 2ND CT-4/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ALICIA C FORRESTER PRELIMINARY HEARING CURTIS GS-18-CR-151/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/CPL J NORMAN

ASHTIN R FREEMAN GS-18-TR-128/DUE CARE/CPL J NORMAN

JENNIFER LYNN GARLAND

GS-18-CR-181/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/CPL J NORMAN

STEVEN WAYNE GARLAND GS-18-CR-182/CPL J NORMAN CT-1/DUI 1ST CT-2/POSS DRUG PARACT-3/DOSL

BRANDI MICHELLE GENTRY HEARING/STNAW HYDER GS-18-CR-78/DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DEP C LIPFORD

MARTY BRANDON GREENWELL TO HAVE ATTY GS-17-CR-113/VOP/CCI

ROBERT CLAYTON HORNE III HEARING/STNAW VIOL DATE 1/28/18 PD GS-18-CR-70/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/INV M CRESS

CRYSTAL JAMES CANTWELL GS-18-CR-217/HARASSMENT/ANDREW JAMES

JEFFERY C JOHNSON STATUS GS-18-CR-227/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C LIPFORD

MICHAEL SCOTT MAIN GS-18-CR-224/CRUELTY TO ANIMALS/DEP C HATLEY

ROBERT J MAINS FOR PLEA PRO SE GS-17-CR-421/VOP/CCI

ELIHU J MARTIN HEARING/STNAW VIOL DATE 1/24/18 PD GS-18-CR-59/INV M CRESS CTS 1-2/ESP AGG KIDNAPPING CT-3/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT CT-4/AGG BURGLARY

SCOTTIE RAY MOODY GS-18-CR-247/FTA-JAIL TIME/SHERIFF REECE

JOSHUA L MULLINS STATUS PRO SE GS-18-CR-138/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C FRASER

TABITHA A PRICE TO HAVE ATTY GS-17-CR-752,781,885,908/VOP/CCI GS-18-CR 216/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/ASST CHIEF NORRIS

CHRISTOPHER S RANCK SMITH GS-18-CR-241/PTL T BROWN CT-1/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CT-2/POSS DRG PARA CT-3/SIMPLE POSS SCH II

JAMES RANDY LEE REECE VIOL DATE 1/31/18 PD GS-17-CR-268/VOP/CCI GS-17-CR-333/VOP/CCI

CHRISTOPHER D REID GS-18-CR-251/LT C WORLEY CT-1/LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACC CT-2/DUE CARE CT-3/RECKLESS DRIVING CT-4/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CT-5/RESISTING ARREST CT-6/VANDALISM CT-7/DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AMANDA D RHYMER GS-18-CR-180/POSS DRUG PARA/DEP C LIPFORD

TRACY D ROARK TO HAVE MC ENDORSEMENT GS-18-TR-83/DL VIOLATION/DEP C FRASER

KRISTY LEE ANN ROBINSON GS-18-CR-246/FTA-JAIL TIME/SHERIFF REECE

MICHAEL FREDERICK ROBINSON TO HAVE DL PRO SE GS-18-CR-58/DORL 1ST/THP E TESTER

STEVEN LYNN SHELTON GS-17-CR-551, 886/VOP/CCI GS-18-CR-253/PTL M MULLINS CT-

1/DORL 2ND CT-2/DUI CT-3/VICL CT-4/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

JAMES ALLEN STOUT PRO SE GS-17-CR-536/VOP/CCI

DEANIE L TAYLOR TO HAVE DL VIOL DATE 1/23/18 PD GS-18-CR-53/DOSL 1ST/PTL M MULLINS

EDWARD RALPH TAYLOR VIOL DATE 4/1/18 PD GS-16-CR-753/VOP/CCI GS-18-CR-236/DORL 7TH/PTL T BROWN

JOSHUA A VANOVER

HEARING/STNAW STOUT GS-18-CR-96/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/CPL J NORMAN

LESTER JAMES WOOD GS-18-CR-218/DISORDERLY CONDUCT/ANDREW JAMES

Criminal Court Johnson County Tennessee

The Honorable Stacy L. Street, Presiding

Thursday, APRIL 13th, 2018

SHANE STEVEN BLACKBURN PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL 1-29-18 JAIL-NO BOND PD JUDGMENT 5/19/06 4538/ JCSD CT-1/ AGG BURGLARY 4708/ JCSD CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOLLY DREW BURCHETTE ARRAIGNMENT $4000 BOND WITH M&S 18-CR-50/ THP CT-1/ DUI

APRIL MICHELLE CALHOUN PDL/MOTIONS $50,000 BOND- JAIL PD 17-CR-171/ JCSD- VIOL DATE- 12-11-17 CT-1/ POSS SCH I WITH INTENT TO SELL CT-2/ POSS SCH II WITH INTENT TO SELL CT-3/ INTRO CONTRABAND IN PENAL FACILITY CT-4/ POSS SCH III WITH INTENT TO SELLCT-5/ POSS SCH VI WITH INTENT TO SELL

ROBERT WARREN COURTNER JR PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL $3,000 BOND WITH A HOOD JUDGMENT 8/18/14 FALLIN 6102/ JCSD CT-1/ INITIATION PROCESS MANF METH CT-2/ MAINTAINING DWELLING CT-3/ FELONY POSS DRUG PARA

DANIEL LYNN DEYTON PDL/MOTIONS $10,000 BOND- JAIL PD 17-CR-156/ JCSD- VIOL DATE 10-20-17 CT-1/ AGG ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL CT-2/ AGG ASSAULT CT-3/ VANDALISM OVER $1000 CT-4/ VIOL ORDER PROTECTION CT-5/ DUI 2ND CT-6/ DORL 9TH CT-7/ LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT MORE THAN $500 CT-8/ FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT CT-9/ OPEN CONTAINER CT-10/ VICL 17-CR-157/ JCSD- VIOL DATE 11-1-17 $63,000 BOND-JAIL CT-1/ COERCION OF WITNESS CT-2/ RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION

TIFFANY LYNNETTE HAMILTON PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL 2-1-18 NO BOND-JAIL PD JUDGMENT 8/14/14 13-CR-191/ JCSD CT-1/ POSS CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FACILITY

JIMMY HEARD HEARING SMITH 17-CR-154/ WRIT OF HABEAS CORPUS/ NECC INMATE

JOSHUA E HUMPHREY PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL- 10-20-17 NO BOND-JAIL PD

JUDGMENT 4/7/15 14-CR-196/ JCSD CT-1/ AGG BURGLARY CT-2/ THEFT OVER $1000 CT-3/ FRAUDULENT USE CREDIT CARD

KARRIE ANNE KILBY PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL NO BOND-JAIL STOUT JUDGMENT 3/23/15 14-CR-54/ JCSD CT-1/ SALE COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 14-CR-58/JCSDCT-1/ INITIATION PROCESS MANF METH CT-2/ AGG CHILD ENDANGERMENT 14-CR-106/ JCSD CT-1/ INITIATION PROCESS MANF METHCT-2/ MAINTAINING DWELLING CT-3/ SIMPLE POSS SCH II

JAMES RUSSELL MASON FTA PAYMENT/COMPLIANCE $10,000 BOND WITH M&S TO HAVE ATTY PROBATION VIOL SUMMONS- 12-9-13 5078/JCSD CT-1-2/ BURGLARY CT-5/ VANDALISM UNDER $500 CT-7/ SIMPLE POSS SCH VI 5099/ JCSD CT-1/ BURGLARY CT-6/ VANDALISM OVER $1000 5130/ JCSD CT-1-2/ THEFT OVER $1000 5191/ JCSD CT-3/ UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION 17-CR-98/ FAILURE TO APPEAR ARRAIGNMENT $50,000 BOND WITH M&S

JASON TIMOTHY MATHESON ARRAIGNMENT $18,000 BOND M&S 17-CR-155/ JCSD CT-1/ FELONY EVADING CT-2/ RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCT-3/ RECKLESS DRIVING CT-4/ DRIVERS TO EXCERISE DUE CARE

JUSTIN WAYNE NEWBERRY PDL/MOTIONS $22,500 BOND –JAIL ROBERTS 17-CR-167/ JCSD CT-1/ AGG BURGLARY CT-2/ UNLAWFUL POSS WEAPON BY CONVICTED FELON CT-3/ THEFT OF PROPERTY $1000 OR MORE

JEFFREY WAYNE NORRIS PDL/MOTIONS $5000 BOND-JAIL HYDER 17-CR-160/ JCSD CT-1/ AGG BURGLARY CT-2/ THEFT PROPERTY $1000 OR MORE

WOODROW SCOTT ORNDORFF III PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL – 1-26-18 NO BOND-JAIL PD JUDGMENT 4/13/17 CC-15-CR-168/ POSS SCH II/ JCSD CC-15-CR-202/ EVADING ARREST/ JCSD CC-17-CR-36/ FAILURE TO APPEAR/ JCSD

LEANDRA LANE OWENS PDL/MOTIONS $12,500 BOND-JAIL SMITH 17-CR-164/ JCSD CT-1/ AGG BURGLARY CT-2/ THEFT OF PROPERTY MORE THAN $1000CT-3/ AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

NICHOLAS SENNEFELDER PDL/MOTIONS M&S BONDING 3,000 PROBATION VIOL FALLIN JUDGMENT 12/15/14 13-CR-200/ JCSD CT-1/ DOSL 3RD CT-3/ SEATBELT 13-CR-213/ JCSD CT-1/ DUI CT-2/ POSS HANDGUN W/ UNDER INFLUENCE CT-3/ DOSL CT-5/ SIMPLE POSS SCH II 14-CR-51/ JCSD CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR 14-CR-73/ JCSD CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

ANTHONY LEE SHORTRIDGE ARRAIGNMENT $5,000 BOND-TN BONDING 17-CR-130/ JCSD CT-1/ WILLFUL ABANDONMENT OF A HOME IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

ROBERT STACY STOUT ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL- 3-1-18 NO BOND-JAIL JUDGMENT1/26/18 17-CR-91/ JCSD- VIOL DATE- -10-17 CT-1/ BURGLARY CT-2/ THEFT $2500 OR MORE 17-CR-112/ JCSD- VIOL DATE- 4-11-17 CT-1/ VANDALISM UNDER $1000 18-CR-7/ JCSD-VIOL DATE- 12-18-17 CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR THOMAS DEAN STOUT ARRAIGNMENT $2000 BOND WITH TN BONDING TO HAVE ATTY 17-CR-89/ JCSD CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR 17-CR-149/ JCSD CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRONSON RANDY TRIPLETT ARRAIGNMENT $20,000 BOND-JAIL TO HAVE ATTY 17-CR-163/ JCSD CT-1/ POSS METH WITH INTENT TO SELL CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA CT-3/ DORL 2ND

SARAH MAY WATSON PDL/MOTIONS SUMMONS ONLY FALLIN 17-CR-87/ THP CT-1/ DUI CT-2/ SIMPLE POSS SCH IV CT-3/ OPEN CONTAINER CT-4/ SEATBELT BOBBY JOE WINTERS PDL/MOTIONS PROBATION VIOL 2-12-18 NO BOND-JAIL PD JUDGMENT 12/17/17 17-CR-20/JCSD- CT-1/ VEHICULAR ASSAULT

03/29/2018 JOSHUA C ATKINSON, ELIZABETHTON, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

03/29/2018 JOHN W CLEMENS, CHESTNUT DR, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, NO DRIVERS LICENSE

03/29/2018 BRITTANY N DAYTON, BILL WALLACE LN, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS

03/29/2018 JEREMY D MAYS, PINE ORCHARD RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 3

03/29/2018 RICHARD J METCALF, GEORGIA ST, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

03/30/2018 HOWARD C COOPER, CRACKERS NECK RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

03/31/2018 JOSHUA D KOPE, FORGE CREEK RD, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF A FELONY, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

03/31/2018 DAKOTA L MAZE, MILL CREEK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

03/31/2018 KENNETH W MCQUEEN, HWY 421 N, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

03/31/2018 JERRI B WILSON, EGGERS BRANCH RD, FALSE REPORT TO AUTHORITIES, RESISTING ARREST

04/01/2018 DEIDRE N DAVIS, HAWKINS RD, SIMPLE POSSESSSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PAPRAHERNALIA

04/01/2018 JOHN K EISENHOWER JR, MORETZ RD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

04/01/2018 EDWARD R TAYLOR, RED BRUSH RD, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE 7 TH OFFENSE

04/02/2018 JERRY M DUNCAN, ERWIN TN, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT W/ WEAPON, EVADING ARREST WHILE OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE, RECKLESS DRIVING, VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW, VIOLATION OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE 2ND OFFENSE

04/02/2018 KERRI C HEATON, WINTERS LN, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, THEFT OF PROPERTY, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS

04/02/2018 CHIRSTOPHER S RANCK, LOCUST GAP RD, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

04/02/2018 COURTNEY L SHERRILL, TAYLORSVILLE NC, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS

04/02/2018 AMANDA K SLUDER, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

04/03/2018 ROGER L DUGGER, COWANTOWN RD, FELONY FAILURE TO APPEAR, FAILURE TO APPEAR X 2, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2

04/03/2018 DOUGLES EDEN, HAMPTON, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

04/03/2018 MATTHEW A EDWARDS, BLOUNTVILLE, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

04/03/2018 DUSTIN M JERNIGAN, TAYLORSVILLE NC, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

04/03/2018 CECIL H PERRY III, NOAH SNYDER RD, DOGS NOT ALLOWED AT LARGE

04/04/2018 SCOTTIE R MOODY, HWY 67 W, FAILURE TO APPEAR

04/04/2018 TABITHA A PRICE, CLYDE LEWIS LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

04/04/2018 ZACHARY WINEBARGER, VILAS NC, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

04/05/2018 MELISSA A PARIS, GRINDSTAFF RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

04/05/2018 KRISTY L ROBIINSON, COPLEY BRANCH RD, FELONY FAILURE TO APPEAR, VIOLATION OF PROBATION