This week’s sheriff and court report

Sheriff’s Report

03/31/2017

03/24/2017 TOMMY R BREWER, CLAUDE WARREN RD, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

03/24/2017 JAMMIE A STOUT, SHOUNS ST, CRIMINAL LITTERING

03/24/2017 JESSE T THOMAS, HWY 421 N, FAILURE TO APPEAR

03/25/2017 MACKENZIE N BAUER, OWL HOLLOW RD, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS WITH INTENT TO SELL, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS X2,POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

03/25/2017 SKYLAR A BRANSON, CRESTON NC, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

03/25/2017 WILLIAM A HARBERMAN, ATLEY BROWN RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

03/25/2017 CHRISTOPHER D REID, CIRCLE VIEW DR, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS

03/27/2017 KIMBERLY H BARNETT, BULLDOG RD, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

03/27/2017 BRANDON R CHURCH, DOE CREEK RD, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

03/27/2017 LINDSAY N GREENE, FORGE RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

03/27/2017 SAMANTHA N HALL, RAINBOW RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

03/27/2017 ROBERT TRIVETTE, ELM ST, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

03/28/2017 ZACHARY P ISSACS, HOSPITAL HILL RD, IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT

03/28/2017 MEGAN L MAZE, MILL CREEK RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, VANDALISM

03/28/2017 TANYA L STOUT, HANCOCK RD, VIOLATION OF FINANCIAL RESPOSIBILITY LAW, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

03/30/2017 TINA A GLOVER, SHOUNS MISSON LN, IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT

03/30/2017 JAMES R HAYWORTH, MORLEY RD, AUTO BURGLARY, AGGRAVATED BURGLARY, PULBIC INTOXICATION

03/30/2017 REBECCA D HAYWORTH, COLD SPRINGSRD, SHOPLIFTING

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY

TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY,

APRIL 12TH, 2017

STEVEN B ALEXANDER GS-14-TR-944V/VOP SUMMONS/CCI

GERARDO MARCOS AMBROSIO TO HAVE INTERPRETER GS-17-CR-159/DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PTL C BROWN

TOMMY R BREWER GS-17-CR-214/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/SGT K LANE

HEATHER LOUISE BUCHANAN PYMT/COMPLIANCE 81425V/VOP SUMMONS/CCI

GINGER LEE BURLESON GS-15-TR-510/PTL J ARNOLD CT-1/ DL VIOLATION CT-2/ MUFFLER LAW CT-3/ CHILD RESTRAINT CT-4/ REGISTRATION VIOLATION TC-5/ FINANCIAL RESP

CHARLES M COMBS TOX RESULT PD GS-16-CR-1002/ DUI/ DEP PETERS

JEFFERY RAY DUNN ` TO HAVE ATTY GS-17-CR-58/PTL T BROWN CT-1/ DUI 1ST CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA

DONNA MORTON EASTRIDGE TOX RESULT PD GS-16-CR-1028/DUI 1ST/DEP J FERGUSON

ADAM GWEN ERICKSON PYMT/COMPLIANCE PD GS-15-CR-804V/VOP SUMMONS/CCI

MICHAEL J FELT GS-17-CR-228/EVADING ARREST BY VEHICLE/PTL MATT MULLINS

DANIEL KEITH FREDRICK TO HAVE DL PRO SE GS-17-CR-20/DEP J NORMAN CT-1/ DOSL CT-POSS DRUG PARA

TINA GLOVER GS-17-CR-209/IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACC/DEP J FERGUSON

DEVIN RAY GREER GS-15-TR-510/VOP/CCI

BRANDON WHITESIDE HANSEN DIVERSION DISMISSAL BIEGER GS-15-CR-419/THEFT OF PROPERTY/INV J WOODARD

REBECCA HAYWORTH GS-17-CR-208/SHOPLIFTING/DAVID MINICK

GREGORY ALLEN HINES HEARING/STNAW T.C. SMITH GS-17-CR-78/THEFT OF PROPERTY/DEP J NORMAN

AUSTIN HUMPHREY GS-17-CR-164/DEP J NORMAN CT-1/IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACC CT-2/ EXPIRED REG

MATTHEW J ISAACS TO HAVE DL GS-16-TR-1098/PTL T BROWN CT-1/ DORL CT-2/ BRAKE LIGHT

ANDREW SETH LITTLE GS-16-CR-450V/VOP/CCI

ANTONIO D MARQUEZ TO HAVE INTERPRETER GS-17-CR-158/DISORDERLY CONDUCT/PTL C BROWN

JASON WAYNE MILLER GS-17-TR-267/RECKLESS DRIVING/CPL J NORMAN

SCOTTIE RAY MOODY GS-17-TR-230/DORL/CPL J NORMAN GS-17-TR-231/REG VIOLATION/CPL J NORMAN

RAYMOND GARY MUNIZ-LAVELLE HEARING/STNAW PRO SE GS-17-CR-115/SIMPLE ASSAULT/SGT R SHUPE

ISIAH A ROSS TO HAVE DL PD GS-15-CR-220V/VOP/CCI GS-16-TR-1239/PTL M MULLINS CT-1/ DORL CT-2/ FINANCIAL RESP

JUSTIN SHANE SEATZ HEARING/STNAW PD GS-17-CR-139/VANDALISM/DAYTON STOUT GS-17-CR-140/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/DAYTON STOUT

NICHOLE M SMITH GS-17-CR-156/IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT/DEP J FERGUSON

TANYA LYNN STOUT GS-17-CR-203/DEP J FERGUSON CT-1/ FINANCIAL RESP CT-2/ DORL 3RD

MYNOR VASQUEZ TO HAVE INTERPRETER GS-17-CR-160/DISORDERLY CONDUCT/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS

SHAUN L WILLIAMSON PYMT/ COMPLIANCE GS-16-TR-768/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN GS-16-TR-796/SPEEDING/THP E TESTER

JOSHUA KI YELTON GS-17-TR-266/CPL J NORMAN CT-1/ TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE CT-2/ FINANCIAL RESP

CRIMINAL COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY,

TENNESSEE

HONORABLE STACY L. STREET, PRESIDING

THURSDAY, APRIL 13, 2017

DEBORAH A ADAMS ARRAIGNMENT / PROBATION VIOL JUDGMENT 1-5-17 CC-16-CR-91/ RJ MINK CT-1/ INTRODUCTION CONTRABAND

JESSE MATTHEW ADAMS ARRAIGNMENT CC-16-CR-172/ CRIMINAL NON SUPPORT/ CHILD SUPPORT ENFORCEMENT

JOSHUA COREY ATKINSON ARRAIGNMENT CROCKETT CC-2016-CR-128 / DEP CHRIS BROWN CT-1/ VANDALISM OVER $1000 CT-2/ AUTO BURGLARY CT-3/ AUTO BURGLARY CT-4/ AUTO BURGLARY

CT-5/ AGG. CRIM TRESPASSING CT-6/ RESISTING ARREST / NOT INDICTED CT-7/ SIMPLE POSS. SCH II / NOT INDICTED

NORWOOD BRADY ARRAIGNMENT CC-16-CR-27/ NECX CT-1/ AGG ASSAULT CT-2/ ASSAULT

SEAN ALLEN GOODPASTURE ARRAIGNMENT / PROBATION VIOL JUDGMENT 12/1/15 CC-13-CR-52/ POSS CONTRABAND INO PENAL FACILITY/SGT CRAIG JULIAN

JOHN WILLIAM GRANT ARRAIGNMENT CC-17-CR-32/ INV JON STOUT CT-1/ SALE SCH II CT-2/ SALE SCH II CT-3/ MAINTAINING DWELLING

JERRY ROMELL GRAY ARRAIGNMENT CC-16-CR-35/ AGG ASSAULT/ NECX

CHRISTOPHER LYNN GUY ARRAIGNMENT / PROBATION VIOL JUDGMENT 7-1-10 5557/ SALE SCH II/ JCSD

WILLIAM AUGUST HABERMAN ARRAIGNMENT/PROBATION VIOL JUDGMENT 4-13-06 4641/ JCSD

CT-1/ POSS WITH INTENT TO MANF METH CT-2/POSS SCH II CT-3/ EVADING ARREST

TOMMY EUGENE HARTLEY ARRAIGNMENT / PROBATION VIOL JUDGMENT 2/16/16 CC-15-CR-160/ FAILURE TO APPEAR/ DEP SHAWN BROWN

JEFFREY BLAINE MATHERLY MOTIONS/PDL PRO SE CC-16-CR-174/ THEFT OVER $1000 BUT UNDER $10,000/ DEP SHAWN BROWN

DERICK RAURICE MCAFEE ARRAIGNMENT CC-16-CR-37/ AGG ASSAULT/ NECX

MICHAEL WADE NORRIS ARRAIGNMENT STOUT CC-16-CR-127/ SGT RON SHUPE CT-1/ THEFT PROPERTY CT-2/ BURGLARY CT-3/ THEFT OF SERVICES

WOODROW SCOTT ORNDORFF III FALLIN CC-15-CR-168/ POSS SCH II/ JCSD PDL/ CAPIAS SERVED 3/15/17 CC-15-CR-202/ EVADING ARREST/ JCSD PDL/ CAPIAS SERVED 3/15/17 CC-17-CR-36/ FAILURE TO APPEAR/ JCSD ARRAIGNMENT

JESSICA OLICIA PRESSINELL ARRAIGNMENT CC-17-CR-33/ INV JON STOUT CT-1/ SALE SCH II CT-2/ SALE SCH II CT-3/ MAINTAINING DWELLING

PRESTON BLAKE ROSS ARRAIGNMENT/ PROBATION VIOL JUDGMENT 1-8-15 CC-14-CR-50/ JCSD CT-1/ INTITATION PROCESS TO MANF METH CT-2/ PROMOTION MANF METH CT-3/ PROMOTION MANF METH

JUSTIN SHANE SEATZ ARRAIGNMENT CC-16-CR-136/ DEP SHAWN BROWN CT-1/ CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT $1000 FOR MORE CT-2/ CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT $500 FOR LESS

TAFFI ESA-JEAN TAYLOR ARRAIGNMENT/ PROBATION VIOL JUDGMENT 7-12-13 CC-13-CR-62/ FAILURE TO APPEAR/ INV JOE WOODARD

ALEXANDRA DAWN TESTER ARRAIGNMENT/ PROBATIN VIOL JUDGMENT 9-1-15 CC-13-CR-194/ JCSD

CT-1/ SIMPLE POSS SCH II CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA CT-3/ CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CC-14-CR-16/ SIMPLE POSS SCH II/ INV JON STOUT

APRIL DAWN WILCOX ARRAIGNMENT TO HIRE ATTORNEY CC-2016-CR-125 / INV JON STOUT CT-1/ ATTEMPTED CHILD NEGLECT CT-2/ CASUAL EXCHANGE SCH III CT-3/ CASUAL EXCHANGE SCH III CT-4/ CASUAL EXCHANGE SCH III CT-5/ CASUAL EXCHANGE SCH III CT-6/ CASUAL EXCHANGE SCH III

CT-7/ CASUAL EXCHANGE SCH III