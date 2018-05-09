This week’s court, sheriff’s & 911 reports- 5/9/18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, May 9th, 2018

PATRICK J ARNOLD

GS-18-CR-211/DOMESTIC

ASSAULT/LISA FRAZIER

BRANDON R CHURCH

HEARING/STNAW HYDER

GS-18-CR-139/DOMESTIC

ASSAULT/INV M CRESS

MATTHEW L CLEMENS

COMPLIANCE VIOL DATE 10/25/17

PD GS-17-TR-1033/DEP C FRASER

CT-1/MUFFLER CT-2/REGISTRATION VIOLATION CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SHAWN P CROOKS

HANK

GS-18-CR-311/AGG DUI/DEP A WORLEY

HANK GS-18-CR-311/AGG DUI/DEP A WORLEY

ZACHARY S DEAN

COMPLIANCE PRO SE

GS-17-TR-1286/THP E TESTER

CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST CT-2/CHILD RESTRAINT CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

NICKEY R GENTRY

TO HAVE DL STOUT

GS-18-CR-18/DOSL/THP E TESTER

NATHANIEL G EASTRIDGE

GS-18-CR-310/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/SIMPLE ASSAULT

CT-2/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SHONAE RAE GRAYBEAL

GS-18-CR-306/VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC/INV B SUTHERLAND

DAVID A GREER

STATUS GS-18-CR-297/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE /INV M CRESS

DALTON J HALL

GS-18-CR-309/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/SIMPLE ASSAULT

CT-2/UNLAWFUL POSS WEAPON WHILE INTOXICATED

CT-3/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-4/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DOMONIQUE A HALL

GS-18-CR-317/CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FAC/DEP C LIPFORD

CORA J HAYWORTH

TO HAVE ATTY

GS-18-CR-288/PTL M MULLINS

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/VICL CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA CT-4/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI CT-5/POSS LEGEND DRUGS

ZARA L MCNEAL

GS-17-CR-270/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-323/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-305/DEP A WORLEY

CT-1/CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

CT-2/RABIES VACC REQUIRED

JOSHUA L MULLINS

STATUS GS-18-CR-138/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C FRASER

MICHAEL L NICHOLS

GS-18-CR-289/HARASSMENT/SAVANA EDEN

MICHAEL W NORRIS

GS-16-CR-131/VOP/CCI CAPIAS

GS-17-CR-322/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-672/DORL 3RD/THP C DUNN CAPIAS

GS-17-TR-786/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN

GS-18-CR-304/TRESPASSING/LACEY DAVIS

ROBERT D NORRIS

GS-18-TR-185/SEATBELT 1ST/THP T WOLFENBARGER

GS-18-CR-231/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI/THP T WOLFENBARGER

GS-18-CR-232/POSS DRUG PARA/THP T WOLFENBARGER

CHELSEA PERKINS

CAPIAS GS-17-CR-792/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/PTL C BROWN

AMANDA D RHYMER

STATUS VIOL DATE 3/4/18 PD

GS-18-CR-180/POSS DRUG PARA/DEP C LIPFORD

CHRISTOPHER D ROSE

GS-18-CR-308/INV M CRESS

CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/AGG BURGLARY

SAMANTHA D SHELTON

TBI CERT & DIV VIOL DATE 4/4/17 PD

GS-17-CR-213/PTL M MULLINS

CT-1/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

AURORA D SLUDER

CAPIAS GS-18-TR-245/PTL M MULLINS

CT-1/DOSL 1ST

CT-2/SWITCHED PLATES

CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ALICIA K SWINK

TO HAVEL DL

GS-17-CR-909/DORL/DEP C FRASER

JESSICA M THOMPSON

GS-18-TR-177/FINANCIAL

RESPONSIBILITY/CPL J NORMAN

JAMES E VANOVER

GS-17-CR-448,449/VOP/CCI





04/28/2018 JEFFERY T GOINS, WINSTON SALEM NC, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER X 2, RESISTING ARREST

04/30/2018 GARRY J GARONI, FORT LAUDERDALE FL, VANDALISM O/$1,000.00

05/01/2018 BRITTANY N DAYTON, BILL WALLACE RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/01/2018 ZACHARY G EASTRIDGE, GROVER REECE RD, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS WITH INTENT TO SELL, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

05/01/2018 RICHARD D HALL, DOE CREEK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/01/2018 JAMES W LINGERFELT, ELIZABETHTON, FAILURE TO APPEAR

05/02/2018 GEORGE M FULLER, FAILURE TO APPEAR X 2

05/02/2018 ZARA L MCNEAL, CRACKERS NECK RD, RABIES VACCINATION REQUIRED, CRUELTY TO ANIMALS, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

05/02/2018 MICHAEL W NORRIS, CRACKERS NECK RD, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, FAILURE TO APPEAR X 2, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2

05/02/2018 WHITLEY R OSBORNE, MCELYEA RD, VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS

05/02/2018 KEVIN M SHILLING, SMYRNA DE, DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER, FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW, RESISTING ARREST, EVADING ARREST BY FOOT, EVADING ARREST WHILE OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS WITH INTENT TO SELL, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, FALSIFYING PLATES, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

05/03/2018 MARK A ESKRIDGE, HWY 421 N, THEFT OF PROPERTY U/$1,000

05/03/2018 SHONEAE R GRAYBEAL, OLD HWY 67 W, VANDALSIM AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

05/03/2018 CORA I INGLE, LINCOLN NC, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

05/03/2018 CHELSEA S PERKINS, SANDY RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

April 2018

City Law Enforcement Incidents

Out of Service 0

Need Investigator 0

Checking Vehicle 77

4 Wheeler-ATV 3

Alarms 16

Alarm Panic / Hold Up 2

Alarms_False 0

Alarms_Actual Break In 0

Animal – Deer 0

Animal – Dog 3

Animal – Other 3

Animal- related

Assaults 4

BOLO 3

Break Ins in Process 0

Break Ins not in Process 1

Child Abuse 0

Disorderly House 0

Disorderly Person 3

Disturbing the Peace 0

Domestic- Physical 3

Domestic- Verbal 7

Domestic Violence

Drag Racing 0

Drive Off 0

Driving With No License 0

Drugs Present (possible) 1

Drunk Driver (possible) 1

Elderly 0

Exposure of Person 0

Extra Patrol Requested 2

False Call 0

Fight 5

Fire- Alarm 5

Fire- Brush 0

Fire- Other 1

Fire- Structure 0

Fire- Vehicle 1

Fire Calls 0

Flooding/High Water 1

Funeral Escort 2

Gas Drive Off 0

Harassment 1

Hazard 4

Hazmat Incident 0

Hit & Run 0

Kidnapping 0

Illegal Dumping 1

Larceny 0

Law – Other 18

Mental Transport 0

Missing Adult 1

Missing Child 0

Motorist Assist 4

Open 911 Line 5

Pager Test 0

Prowler 1

Psychiatric 0

Public Drunk 1

Rape 0

Reckless Driver 7

Riot 0

Rock Slide 0

Runaway Child 0

School Traffic 0

Shooting 0

Shoplifting 1

Smoke Investigation 0

Speak to an Officer 23

Stolen Vehicle 0

Suicide or Attempted 1

Suspicious Person 8

Suspicious Vehicle 5

Theft 11

Threats 2

Trespassing 2

Unruly Juv 1

Unwanted Guest 1

Vandalism 4

Violation of Order of Protection 1

Water Leak / Break 1

Welfare Checks 8

Wreck with animal 0

Wreck with out injury 11

Wreck with injury 1

Totals 268

Report submitted by Director Jerry S Jordan