This week’s court & sheriff report 5/30/18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information



General Sessions Court

Johnson County, Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, May 16th, 201

JIMMY EARL COFFEY

COMPLIANCE PRO SE

80192/VOP/CCI

DANIEL LYNN DEYTON

PRELIMINARY HEARING SMITH

GS-18-CR-347/INV M CRESS

CT-1/LEAVING THE SCENE W/INJURIES

CT-2/FAILURE TO REPORT ACC

CT-3/DORL 4TH

CT-4/EVADING ARREST

ANDREA BEVERLY ELLER

GS-18-TR-174/PTL C BROWN

CT-1/EXPIRED DL

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BRANDON RICHARD FARTHING

GS-18-CR-269/CHILD ABUSE, NEGLECT, ENDANGERMENT/DEP C FRASER

HUNTER RAY GREENE

PRELIMINARY HEARING VIOL DATE 5/7/18 PD

GS-17-CR-18/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-361/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS

ANDREW J GWINN

PRELIMINARY HEARING FALLIN

GS-18-CR-124/DEP R MINK

CT-1/MAINTAINING DWELLING FOR DRUG USE

CT-2/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-3/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE

CT-4/POSS DRUG PARA

JOHN THOMAS HALLENBECK III

GS-18-CR-126/VOP/CCI

LINDA MARIE JONES

COMPLIANCE VIOL DATE 7/18/15 PD

GS-15-CR-434/WORTHLESS CHECK X3/MICHAEL BARBER

RICKY S JONES

TO HAVE DL

GS-17-CR-698/DOSL 1ST/DEP C FRASER

EZRA JAMES MCCORKLE

GS-17-CR-234/DEP C FRASER

CT-1/POSS SCH VI

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

KENNETH W MCQUEEN

GS-18-CR-230/POSS SCH II/DEP R MINK



JOYCE MINDY MOREFIELD

GS-15-TR-1108/VOP/CCI

JOSHUA L MULLINS

STATUS PRO SE

GS-18-CR-138/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C FRASER

MELISSA DAWN OSBORNE

TO HAVE PROOF OF INSURANCE

GS-18-TR-187/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/DEP A WORLEY

SHAUNA M PATE

GS-18-TR-299/PTL C BROWN

CT-1/SPEEDING 53/40

CT-2/VIOLATION REGISTRATION

CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RONALD LEE PILGRIM JR

JUDICIAL DIVERSION VIOL DATE 5/4/17 PD

GS-17-CR-301/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP A WORLEY

WILLIAM RAY POTTER

GS-18-CR-376/AGG ASSAULT/DEP C LIPFORD

BLAIR ANSON ROBBINS

CURTIS

GS-18-CR-373/DEP C LIPFORD

CT-1/POSS SCH VI FOR RESALE

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-3/POSS SCH IV

CT-4/UNLAWFUL POSS WEAPON

CT-5/MAINTAINING DWELLING FOR DRUG USE

GS-18-CR-369/INV M CRESS

CT-1/POSS FIREARM DURING COMM. OF FELONY

CT-2/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-3/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

GS-18-CR-370/VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION (CHANCERY COURT)/INV M CRESS

GS-18-CR-374/ VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION (CHANCERY COURT/DEP C LIPFORD

CHRISTOPHER EUGENE ROSE

STATUS VIOL DATE 5/16/18 PD

GS-18-CR-354/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C LIPFORD

PRESTON BLAKE ROSS

GS-18-TR-168/DEP R MINK

CT-1/DL VIOLATION

CT-2/REGISTRATION VIOLATION

CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JANIE DANIELLE SISK

GS-17-CR-1/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-375/PTL C BROWN

CT-1/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-2/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

BRANDON M SMITH

VIOL DATE 5/22/18 PD

GS-18-CR-365/DEP R MINK

CT-1/DUI 1ST

CT-2/DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CT-3/POSS DRUG PARA

AUSTIN COLE STOUT

GS-18-CR-274/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP R MINK

DANIELLE R SUTHERLAND

GS-18-CR-212/CHILD ABUSE, NEGLECT, ENDANGERMENT/DEP C FRASER

JERRY DAVID TESTER

GS-18-CR-368/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI/DEP C LIPFORD

MATTHEW LOGAN THOMPSON

JUDICIAL DIVERSION PRO SE

GS-17-CR-130/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

TIMOTHY ADAM WALLACE

PRELIMINARY HEARING VIOL DATE 5/12/18 PD

GS-18-CR-328/DEP C FRASER

CT-1/RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CT-2/EVADING BY MV

CT-3/DOSL

CT-4/RECKLESS DRIVING

JERRI BRIANNA WILSON

GS-18-CR-229/DEP C FRASER

CT-1/RESISTING ARREST

CT-2/FALSE REPORT

ZACHARY WINEBARGER

GS-18-CR-248/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP R MINK

TAMMY MICHELLE

WORTH PRELIMINARY HEARING VIOL DATE 5/23/18 PD

GS-18-CR-372/DEP R MINK

CT-1/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE

CT-2/POSS SCH VI FOR RESALE

05/17/2018 JOEY F ASHLEY, SPRUCY LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2

05/17/2018 STEVEN A DOWELL, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

05/17/2018 CRYSTAL G POPE, HAMBY LN, POSSESSION OF SCHDULE II DRUGS FOR RESALE

05/17/2018 VERNON A ROARK, PEDRO SHOUN LN, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE 2ND OFFENSE

05/17/2018 JANIE SISK, HAMBY LN, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

05/18/2018 MISTY ARNOLD, TRIPLETTE RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/19/2018 JOHN T HALLENBECK, BERRY BRANCH RD, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE, VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

05/19/2018 SCOTT W ORNDORFF III, RED BRUSH RD, VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS

05/19/2018 BRITTININ L SEXTON, BANNER ELK NC, CRIMINAL TRESPASSING, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

05/19/2018 HUNTER W TESTER, CRACKERS NECK RD, AGGRAVATED ANIMAL CRUELTY, FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, HUNTING BIG GAME IN CLOSED SEASON, HUNTING FROM PUBLIC ROAD, ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF WILDLIFE X 2, ILLEGAL TAKING OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLIFE X 3, ILLEGAL TRAPPING OF BEAR, SPOTLIGHTING DEER X 3, TAMPERING WITH EVIDNECE

05/20/2018 NOLA G DUGGER, ELIZABETHTON, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNLIA, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

05/20/2018 HUNTER R GREENE, CIRCLE DR, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

05/20/2018 LACEY N PERRY, ELIZABETHTON, CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

05/21/2018 JASON L BROWN, HWY 421 S, FAILURE TO APPEAR

05/21/2018 RYAN A MILLER, HARBIN HILL RD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

05/22/2018 BRIDGETTE R DUNN, FORGE RD, FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE PERSON

05/22/2018 MISTY B SAMS, HWY 421 N, AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

05/22/2018 BRANDON M SMITH, PIERCETOWN RD, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERNALIA, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

05/22/2018 WALKER F SOUTH, TRIVETTE RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/23/2018 BLAIR A ROBBINS, DEER CREEK CROSSING, VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION X 2, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM IN COMMISSION OF A FELONY, DELIVERY OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO RESALE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, MAINTAINING A DWELLING FOR SALE OF DRUGS

05/23/2018 JERRY D TESTER, VILAS NC, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS

05/23/2018 MICHAEL W VICKERS, HWY 421 S, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

05/23/2018 AMBER B WILSON, DEER CREEK CROSSING, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS FOR RESALE

05/23/2018 TAMMY M WORTH, ZIONVILLE NC, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS

05/24/2018 MAGGIE HART, CROSSROADS DR, VIOLATION OF BOND SUPERVISION