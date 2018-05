This week’s court, sheriff’s & 911 reports

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.



General Sessions Court Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, May 16th, 2018

ERICKA N ADAMS

GS-18-TR-169/THP R WILLS

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/EXPIRED REGISTRATION

GS-18-CR-244/DOSL 1ST/THP R WILLS

WILLIAM S ADAMS

GS-18-TR-162/THP R WILLS

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/SEATBELT 2ND

CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DUSTIN S ADKINS

GS-18-CR-220/DOSL/LT C WORLEY



JEFFERY D BRINKER

GS-18-CR-329/HARASSMENT/JUAN RAMIREZ

GS-18-CR-330/FTA-BOOKING/DEP M GLADDEN

STEPHEN F BRUNNER

GS-18-CR-183/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/DPSL 1ST

CT-2/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

JOHN W CLEMENS

SMITH GS-18-CR-226/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/DRIVING W/O LICENSE

CT-2/POSS SCH II

DANA H CORNETT

COMPLIANCE PRO SE

GS-16-CR-518/VOP/CCI

GARY J COX

GS-18-CR-340/PTL M MULLINS

CT-1/DORL 7TH

CT-2/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

DEIDRE N DAVIS

GS-18-CR-238/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH II (METH)

CT-2/SIMPLE POSS SCH (SUBOXONE)

CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

BRITTANY N DAYTON

TRACKING CRIMINAL CASE VIOL DATE 1/3/18 PD

GS-17-CR-910/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-225/POSS SCH II/DEP A WORLEY

ADAM K DUGGER

HEARING/STNAW FALLIN

GS-15-CR-271V/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-524/DORL/DEP A WORLEY

BRITTANY N DUGGER

GS-16-TR-1169V/VOP/CCI

MARK A ESKRIDGE

GS-18-CR-312/THEFT UNDER $1000/CHIEF DEP J WOODARD

KAREN E FLETCHER

GS-18-CR-325/CRIMINAL SIMUALTION/PTL C BROWN

NICOLAS R FLETCHER

PRELIMINARY HEARING SMITH

GS-16-CR-229/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-11/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C FRASER

GS-18-CR-153/AGG ASSAULT/DEP A WORLEY

GS-18-CR-252/DEP C LIPFORD

CT-1/FELONY EVADING BY MV

CT-2/RECKLESS DRIVING

CT-3/DORL 2ND

CT-4/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ISRAEL P FRANCISCO

BOND FORFEITURE

GS-17-CR-802/DEP R MINK

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/DRIVING W/O LICENSE

WILLIAM B FRITTS

HEARING/STNAW SMITH

GS-18-CR-52/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/PTL T BROWN

ILDER M GOMEZ

GS-18-CR-331/DRIVING W/O LICENSE/DEP C FRASER

ANDREW J GWINN

FALLIN

GS-17-CR-690/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH II (METH)

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-3/POSS FIREARM W/UNDER THE INFLUENCE



AUSTIN J HARPER

GS-18-TR-160/SEATBELT 1ST/THP R WILLS

THOMAS A HARRISON

GS-18-TR-159/SPEEDING/THP R WILLS

JEFFERY L HARTLEY

TO HAVE ATTY

GS-18-CR-195/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C HATLEY

GS-18-CR-277/VIOLATION BOND CONDITIONS/DEP R MINK

THOMAS S HELTON

GS-18-TR-171/SEATBELT 1ST/THP R WILLS

SYLVIA A HOWARD

GS-18-CR-326/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP A WORLEY

CHARLES D ISAACS

MENTAL EXAM REPORT VIOL DATE 2/13/18 PD

GS-18-CR-113/DEP J NORMAN

CT-1/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/KIDNAPPING

DUSTIN M JERNIGAN

TBI CERT & DIV VIOL DATE 4/2/18 PD

GS-18-CR-240/DEP C LIPFORD

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH II

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

TAMMY R JORDAN

TOX RESULT FALLIN

GS-17-CR-723/IMPLIED CONSENT/THP C DUNN

GS-17-CR-724/DUI 1ST/THP C DUNN

RACHEL D LEIGH

COMPLIANCE

GS-18-TR-142/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

JOHN D LOYD

GS-16-CR-219V/VOP/CCI

ROBERT J MAINS

HEARING/STNAW FALLIN

GS-17-CR-421/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-161/DORL 1ST/THP C DUNN]

GS-18-TR-133/THP C DUNN

CT-1/EXPIRED REGISTRATION

CT-2/ALTER OF PLATES

MARTIN L MARLOW

GS-16-CR-82/VOP/CCI

TONYA R MATHESON

TBI CERT & DIV VIOL DATE 10/21/16 PD

GS-16-CR-867/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH II

CT-2/TAMPERING W/EVIDENCE

CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

JOSHUA R MOREFIELD

PD GS-17-CR-284/VOP/CCI VIOL DATE 6/14/17

GS-18-CR-66/DUI 1ST/PTL C BROWN VIOL DATE 1/27/18

DEBORAH MULLINS

TBD UPON PAYMENT

GS-18-CR-85/WORTHLESS CHECK/TAMMIE FENNER

JOSHUA L MULLINS

STATUS PRO SE

GS-18-CR-138/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C FRASER

WILLIAM J MULVANE

HEARING/STNAW ROBERTS

GS-18-CR-149/HUNTING W/BAIT/TWRA R ROSIER

MICHAEL W MUNSEY

TO HAVE REGISTRATION

GS-18-TR-100/REDGISTRATION VIOLATION/DEP A WORLEY

JACQUELINE M NEATHERLY

GS-17-TR-529/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN FOR PLEA

GS-17-CR-543/DORL 1ST/THP C DUNN TO HAVE DL

LARRY M NORRIS

GS-16-CR-742/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-333/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP A WORLEY

GS-18-CR-334/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP A WORLEY

MELISSA D OSBORNE

GS-18-CR-184/DORL /DEP C FRASER

GS-18-TR-187/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/DEP A WORLEY

SPENCER R PAYNE

HEARING/STNAW

GS-18-TR-3/SPEEDING/THP E TESTER

GS-18-CR-14/DUI 2ND/THP E TESTER

ROBY D PHILLIPI

HEARING/STNAW ROBERTS

GS-18-CR-148/HUNTING W/BAIT/TWRA R ROSIER

CHRISTOPHER S RANCK

HEARING/STNAW SMITH

GS-18-CR-241/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-3/SIMPLE POSS SCH II

BOYD R ROARK

GS-18-TR-188/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/DEP A WORLEY

CHRISTOPHER E ROSE

PRELIMINARY HEARING VIOL DATE 5/6/18 PD

GS-18-CR-308/INV M CRESS

CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/AGG BURGLARY

CARL G SEXTON

*BOND FORFEITURE SET FOR 6/20/18, DEF IS IN CUSTODY –CHESTER CO, PA*

* AAA BONDING REQ TO COME OFF BOND*

GS-16-CR-1044/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/LT S BROWN

BOBBY D STANTON

GS-18-CR-332/DEP C FRASER

CT-1/DOSL 1ST

CT-2/DUI 2ND

JAMIE A STOUT

GS-18-CR-335/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/PTL C BROWN

DEANNA R TAYLOR

GS-18-CR-323/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/FELONY EVADING BY MV

CT-2/RECKLESS DRIVING

CTS 3-5/FAILURE TO USE SIGNAL CT-6/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BY MV CT-7/TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

CT-8/DORL 4TH

MICHAEL J TAYLOR

HEARING/STNAW FALLIN

GS-17-CR-559/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-811/VOP/CCI

SUE ANN TAYLOR

FOR PLEA FALLIN

GS-18-CR-27/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE

TIMOTHY A WALLACE

GS-18-CR-328/DEP C FRASER

CT-1/RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CT-2/EVADING BY MV

CT-3/DOSL

CT-4/RECKLESS DRIVING

JACKIE S WILSON

GS-18-CR-341/LT C WORLEY

CT-1/DORL 10TH

CT-2/EVADING ARREST

CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-4/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-5/SIMPLE POSS SCH II

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

05/05/2018 HOWARD C COOPER, CRACKERS NECK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/05/2018 SHAWN P CROOKSHANK, HOOPER RD, AGGRAVATED DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

05/05/2018 NATHANIEL G EASTRIDGE, RED BRUSH RD, SIMPLE ASSAULT, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

05/05/2018 DALTON J HALL, MOUNTAIN CITY, SIMPLE ASSAULT, UNLAWFUL CARRYING/POSSESSION OF A WEAPON WHILE INTOXICATED, PUBLIC INTOXICATION, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS

05/05/2018 AURORA D SLUDER, STOUT RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR,

05/05/2018 JAMES E VANOVER, JOHNSON CITY TN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/06/2018 WILLIAM B ASCHENBACK, HANCOCK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/06/2018 DOMONIGUE A HALL, KNOXVILLE TN, INTRODUCTION OF DRUGS OR CONTRABAND INTO A PENAL FACILITY

05/06/2018 CHRISTOPHER E ROSE, SALTVILLE VA, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

05/07/2018 STEPHANIE L ARNOLD, CABBAGE PATCH LN, CRUELTY TO ANIMALS X 2, DOGS RUNNING AT LARGE X 2

05/07/2018 WALKER F SOUTH, TRIVETTE RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/07/2018 RICHARD G TAYLOR, RED BRUSH RD, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

05/08/2018 AMY COMBS, DEER RUN RD, DOGS NOT ALLOWED AT LARGE

05/08/2018 ROBERT J MAIN JR, LILY LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/08/2018 DOUGLAS L OSBORNE, ELLER RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/08/2018 SCOTTIE P TESTER, FORGE CREEK RD, RESISTING ARREST, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

05/09/2018 BRITTANY N DUGGER, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/09/2018 KAREN E FLETCHER, STOUT BRANCH RD, CRIMINAL SIMULATION

05/09/2018 MARTIN L MARLOW, DEER CREEK CROSSING, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/09/2018 DEANNA R TAYLOR, HARRIMAN TN, FAILURE TO USE TURN SIGNAL X 3, TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, CRIMINAL TRESPASS BY VEHCILE, EVADING ARREST WHILE OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE, RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE – 4TH OFFENSE

05/10/2018 REAGAN A CLICK, MUSKRAT RAMBLE RD, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW

05/10/2018 CORA J HAYWORTH, SLABTOWN RD, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

05/10/2018 JOHN-DAVID E LOYD, COPELY BRANCH RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/10/2018 JAMIE A STOUT, SHOUNS ST, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

County Law Enforcement Incidents

Out of Service 1

Need Investigator 0

Dead Animal 0

DOA 0

Checking Vehicle 36

4 Wheeler-ATV 1

Alarms 40

Alarms_False 0

Alarm Panic/Hold Up 2

Alarms_Actual Break In 0

Animal – Deer 3

Animal – Dog 17

Animal – Other 16

Animal related

Armed Robbery 0

Assault 1

BOLO (Be on look out) 20

Bomb Threat 0

Break Ins In Progress 3

Break Ins Not In Progress 10

Child Abuse 0

Cutting or Stabbing 0

Disorderly House 0

Disorderly Person 1

Disturbing the Peace 2

Domestic- Physical 8

Domestic- Verbal 9

Domestic Violence

Drag Racing 0

Drive Off 0

Driving No Licence 0

Drugs Present (possible) 2

Drunk Driver (possible) 3

Elderly 0

Exposure of Person 0

Extra Patrol Requested 3

False Call 0

Fight 3

Fire Vehicle 2

Fire Alarm 6

Fire Brush 4

Fire Other 1

Fire Structure 4

Fire Calls 0

Flooding / High Water 1

Funeral Escort 1

Harassment 8

Hazard 16

Hazmat Incident 0

Hit & Run 0

Illegal Dumping 0

Kidnapping 0

Larceny 0

Law – Other 37

Mental Transport 1

Missing Adult 2

Missing Child 0

Motorist Assist 5

Open 911 Line 4

Pager Test 0

Prowler 4

Psychiatric 0

Public Drunk 1

Rape 0

Reckless Driver 10

Rock Slide 0

Runaway Child 0

School Traffic 0

Shooting 0

Shoplifting 1

Smoke Investigation 0

Speak to an Officer 31

Stolen Vehicle 6

Strong Arm Robbery 0

Suicide or Attempted 0

Suspicious Person 13

Suspicious Vehicle 9

Theft 18

Threats 6

Trespassing 8

Unruly Juv 1

Unwanted Guest 4

Vandalism 9

Viol. of Order of Protection 1

Water Leak / Break 4

Welfare Checks 19

Wreck with animal 8

Wreck without injury 26

Wreck with injury 4

Totals 456

Report submitted by Director Jerry S Jordan