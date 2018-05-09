This week’s court, sheriff’s & 911 reports- 5/9/18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

 

General Sessions Court Johnson County, Tennessee
The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding
Wednesday, May 9th, 2018

PATRICK J ARNOLD
GS-18-CR-211/DOMESTIC
ASSAULT/LISA FRAZIER

BRANDON R CHURCH
HEARING/STNAW HYDER
GS-18-CR-139/DOMESTIC
ASSAULT/INV M CRESS

MATTHEW L CLEMENS
COMPLIANCE VIOL DATE 10/25/17
PD GS-17-TR-1033/DEP C FRASER
CT-1/MUFFLER CT-2/REGISTRATION VIOLATION CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SHAWN P CROOKS
HANK
GS-18-CR-311/AGG DUI/DEP A WORLEY
HANK GS-18-CR-311/AGG DUI/DEP A WORLEY

ZACHARY S DEAN
COMPLIANCE PRO SE
GS-17-TR-1286/THP E TESTER
CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST CT-2/CHILD RESTRAINT CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

NICKEY R GENTRY
TO HAVE DL STOUT
GS-18-CR-18/DOSL/THP E TESTER

NATHANIEL G EASTRIDGE
GS-18-CR-310/DEP A WORLEY
CT-1/SIMPLE ASSAULT
CT-2/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SHONAE RAE GRAYBEAL
GS-18-CR-306/VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC/INV B SUTHERLAND

DAVID A GREER
STATUS GS-18-CR-297/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE /INV M CRESS

DALTON J HALL
GS-18-CR-309/DEP A WORLEY
CT-1/SIMPLE ASSAULT
CT-2/UNLAWFUL POSS WEAPON WHILE INTOXICATED
CT-3/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI
CT-4/PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DOMONIQUE A HALL
GS-18-CR-317/CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FAC/DEP C LIPFORD

CORA J HAYWORTH
TO HAVE ATTY
GS-18-CR-288/PTL M MULLINS
CT-1/DUI 1ST
CT-2/VICL CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA CT-4/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI CT-5/POSS LEGEND DRUGS

ZARA L MCNEAL
GS-17-CR-270/VOP/CCI
GS-17-CR-323/VOP/CCI
GS-18-CR-305/DEP A WORLEY
CT-1/CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
CT-2/RABIES VACC REQUIRED

JOSHUA L MULLINS
STATUS GS-18-CR-138/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C FRASER

MICHAEL L NICHOLS
GS-18-CR-289/HARASSMENT/SAVANA EDEN

MICHAEL W NORRIS
GS-16-CR-131/VOP/CCI CAPIAS
GS-17-CR-322/VOP/CCI
GS-17-CR-672/DORL 3RD/THP C DUNN CAPIAS
GS-17-TR-786/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN
GS-18-CR-304/TRESPASSING/LACEY DAVIS

ROBERT D NORRIS
GS-18-TR-185/SEATBELT 1ST/THP T WOLFENBARGER
GS-18-CR-231/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI/THP T WOLFENBARGER
GS-18-CR-232/POSS DRUG PARA/THP T WOLFENBARGER

CHELSEA PERKINS
CAPIAS GS-17-CR-792/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/PTL C BROWN

AMANDA D RHYMER
STATUS VIOL DATE 3/4/18 PD
GS-18-CR-180/POSS DRUG PARA/DEP C LIPFORD

CHRISTOPHER D ROSE
GS-18-CR-308/INV M CRESS
CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CT-2/AGG BURGLARY

SAMANTHA D SHELTON
TBI CERT & DIV VIOL DATE 4/4/17 PD
GS-17-CR-213/PTL M MULLINS
CT-1/PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

AURORA D SLUDER
CAPIAS GS-18-TR-245/PTL M MULLINS
CT-1/DOSL 1ST
CT-2/SWITCHED PLATES
CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ALICIA K SWINK
TO HAVEL DL
GS-17-CR-909/DORL/DEP C FRASER

JESSICA M THOMPSON
GS-18-TR-177/FINANCIAL
RESPONSIBILITY/CPL J NORMAN

JAMES E VANOVER
GS-17-CR-448,449/VOP/CCI


 

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

 

04/28/2018             JEFFERY T GOINS, WINSTON SALEM NC, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER X 2, RESISTING ARREST

04/30/2018           GARRY J GARONI, FORT LAUDERDALE FL, VANDALISM O/$1,000.00

05/01/2018             BRITTANY N DAYTON, BILL WALLACE RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/01/2018            ZACHARY G EASTRIDGE, GROVER REECE RD, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS WITH INTENT TO SELL, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

05/01/2018            RICHARD D HALL, DOE CREEK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/01/2018           JAMES W LINGERFELT, ELIZABETHTON, FAILURE TO APPEAR

05/02/2018           GEORGE M FULLER, FAILURE TO APPEAR X 2

05/02/2018          ZARA L MCNEAL, CRACKERS NECK RD, RABIES VACCINATION REQUIRED, CRUELTY TO ANIMALS, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

05/02/2018          MICHAEL W NORRIS, CRACKERS NECK RD, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, FAILURE TO APPEAR X 2, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2

05/02/2018          WHITLEY R OSBORNE, MCELYEA RD, VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS

05/02/2018          KEVIN M SHILLING, SMYRNA DE, DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER, FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW, RESISTING ARREST, EVADING ARREST BY FOOT, EVADING ARREST WHILE OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS WITH INTENT TO SELL, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, FALSIFYING PLATES, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

05/03/2018          MARK A ESKRIDGE, HWY 421 N, THEFT OF PROPERTY U/$1,000

05/03/2018          SHONEAE R GRAYBEAL, OLD HWY 67 W, VANDALSIM AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

05/03/2018           CORA I INGLE, LINCOLN NC, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

05/03/2018          CHELSEA S PERKINS, SANDY RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

 

April 2018

City Law Enforcement Incidents

Out of Service        0

Need Investigator       0

Checking Vehicle       77

4 Wheeler-ATV       3

Alarms       16

Alarm Panic / Hold Up       2

Alarms_False       0

Alarms_Actual Break In       0

Animal – Deer       0

Animal – Dog       3

Animal – Other       3

Animal- related

Assaults       4

BOLO       3

Break Ins in Process       0

Break Ins not in Process       1

Child Abuse       0

Disorderly House       0

Disorderly Person       3

Disturbing the Peace       0

Domestic- Physical       3

Domestic- Verbal       7

Domestic Violence

Drag Racing       0

Drive Off       0

Driving With No License        0

Drugs Present (possible)       1

Drunk Driver (possible)       1

Elderly       0

Exposure of Person       0

Extra Patrol Requested       2

False Call       0

Fight       5

Fire- Alarm       5

Fire- Brush       0

Fire- Other       1

Fire- Structure       0

Fire- Vehicle       1

Fire Calls       0

Flooding/High Water       1

Funeral Escort       2

Gas Drive Off        0

Harassment        1

Hazard       4

Hazmat Incident       0

Hit & Run       0

Kidnapping       0

Illegal Dumping       1

Larceny       0

Law – Other       18

Mental Transport       0

Missing Adult       1

Missing Child       0

Motorist Assist       4

Open 911 Line       5

Pager Test       0

Prowler       1

Psychiatric       0

Public Drunk       1

Rape       0

Reckless Driver       7

Riot       0

Rock Slide       0

Runaway Child       0

School Traffic       0

Shooting       0

Shoplifting       1

Smoke Investigation        0

Speak to an Officer       23

Stolen Vehicle       0

Suicide or Attempted       1

Suspicious Person       8

Suspicious Vehicle        5

Theft       11

Threats       2

Trespassing       2

Unruly Juv       1

Unwanted Guest       1

Vandalism       4

Violation of Order of Protection        1

Water Leak / Break       1

Welfare Checks       8

Wreck with animal       0

Wreck with out injury        11

Wreck with injury       1

Totals       268

Report submitted by Director Jerry S Jordan       

 

 

 

May 9, 2018