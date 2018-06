This Week’s Court & Sheriff’s report- 6/6/18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, June 6th, 2018

CASEY R ADKINS

GS-18-CR-327/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/PTL M MULLINS

LAURA ANN ARNOLD

GS-16-CR-633/VOP/CCI

STEPHANIE LYNN ARNOLD

VIOL DATE 4/6/18 PD

GS-18-CR-318/DEP A WORLEY

CTS 1-2/CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

CTS 3-4/DOGS AT LARGE

THOMAS EDWARD BALL

COMPLIANCE

GS-16-CR-134/VOP/CCI

GS-16-CR-834/VOP/CCI

GS-16-CR-835/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-573/DISORDERLY CONDUCT/CHARLIE MOREFIELD

ROBERT CURTIS BLEVINS

HEARING/STNAW CURTIS

GS-18-CR-150/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C LIPFORD

JESSICA DAWN BOLICK

GS-18-CR-136/VOP/CCI

RODNEY DARRELL BOYD

GS-18-CR-355/CRUELTY TO ANIMALS/DEP A WORLEY

BRANDY MICHELLE CAMPBELL

CAPIAS

GS-17-CR-893/DOSL 1ST/THP C DUNN

GS-17-TR-1219/TEXTING WHILE DRIVING/THP C DUNN

SUMMER BREEZE CARROLL

GS-18-TR-214/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST

CT-2/EXPIRED REGISTRATION

CT-3/REGISTRATION TO BE CARRIED CT-4/DRIVING UNREG VEHICLE GS-18-CR-388/DEPA WORLEY CT-1/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-2/SIMPLE POSS SCH II

CRYSTAL N COFFEY

GS-18-TR-235/SEATBELT 2ND/THP G MARLOWE

CHRISTOPHER C CORUM

GS-18-TR-288/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST

CT-2/EXPIRED REGISTRATION

BRIAN CHAD DANIEL

GS-18-TR-209/SEATBELT 2ND/THP C DUNN

JOSEPH COLBY DAVENPORT

CAPIAS GS-14-TR-1008/DOSL/SGT C DUNN GS-14-TR-1009/SGT C DUNN PIF

CT-1/MUFFLER LAW

CT-2/REGISTRATION VIOLATION

CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JOSEPH LANDON DAVIS

HEARING/STNAW VIOL DATE 3/6/18 PD GS-18-CR-176/THEFT UNDER $1000/CPL J NORMAN

GS-18-CR-177/THEFT UNDER $1000/ELIZABETH DAVIS

DEANNA LEANN DEAN

GS-17-CR-489/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-387/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/POSS SCH II

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

ZACHARY SCOTT DEAN

TO HAVE DL PRO SE GS-18-CR-15/DORL/THP E TESTER

NANCY K DOWELL

HEARING/STNAW

VIOL DATE 2/12/18 PD

GS-18-CR-114/DUI 1ST/DEP J NORMAN

ERICK ALLEN EDWARDS

GS-18-CR-391/DEP C HATLEY

CT-1/FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CT-2/THEFT OVER $1000 CT-3/UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF WEAPON

CT-4/POSS FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF FELONY

GS-18-CR-382/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP M GLADDEN

RICKY RAY EDWARDS

GS-18-CR-393/AGG ASSAULT/DEP J PETERS

NICHOLAS RYAN FLETCHER

GS-18-TR-225/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

ALICIA CHEYENNE FORRESTER HEARING/STNAW CURTIS

GS-18-CR-151/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/CPL J NORMAN

GARRY JOHN GARONI

STOUT

GS-18-CR-300/VANDALISM OVER $1000/LT S BROWN

SCOTT ALAN GRASS

VIOL DATE 1/11/18 PD GS-18-TR-29/THP T WOLFENBARGER COMPLIANCE CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST CT-2/EXPIRED REG GS-18-CR-62/DOSL/THP T WOLFENBARGER TO HAVE DL

MARTY BRANDON GREENWELL

TO HAVE ATTY GS-18-CR-262/THEFT UNDER $1000/BILLIE SHILLING

GS-18-CR-263/THEFT UNDER $1000/ANDREW GWINN

CORA J HAYWORTH

STATUS FALLIN GS-18-CR-288/PTL M MULLINS CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/VICL CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-4/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-5/POSS LEGEND DRUGS

CHARLES D ISAACS

MENTAL EXAM REPORT

VIOL DATE 2/13/18 PD GS-18-CR-113/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/KIDNAPPING

ROBERT DENT GOODMAN JOHNSON

FALLIN

GS-17-CR-261/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-262/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-207/THEFT UNDER $1000/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS

TAYLOR DAWN JORDAN

HEARING/STNAW

GS-18-CR-283/THEFT UNDER $1000/ALEXANDRIA TESTER

GS-18-CR-284/FTA-BOOKING/DEP B SUTHERLAND

STEVEN R LEONARD

VIDEO VIOL DATE 6/20/17 PD

GS-17-CR-429/DUI/PTL M MULLINS

DUSTIN KYLE LEWIS

JUD DIV SMITH GS-17-CR-85/SIMPLE ASSAULT/PTL C BROWN

CARMELLA BLANCHE LINNIE MAIN

GS-18-TR-319/PTL M MULLINS

CT-1/DRIVING W/O LICENSE

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROBERT JOSEPH MAINS

HEARING/STNAW FALLIN

GS-17-CR-421/VOP/CCI

GS-18-TR-133/THP C DUNN

CT-1/EXPIRED REGISTRATION

CT-2/ALTER OF PLATES

GS-18-CR-161/DORL 1ST/THP C DUNN

DANIELLE S MATHERLY

GS-18-CR-396/LT S BROWN

CT-1/AGG BURGLARY

CT-2/THEFT UNDER $1000

STEVEN MEREDITH

*SHERIFF’S DEPT HAS ORIGINAL PAPERWORK, DEF HAS NOT BEEN SERVED*

*AFFIANT WISHES TO DISMISS CHARGE, PROPERTY WAS RETURNED* GS-18-CR-386/THEFT UNDER $1000/ROBIN MEREDITH

JOSHUA RAY MOREFIELD

GS-17-CR-284/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-66/VOP/CCI

KEVIN ROBERT MOSES

GS-18-TR-216/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SPEEDING-PIF

CT-2/RECKLESS DRIVING

JOSHUA L MULLINS

STATUS PRO SE

GS-18-CR-138/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C FRASER

MICHAEL WAYNE MUNSEY

TO HAVE REGISTRATION

GS-18-TR-100/REGISTRATION VIOLATION/DEP A WORLEY

JOSEPY RAYMOND PARETI

GS-18-CR-389/CD J WOODARD

CT-1/DOG AT LARGE

CT-2/PERJURY

CT-3/FALSE REPORT

CT-4/TAMPERING W/EVIDENCE

BLAKE EDWIN PHILLIPPI

PETITION FOR PMT PLAN

GS-15-CR-451/DOSL/DEP A GUINN

JOHNATHAN GALE POTTER

GS-18-TR-205/SEATBELT 1ST/THP B BOLTON

JAMES RANDY LEE REECE

GS-18-CR-390/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CT-2/VANDALISM

AMANDA D RHYMER

HEARING/STNAW

VIOL DATE 3/4/18 PD GS-18-CR-180/POSS DRUG PARA/DEP C LIPFORD

MICHAEL RAY RICE

GS-17-CR-375/VOP/CCI

PAUL E SADJAK

GS-18-TR-219/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

BRANDON L SCOTT

GS-18-TR-204/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SEATBELT 2ND

CT-2/EXPIRED REGISTRATION

CT-3/DL TO BE CARRIED

LESLIE CAROL SHARPE

GS-18-TR-218/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

JANIE DANIELLE SISK

HEARING/STNAW

VIOL DATE 5/26/18 PD

GS-17-CR-1/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-375/PTL C BROWN

CT-1/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-2/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

DUSTIN CODY SNYDER

GS-18-TR-221/THP C DUNN

CT-1/WINDOW TINT

CT-2/MUFFLER LAW

SAMANTHA DAWN SNYDER

GS-18-TR-234/THP G MARLOW

CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST

CT-2/CHILD RESTRAINT 16YO

GS-18-TR-266/EXPIRED REGISTRATION/CPL J NORMAN

GS-18-CR-287/DRIVING W/O LICENSE/CPL J NORMAN

BILLIE JO STOUT

GS-17-CR-425/VOP/CCI

JAMIE ALICE STOUT

HEARING/STNAW FALLIN GS-18-CR-335/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/PTL C BROWN

ROBERT FRANKLIN STOUT

GS-18-CR-380/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP A WORLEY

INDIA SHADAE SWANN

STATUS GS-18-CR-382/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/INV M CRESS

JERRY DAVID TESTER

CURTIS?

GS-18-CR-368/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI/DEP C LIPFORD

JOSHUA A VANOVER

HEARING/STNAW STOUT GS-18-CR-96/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP J NORMAN

JOHNATHAN SHANE WATSON

GS-18-TR-232/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SPEEDING CT-2/DL TO BE CARRIED CT-3/SEATBELT 1ST

GS-18-CR-267/THP C DUNN

CT-1/DUI 1ST CT-2/VICL

CEDRIC M WOLBER

GS-18-TR-312/SPEEDING/THP E TESTER

05/25/2018 WILLIAM R POTTER, WILLENS GAP RD, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

05/26/2018 CHRISTIAN S BURSE, MEMPHIS TN, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA,.VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW

05/26/2018 TOMMY E HARTLEY, COLLINS ST, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/26/2018 BRINESHA K WILLIAMS, MEMPHIS TN, DRIVING OF REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

05/27/2018 PATRICK J CHRISTMAN, DOTSON LN, RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING UNDER THE.INFLUENCE, VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW

05/27/2018 HOLLY J MCFADDEN, HAMPTON ST, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

05/27/2018 JOYCE M MOREFIELD, CROSS MOUNTAIN RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/27/2018 ROBERT F STOUT, CHESTNUT DR, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

05/29/2018 REAGAN A CLICK, MUSKRAT RAMBLE RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/29/2018 JOSHUA R MOREFIELD, SPEAR BRANCH RD, POSSESSION OF A STILL, POSSESSION.OF A PROHIBITED WEAPON, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A NON GAME ANIMAL,.AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON, THEFT OF PROPERTY,. VANDALISM, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

05/30/2018 DANIEL L DEYTON, HWY 91 N, VIOLATION OF HABITUAL MOTOR OFFENDER

05/30/2018 KENNETH W MCQUEEN, HWY 421 N, ATTACHMENT – CONTEMPT

05/31/2018 ERICK A EDWARDS, LITTLE DRY RUN RD, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC.VIOLENCE, FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, THEFT OF PROPERTY O $1,000,.POSSESSION OF A WEAPON BY A CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF FIREARM.WHILE INI COMMISSION OF A FELONY

05/31/2018 WILLIAM C GRAYBEAL, W HOLY HILL RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/31/2018 AMANDA L MAY, FALL BRANCH RD, TRESPASSING

05/31/2018 DANIEL R WINTERS, WADDELL RD, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE