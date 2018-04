This week’s court and sheriff report 4-18-18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

General Sessions Court Johnson County Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

PEGGY MICHELLE SNYDER COMPLIANCE GS-13-CR-1613/VOP/CCI

JAMES R ALLEN COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-152/VOP/CCI

WILLIAM BLAIR ASCHENBACK GS-18-CR-271/TWRA R ROSIER CT-1/OPERATING OHV ON WMA CT-2/EVADING ARREST CT-3/INTERFERING W/AGENCY EMPLOYEE CT-4/ASSAULT CT-5/DORL CT-6/POSS STOLEN VEHICLE

DAVID ANTHONY BLAKELY FOR PLEA VIOL DATE 4/8/18 PD GS-18-CR-259/PTL T BROWN CT-1/POSS SCH IV CT-2/DOSL 2ND

TRACI L BROWN TRACKING CRIMINAL CASE FALLIN GS-16-CR-578V/VOP/CCI

JAMES CHRISTOPHER COLE GS-18-CR-261/DEP R MINK CT-1/FELONY EVADING BY MV CT-2/FELONY RECKLESS DRIVING

KAYLA M CROWDER TO HAVE ATTY GS-18-CR-170/CPL J NORMAN CT-1/DUI BY CONSENT CT-2/PUBLIC INTOXICATION GS-18-CR-175/VANDALISM/DEP R MINK GS-18-CR-178/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/ASST CHIEF NORRIS

JOSEPH LANDON DAVIS GS-18-CR-265/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP J PETERS GS-18-CR-266/MFG, DEL, SALE, POSS OF METH/INV SUTHERLAND

JUSTIN SHAWN DANNER GS-18-TR-92/SEATBELT 1ST/THP R WILLS GS-18-CR-108/DOSL 1ST/THP R WILLS

ZACHARY SCOTT DEAN GS-18-CR-179/DORL/LT C WORLEY

ADAM KEITH DUGGER HEARING/STNAW VIOL DATE 7/26/17 PD GS-15-CR 271V/VOP/CCI GS-17-CR-524/DORL/DEP A WORLEY

RICKY RAY EDWARDS COMPLIANCEGS-14-CR-164V/VOP/CCI

BRANDON RICHARD FARTHING GS-18-CR-269/CHILD ABUSE, NEGLECT, ENDANGERMENT/DEP C FRASER

NICHOLAS RYAN FLETCHER SMITH GS-16-CR-229/VOP/CCI GS-18-CR-11/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C FRASER GS-18-CR-153/AGG ASSAULT/DEP A WORLEY GS-18-CR-252/DEP C LIPFORD CT-1/FELONY EVADING BY MV CT-2/RECKLESS DRIVING CT-3/DORL 2ND CT-4/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STARJEFFRECA DEAN FORD TO HAVE DL PRO SE GS-17-CR-818/DORL 3RD/THP B BOLTON

BOBBY R FORRESTER GS-18-TR-98/SEATBELT 1ST/THP B BOLTON

HANNAH GRACE GARLAND GS-18-TR-103/SPEEDING/THP B BOLTON

JENNIFER L GARLAND CAPIAS GS-18-CR-181/PUBLIC INTOXICATION/DEP J NORMAN

STEVEN WAYNE GARLAND CAPIAS GS-18-CR-182/DEP J NORMAN CT-1/DUI 1ST CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA CT-3/DOSL

SHERRY CHRISTINE MINK GREENE COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-580V/VOP/CCI

JOSEPH TYLER HARMON HEARING/STNAW VIOL DATE 6/8/17 PD GS-18-CR-101/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C HATLEY

JEFFERY LAWRENCE HARTLEY TO HAVE ATTY GS-18-CR-195/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C HATLEY

REBECCA MAUDE HUMPHREY GS-18-CR-264/FTA-JAIL TIME/SHERIFF REECE

DUSTIN M JERNIGAN VIOL DATE 4/2/18 PD GS-18-CR-240/DEP C LIPFORD

CT-1/SIMPLE POSS SCH II CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

ROBERT DENT GOODMAN JOHNSON FALLIN GS-17-CR-261/VOP/CCI GS-17-CR-262/VOP/CCI GS-18-CR-207/THEFT UNDER $1000/ASST CHIEF NORRIS

ADAM JOHNSTON CAPIAS GS-17-CR-511/VOP/CCI

KARRIE ANN KILBY GS-18-TR-146/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/DEP C HATLEY

ANGELA DAWN LAWS COMPLIANCE GS-17-CR-411/VOP/CCI

JASON LEE MAY COMPLIANCE GS-16-CR-901/VOP/CCI

CELINA RALYN MCFADDEN GS-18-TR-123/SEATBELT 3RD/THP C DUNN

STEPHEN D MEREDITH TO HAVE ATTY GS-18-CR-219/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP R MINK

RICHARD J METCALF TO HAVE ATTY GS-18-CR-129/VOP/CCI

JESSICA RENEE MILLS TBI CERT & DIV VIOL DATE 2/26/17 PD GS-17-CR-134/POSS DRUG PARA/PTL T BROWN

JOSHUA L MULLINS STATUS PRO SE GS-18-CR-138/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C FRASER

MICHAEL WAYNE MUNSEY GS-18-TR-100/REGISTRATION VIOLATION/DEP A WORLEY

JACQUELINE M NEATHERLY GS-17-TR-529/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN FOR PLEA GS-17-TR-543/DORL 1ST/THP C DUNN TO HAVE DL

CODY ALLEN PARKER GS-16-CR-551/VOP/CCI GS-17-CR-259/VOP/CCI

JEFFERY L POTTER GS-18-CR-104/DUI 1ST/THP C DUNN GS-18-CR-105/DEP A WORLEY CT-1/DORL CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

HARLEY BLAKE RANKINS GS-18-CR-270/DUI 1ST/DEP C FRASER

ISMAEL BENITEZ RAUDALES GS-18-TR-125/THP C DUNN CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST

CT-2/EXPIRED REGISTRATION GS-18-CR-143/DOSL 1ST/THP C DUNN

TRAVIS ALAN REECE HEARING/STNAW HYDER GS-18-CR-55/RESISTING ARREST/PTL T BROWN

ALEJANDRO RIVERA HEARING/STNAW VIOL DATE 3/3/18 PD GS-18-CR-173/ASSAULT/KRISTIE BLEVINS GS-18-CR-174/ASSAULT/RONALD SLUDER

BLAIR ANSON ROBBINS PRELIMINARY HEARING SPIVEY GS-17-CR-688/DEP A WORLEY CT-1/AGG ASSAULT ON OFFICER CT-2/ASSAULT ON OFFICER CT-3/RESISTING ARREST

KRISTY LEE ANN ROBINSON TO HAVE ATTY GS-18-CR-246/FTA-JAIL TIME/SHERIFF REECE

JUSTIN ROUSH *OWNER OF FIREARM REQUESTS ORDER TO RETREIVE ITEM FROM JCSD* GS-17-CR-356/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP J PETERS DISMISSED -9/13/2017

LUCAS GONZALEZ RUIZ GS-18-CR-160/DEP A WORLEY CT-1/DUI 1ST CT-2/DRIVING W/O LICENSE

JUSTIN G SMITH TBI CERT & DIV VIOL DATE 12/17/17 PD GS-17-CR-898/SIMPLE ASSAULT/DEP J PETERS

MEGAN DANIELLE SMITH TBI CERT & DIV VIOL DATE 2/26/17 PD GS-17-CR 133/PTL T BROWN CT-1/PUBLIC INTOXICATION CT-2/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI

WESLEY ERIC SNYDER TO HAVE DL/FOR PLEA VIOL DATE 10/21/17 PD GS-17-CR-757/DEP J PETERS CT-1/DORL 2ND CT-2/DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE CT-3/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI CT-4/POSS DRUG PARA

MELISSA LYNN STANLEY COMPLIANCE GS-14-CR-259/VOP/CCI GS-15-CR-357/VOP/CCI

JAMES ALLEN STOUT TBD IF PIF PRO SE GS-17-CR-536/VOP/CCI TAFFI ESSA JEAN TAYLOR GS-18-CR-268/INTRO CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FAC/DEP C FRASER

STEVEN ALDON VAUGHN TO HAVE DL GS-17-CR-738/DORL 1ST/THP C DUNN

JONATHAN WAYNE WALKER HEARING/STNAW STOUT GS-17-CR-685/DUI 2ND/DEP A WORLEY

CASSANDRA B WEST COMPLIANCE PRO SE GS-15-CR-589/VOP/CCI

MATTHEW LEE WIDNER GS-18-CR-141/DORL 2ND/PTL T BROWN

ETHAN SCOTT WOODS GS-18-TR-117/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN

Note: The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited.

04/06/2018 TIMOTHY S FRAZIER, ELDRIDGE LN, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

04/06/2018 CHRISTOPHER D REID, CROSSROADS DR, VANDALISM, RESISTING ARREST, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT W/ PROPERTY DAMAGE, RECKLESS DRIVING, FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

04/07/2018 JESSIE C ESTEP, ELIZABETHTON, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, RESISTING ARREST, EVADING ARREST BY FOOT, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

04/07/2018 MELISSA D ESTEP, ELIZABETHTON, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

04/07/2018 NICHOLAS R FLETCHER, STOUTS BRANCH RD, FELONY EVADING BY MOTOR VEHICLE, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, RECKLESS DRIVING, FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE 2ND OFFENSE

04/07/2018 STEVEN L SHELTON, AFTON TN, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT AW, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE 2ND OFFENSE

04/08/2018 DAVID A BLAKELY, GENTRY CREEK RD, FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V DRUGS, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE 2ND OFFENSE

04/10/2018 MACKENZIE N BAUER, OWL HOLLOW RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

04/10/2018 IRA M OAKS, EASTRIDGE LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

04/11/2018 MARTY B GREENWELL, J CRESS RD, THEFT OF PROPERTY U/$1,000, THEFT OF PROPERTY U/$1,000

04/11/2018 CHRISTIAN D OBRIEN, PLESANT VALLEY RD, VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS

04/11/2018 DEVIN M SCARBOROUGH, PINECREST ST, FALSE REPORTS TO AUTHORITIES, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

04/12/2018 JAMES C COLE, HWY 421 S, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, EVADING ARREST WHILE OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

04/12/2018 JOSEPH L DAVIS, DAISY DR, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, MANUFACTURE, DELIVERY, SALE OR POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINES

04/12/2018 REBECCA M HUMPHREY, RAINBOW RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR OR JAIL TIME

04/12/2018 TAFFI E TAYLOR, MILLER RD, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

04/12/2018 JESSICA O TUGMAN, ERWIN TN, FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

04/12/2018 JOHNATHAN S WATSON, SUGAR GROVE NC, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW