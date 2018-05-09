This week’s court, sheriff’s & 911 reports- 5/9/18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information
General Sessions Court Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, May 9th, 2018
PATRICK J ARNOLD
GS-18-CR-211/DOMESTIC
ASSAULT/LISA FRAZIER
BRANDON R CHURCH
HEARING/STNAW HYDER
GS-18-CR-139/DOMESTIC
ASSAULT/INV M CRESS
MATTHEW L CLEMENS
COMPLIANCE VIOL DATE 10/25/17
PD GS-17-TR-1033/DEP C FRASER
CT-1/MUFFLER CT-2/REGISTRATION VIOLATION CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SHAWN P CROOKS
HANK
GS-18-CR-311/AGG DUI/DEP A WORLEY
HANK GS-18-CR-311/AGG DUI/DEP A WORLEY
ZACHARY S DEAN
COMPLIANCE PRO SE
GS-17-TR-1286/THP E TESTER
CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST CT-2/CHILD RESTRAINT CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
NICKEY R GENTRY
TO HAVE DL STOUT
GS-18-CR-18/DOSL/THP E TESTER
NATHANIEL G EASTRIDGE
GS-18-CR-310/DEP A WORLEY
CT-1/SIMPLE ASSAULT
CT-2/PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHONAE RAE GRAYBEAL
GS-18-CR-306/VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC/INV B SUTHERLAND
DAVID A GREER
STATUS GS-18-CR-297/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE /INV M CRESS
DALTON J HALL
GS-18-CR-309/DEP A WORLEY
CT-1/SIMPLE ASSAULT
CT-2/UNLAWFUL POSS WEAPON WHILE INTOXICATED
CT-3/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI
CT-4/PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DOMONIQUE A HALL
GS-18-CR-317/CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FAC/DEP C LIPFORD
CORA J HAYWORTH
TO HAVE ATTY
GS-18-CR-288/PTL M MULLINS
CT-1/DUI 1ST
CT-2/VICL CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA CT-4/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI CT-5/POSS LEGEND DRUGS
ZARA L MCNEAL
GS-17-CR-270/VOP/CCI
GS-17-CR-323/VOP/CCI
GS-18-CR-305/DEP A WORLEY
CT-1/CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
CT-2/RABIES VACC REQUIRED
JOSHUA L MULLINS
STATUS GS-18-CR-138/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C FRASER
MICHAEL L NICHOLS
GS-18-CR-289/HARASSMENT/SAVANA EDEN
MICHAEL W NORRIS
GS-16-CR-131/VOP/CCI CAPIAS
GS-17-CR-322/VOP/CCI
GS-17-CR-672/DORL 3RD/THP C DUNN CAPIAS
GS-17-TR-786/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN
GS-18-CR-304/TRESPASSING/LACEY DAVIS
ROBERT D NORRIS
GS-18-TR-185/SEATBELT 1ST/THP T WOLFENBARGER
GS-18-CR-231/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI/THP T WOLFENBARGER
GS-18-CR-232/POSS DRUG PARA/THP T WOLFENBARGER
CHELSEA PERKINS
CAPIAS GS-17-CR-792/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/PTL C BROWN
AMANDA D RHYMER
STATUS VIOL DATE 3/4/18 PD
GS-18-CR-180/POSS DRUG PARA/DEP C LIPFORD
CHRISTOPHER D ROSE
GS-18-CR-308/INV M CRESS
CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CT-2/AGG BURGLARY
SAMANTHA D SHELTON
TBI CERT & DIV VIOL DATE 4/4/17 PD
GS-17-CR-213/PTL M MULLINS
CT-1/PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA
AURORA D SLUDER
CAPIAS GS-18-TR-245/PTL M MULLINS
CT-1/DOSL 1ST
CT-2/SWITCHED PLATES
CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ALICIA K SWINK
TO HAVEL DL
GS-17-CR-909/DORL/DEP C FRASER
JESSICA M THOMPSON
GS-18-TR-177/FINANCIAL
RESPONSIBILITY/CPL J NORMAN
JAMES E VANOVER
GS-17-CR-448,449/VOP/CCI
04/28/2018 JEFFERY T GOINS, WINSTON SALEM NC, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER X 2, RESISTING ARREST
04/30/2018 GARRY J GARONI, FORT LAUDERDALE FL, VANDALISM O/$1,000.00
05/01/2018 BRITTANY N DAYTON, BILL WALLACE RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION
05/01/2018 ZACHARY G EASTRIDGE, GROVER REECE RD, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS WITH INTENT TO SELL, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
05/01/2018 RICHARD D HALL, DOE CREEK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION
05/01/2018 JAMES W LINGERFELT, ELIZABETHTON, FAILURE TO APPEAR
05/02/2018 GEORGE M FULLER, FAILURE TO APPEAR X 2
05/02/2018 ZARA L MCNEAL, CRACKERS NECK RD, RABIES VACCINATION REQUIRED, CRUELTY TO ANIMALS, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT
05/02/2018 MICHAEL W NORRIS, CRACKERS NECK RD, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, FAILURE TO APPEAR X 2, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2
05/02/2018 WHITLEY R OSBORNE, MCELYEA RD, VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS
05/02/2018 KEVIN M SHILLING, SMYRNA DE, DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER, FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW, RESISTING ARREST, EVADING ARREST BY FOOT, EVADING ARREST WHILE OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS WITH INTENT TO SELL, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, FALSIFYING PLATES, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE
05/03/2018 MARK A ESKRIDGE, HWY 421 N, THEFT OF PROPERTY U/$1,000
05/03/2018 SHONEAE R GRAYBEAL, OLD HWY 67 W, VANDALSIM AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
05/03/2018 CORA I INGLE, LINCOLN NC, PUBLIC INTOXICATION
05/03/2018 CHELSEA S PERKINS, SANDY RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR
April 2018
City Law Enforcement Incidents
Out of Service 0
Need Investigator 0
Checking Vehicle 77
4 Wheeler-ATV 3
Alarms 16
Alarm Panic / Hold Up 2
Alarms_False 0
Alarms_Actual Break In 0
Animal – Deer 0
Animal – Dog 3
Animal – Other 3
Animal- related
Assaults 4
BOLO 3
Break Ins in Process 0
Break Ins not in Process 1
Child Abuse 0
Disorderly House 0
Disorderly Person 3
Disturbing the Peace 0
Domestic- Physical 3
Domestic- Verbal 7
Domestic Violence
Drag Racing 0
Drive Off 0
Driving With No License 0
Drugs Present (possible) 1
Drunk Driver (possible) 1
Elderly 0
Exposure of Person 0
Extra Patrol Requested 2
False Call 0
Fight 5
Fire- Alarm 5
Fire- Brush 0
Fire- Other 1
Fire- Structure 0
Fire- Vehicle 1
Fire Calls 0
Flooding/High Water 1
Funeral Escort 2
Gas Drive Off 0
Harassment 1
Hazard 4
Hazmat Incident 0
Hit & Run 0
Kidnapping 0
Illegal Dumping 1
Larceny 0
Law – Other 18
Mental Transport 0
Missing Adult 1
Missing Child 0
Motorist Assist 4
Open 911 Line 5
Pager Test 0
Prowler 1
Psychiatric 0
Public Drunk 1
Rape 0
Reckless Driver 7
Riot 0
Rock Slide 0
Runaway Child 0
School Traffic 0
Shooting 0
Shoplifting 1
Smoke Investigation 0
Speak to an Officer 23
Stolen Vehicle 0
Suicide or Attempted 1
Suspicious Person 8
Suspicious Vehicle 5
Theft 11
Threats 2
Trespassing 2
Unruly Juv 1
Unwanted Guest 1
Vandalism 4
Violation of Order of Protection 1
Water Leak / Break 1
Welfare Checks 8
Wreck with animal 0
Wreck with out injury 11
Wreck with injury 1
Totals 268
Report submitted by Director Jerry S Jordan