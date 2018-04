This week’s court & sheriff report 4-25-18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court

Johnson County Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, April 25th, 2018

DAVID A BLAKELY

FOR PLEA VIOL DATE 4/8/18 PD

GS-17-CR-755/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-259/PTL T BROWN

CT-1/POSS SCH IV

CT-2/DOSL 2ND

JESSICA L BREWSTER

GS-18-CR-285/THP C DUNN

CT-1/POSS SCH I

CT-2/SIMPLE POSS SCH

CT-3/PODD DRUG PARA

HEATHER MARIE BROWN

COMPLIANCE

GS-17-TR-1186/DUE CARE/INV B SUTHERLAND

GS-17-TR-1187/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/INV B SUTHERLAND

WENDY G CAMPBELL

HEARING/STNAW SMITH

GS-18-CR-154/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/RICKY FARMER

STEPHEN T CROSS

GS-17-TR-1108/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MICHAEL K DUNN

TOX RESULT VIOL DATE 8/8/17 PD

GS-17-CR-555/DUI 1ST/DEP J PETERS

KAREN E FLETCHER

GS-18-CR-282/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/DEP A WORLEY

MELISSA A FLETCHER

FOR PLEA HYDER

GS-17-CR-538/DEP J PETERS

CT-1/DUI 3RD

CT-2/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-3/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-4/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE

CT-5/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE

CT-6/POSS SCH VI FOR RESALE

CT-7/POSS LEGEND DRUG

CT-8/POSS DRUG PARA

GS-17-TR-571/DEP J PETERS

CT-1/DORL

CT-2/LEFT OF CENTER

DAVID A FURCHESS

TBD UPON PAYMENT OF COSTS ROBERTS

GS-17-CR-310/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C ROARK

STEPHEN M HARPER JR

GS-18-TR-253/THP C DUNN

CT-1/RECKLESS DRIVING

CT-2/SEATBELT 1ST

CT-3/REGISTRATION VIOLATION

CT-4/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CT-5/UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

GS-18-CR-279/THP C DUNN

CT-1/DORL 5TH

CTS 2-4/FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CT-5/FELONY EVADING BY MV

CT-6/EVADING ARREST

CT-7/LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCIDENT

CT-8/FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

CTS 9-10/CHILD ENDANGERMENT

CT-11/DUE CARE

TAYLOR D JORDAN

GS-18-CR-283/THEFT UNDER $1000/ALEXANDRIA TESTER

GS-18-CR-284/FTA-FOR BOOKING/DEP B SUTHERLAND

KRISTOPHER R LACEY

TO HAVE ATTY PRO SE

GS-18-CR-205/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/PTL M MULLINS

JOHN K LAWTON

PRELIMINARY HEARING STOUT

GS-17-CR-232/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-539/PTL M MULLINS

CT-1/DUI 2ND

CT-2/DORL 1ST

TOMMY S LOWE

HEARING/STNAW CURTIS

GS-18-CR-193/VANDALISM/ROBBIN SARGEANT

GS-18-CR-194/VIOL ORDER PROTECTION-POSS FIREARM/ROBBIN SARGEANT

JONATHAN L MILLER

TBD VIOL DATE 10/17/17 PD

GS-17-CR-764/VANDALISM/DEP C HATLEY

JOSHUA L MULLINS

STATUS PRO SE

GS-18-CR-138/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C FRASER

BRITTANY D NIDIFER

TO HAVE DL PRO SE

GS-17-CR-691/DORL/PTL C BROWN

CHRISTIAN D O’BRIEN

HEARING/ST NAW SMITH

GS-18-CR-187/ASSAULT/MARTIN C MARLOW

ELIGIO PACHECO JR

COMPLIANCE PRO SE

GS-18-TR-85/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN

MELISSA A PARIS

GS-17-CR-603/VOP/CCI

CHRISTOPHER D REID

GS-18-CR-251/VOP/CCI

DONNIE M ROBINSON

FOR PLEA VIOL DATE 4/8/18

PDGS-14-CR-27/VOP/CCI COMPLIANCE

GS-15-CR-194/VOP/CCI COMPLIANCE GS-17-CR-854/PTL M MULLINS

TO HAVE DL VIOL DATE 11/26/17 PD

CT-1/DORL 5th

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-3/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI GS-17-TR-1194/PTL

M MULLINS FOR PLEA

CT-1/SPEEDING CT-2/SWITCHED PLATES

CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CT-4/DRIVING UNREG VEHICLE

AMANDA K SLUDER

TBI CERT & DIV VIOL DATE 3/31/18 PD

GS-18-CR-233/POSS DRUG PARA/PTL T BROWN

TIFFANY R STANTON

COMPLIANCE PRO SE

GS-18-CR-166/FISHING W/O LICENSE/TWRA R ROSIER

CLARENCE A STORY

79973/VOP/CCI

LYLE D WOLFE

MENTAL EXAM REPORT SMITH

GS-17-CR-512/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-668/LT S BROWN

CT-1/AGG BURGLARY

CT-2/THEFT

COURTNEY S YOUNG

COMPLIANCE VIOL DATE 3/25/15 PD

GS-15-CR-315/CASUAL EXCHANGE SCH III X2/INV C LIPFORD

04/13/2018 WILLIAM B ASCHENBACK, HANCOCK RD, INTERFERING WITH AGENCY EMPLOYEE, OPERATING AN OHV ON WMA, ASSAULT, POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHCILE, EVADING ARREST WHILE OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

04/13/2018 JENNIFER L GARLAND, MURPHY ST, CAPIAS – FAILURE TO APPEAR

04/13/2018 STEVEN W GARLAND, MURPHY ST, CAPIAS – FAILURE TO APPEAR

04/13/2018 CODY A PARKER, CROSS MOUNTAIN RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

04/13/2018 ROBERT W STOKES IV, CHARLOTEE NC, FELONY FAILURE TO APPEAR X 2

04/14/2018 ADAM JOHNSTON, LITTLE DRY RUN RD, CAPIAS – FAILURE TO APPEAR

04/15/2018 BRANDON R FARTHING, BANNER ELK NC, CHILD ABUSE, NEGLECT, OR ENDANGERMENT

04/15/2018 HARLEY B RANKINS, RAIBOW RD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 1ST OFFENSE

04/15/2018 AUSTIN C STOUT, INDUSTRIAL DR, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

04/16/2018 MAGGIE E HART, CROSSROADS DR, THEFT OF PROPERTY, AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

04/16/2018 CHRISTOPHER D REID, CROSSROADS DR, THEFT O/$500, AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

04/17/2018 JOSHUA M STOUT, POGA RD, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

04/18/2018 STEVEN M HARPER, VAUGHTS GAP RD, FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, EVADING ARREST BY FOOT, EVADING ARREST WHILE OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE, FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT FELONY CHILD ENDANGERMENT, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE 5TH OFFENSE

04/18/2018 JEFFREY L HARTLEY, DOE MOUNTAIN PRIVATE LN, VIOLATION OF BOND CONDITIONS

04/18/2018 JAMES D PENNINGTON, ORCHARD RD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFUENCE

04/19/2018 JOE M CROSSWHITE, SLABTOWN RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER

04/19/2018 ROBERT A HAMPTON, PINEY FLATS, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW, VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW