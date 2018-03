This week’s Court Report & Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff’s Report

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

03/09/2018

03/02/2018 LISA J LYNAM, BRISTOL VA, FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, FELONY EVADING ARREST BY A MOTOR VEHICLE, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE/WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE 6TH OFFENSE

03/03/2018 STEPHEN F BRUNNER, WAKE COREST NC, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHCEDULE V DRUGS, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

03/03/2018 WILLIAM C GRAYBEAL, W HOLY HILL RD, SWITCHED PLATES, FALSE REPORTS TO AUTHORITIES, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 5TH OFFENSE, HABITUAL MOTOR OFFENDER, VIOLATION OF FINANCIAL RESPONSILBILITY, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE 7TH OFFENSE

03/03/2018 KERRI C HEATON, WINTERS LN, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

03/03/2018 ROBERT S STOUT, CHESTNUT DR, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

03/03/2018 JOHN K WALLACE, TODD NC, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

03/04/2018 LEE R BENNETT, ELIZABETHTON, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE 1ST OFFENSE

03/04/2018 LUCAS GONZALEZ-RUIZ, FORGE CREEK RD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 1ST OFFENSE, DRIVING WITHOUT A DRIVERS LICENSE

03/04/2018 JOSHUA A MORTON, ELIZABETHTON, CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT INTRODUCTION OF POSSESSION OR WEAPONS, EXPLOSIVES, INTOXICANTS, OR DRUGS INTO A PENAL INSTITUTION, CONSPIRACY TO SELL/DELIVER SCHEDULE III DRUGS, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE 1ST OFFENSE

03/04/2018 ASHLEY N ROARK, MOUNTAIN CITY, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, PRESCRIPTION FRAUD

03/04/2018 BARRY E SPICER, HWY 67W, VIOLATION OF PAROLE

03/05/2018 JAMIEL FLETCHER, VALLEY VIEW DR, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

03/05/2018 BREE A GIBBONS, ELIZABETHTON, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS

03/05/2018 ROBERT J MAIN, WILSON AVE, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

03/05/2018 MELISSA D OSBORNE, ELLER RD, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

03/05/2018 AMANDA D RHYMER, GEORGIA ST, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

03/05/2018 JANIE SISK, MOUNTAIN CITY, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

03/05/2018 RACHEL J STOUT, W HOLY HILL RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

03/06/2018 HOWARD C COOPER, CRACKERS NECK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

03/06/2018 KAYLA M CROWDER, HARBIN DR, PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE – BY CONSENT, VANDALISM

03/06/2018 JOSEPH L DAVIS, DAISY DR, THEFT OF PROPERTY

03/06/2018 JOSEPH H DUGGER, BUTLER, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

03/06/2018 DALLAS T FERGUSON, TROUT RUN RD, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE SECOND OFFENSE

03/06/2018 JENNIFER L GARLAND, MOUNTAIN CITY, PUBLIC INTOIXCATION

03/06/2018 STEVEN W GARLAND, MURPHY ST, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FIRST OFFENSE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

03/06/2018 GARET W HOWARD, ANTIOCH RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

03/06/2018 ALEJANDRO RIVERA, CRACKERS NECK RD, ASSAULT, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

03/08/2018 DUSTIN M FRITTS, HWY 421S, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

03/08/2018 CHRISTAN D OBRIEN, PLEASANT VALLEY RD, ASSAULT

03/08/2018 CHELCEY B RAINBOLT, ELIZABETHTON, CAPIAS – FAILURE TO APPEAR

Court Report

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT JOHNSON COUNTY TENNESSEE THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14TH, 2018

SHANE STEVEN BLACKBURN GS-17-CR-807/VOP/CCI GS-18-CR-155/SIMPLE POSS SCH VI/CPL J NORMAN FOR PLEA/VIOL DATE 3/1/18 PD

ANTHONY A BREWER COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-392/VOP/CCI

DANNY RAY BUCHANAN GS-18-CR-186/DEP C LIPFORD CT-1/AGG BURGLARY CT-2/AGG ASSAULT

WENDY GLENITA CAMPBELL GS-18-CR-154/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/RICKY FARMER

ANITA KAY COURTNER TOX RESULT PD GS-17-CR-699/DUI 1ST/DEP C FRASER VIOL DATE 10/6/17

BILLY WAYNE DAVIS COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-622V/VOP/CCI GS-15-CR-697V/VOP/CCI

JOSEPH LANDON DAVIS TO HAVE ATTY GS-18-CR-176/THEFT UNDER $1000/CPL J NORMAN GS-18-CR-177/THEFT UNDER $1000/ELIZABETH DAVIS

NANCY K DOWELL GS-18-CR-114/DUI 1ST/DEP J NORMAN

NATHANIEL G EASTRIDGE CURTIS GS-18-CR-147/DEP J PETERS CTS 1-2/AGG ASSAULT

SCOTT ALAN GRASS GS-18-CR-62/DOSL/THP T WOLFENBARGER CAPIAS GS-18-TR-29/THP T WOLFENBARGER CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST CT-2/EXPIRED REGISTRATION

MARTY BRANDON GREENWELL TO HAVE DL/REG PRO SE GS-17-CR-1016/THP E TESTER CT-1/DL TO BE CARRIED CT-2/DRIVIN UNREGISTERED VEHICLE CT-3/REGISTRATION TO BE CARRIED

DALLAS TODD FERGUSON GS-17-CR-465/787/VOP/CCI

DUSTIN MATTHEW FRITTS GS-17-TR-517/VOP/CCI

THOMAS ALLEN HARRISON JUD DIV STOUT GS-17-CR-36/THEFT UNDER $1000-CONSP/LT S BROWN

GARET WES HOWARD PRO SE GS-17-CR-835/VOP/CCI GS-18-CR-132/DEP C LIPFORD CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT CT-2/RESISTING ARREST

JAMEY EARL ICENHOUR TO HAVE DL GS-17-CR-169/DOSL/LT S BROWN

RICKY S JONES TO HAVE DL GS-17-CR-698/DOSL 1ST/DEP C FRASER

ROBERT JOSEPH MAINS GS-17-CR-421V/VOP/CCI AUSTIN MARIE MINK GS-17-TR-1259/SPEEDING/THP E TESTER

JOSHUA L MULLINS STATUS PRO SE GS-18-CR-138/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C FRASER

WILLIAM MULVANE GS-18-CR-149/HUNTING W/BAIT/TWRA R ROSIER

JACQUELINE M NEATHERLY FOR PLEA/TO HAVE DL GS-17-TR-529/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN GS-17-TR-543/DORL 1ST/THP C DUNN

DOUGLAS LYNN OSBORNE COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-61/62/VOP/CCI

MATTHEW J OSBORNE TO HAVE DL/VIOL DATE 12/9/17 PD GS-17-CR-874/DORL 5TH/PTL T BROWN

CHAD EVANS PENNINGTON TO HAVE DL GS-17-CR-621/DOSL/THP C DUNN

SABRINA G PENNINGTON GS-18-TR-81/TEXTING W/DRIVING/THP R WILLS

ROBY PHILLIPI GS-18-CR-148/HUNTING W/BAIT/TWRA R ROSIER

CHELCEY B RAINBOLT CAPIAS CROCKETT GS-17-CR-417/THEFT UNDER $1000/SGT C WORLEY

TRACY D ROARK TO HAVE ENDORSEMENT GS-18-TR-83/DL-MC ENDORSEMENT/DEP C FRASER

ISIAH AUSTON ROSS GS-18-CR-94/INTERFERENCE W/UTILITIES/DEP J NORMAN

MEGAN L SEDGWICK GS-16-CR-369/VOP/CCI

JUSTIN G SMITH TBI CERT &DIV PRO SE GS-17-CR-898/SIMPLE ASSAULT/DEP J PETERS

THOMAS D STOUT SEE ORDER GS-18-CR-116/WORTHLESS CHECK/JANET H LEEDY GS-18-CR-117/WORTHLESS CHECK/MICHAEL E BARBER

ELIZABETH J TAYLOR GS-18-CR-185/AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C LIPFORD

RONALD DUANE THOMAS GS-17-CR-110/VOP/CCI CAPIAS GS-18-CR-191/EVADING BY MV/PTL C BROWN GS-18-CR-192/THP M HARKLEROAD CT-1/DUI 3RD CT-2/DL VIOLATION CT-3/SEATBELT 3RD CT-4/DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC

LEONARD BERT TRIVETTE GS-18-CR-95/DUI 1ST/DEP J NORMAN

ROBERT TRIVETTE COMPLIANCE GS-13-CR-1336, 1372/VOP/CCI

EUGENE PAUL WATERS GS-18-CR-189/PTL T BROWN CT-1/POSS SCH II (METH) CT-2/POSS SCH II (SUBOXONE) CT-3/POSS WEAPON COMMISSION DANGEROUS FELONY CT-4/POSS WEAPON AS FELON

ROBERT R WHITSON SMITH GS-18-CR-162/DEP C FRASER CT-1/INTRO CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FAC CT-2/POSS SCH VI W/INTENT TO SALE CT-3/POSS SCH III W/INTENT TO SALE

CRIMINAL COURT JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE HONORABLE LISA N. RICE, PRESIDING MONDAY, MARCH 19TH, 2018

STEPHANIE LYNN ARNOLD ARRAIGNMENT 7,500 BOND WITH M&S 18-CR-2/ JCSD –VIOL DATE 9-6-17 CT-1/ EVADING ARREST BY MOTOR VEHICLE CT-2/ ASSAULT CT-3/ RESISTING ARREST

JOSEPH MICHAEL COURTNER ARRAIGNMENT 18-CR-19/ MCPD- VIOL DATE 1-22-18 $12,000 BOND- JAIL CT-1/ POSS STOLEN PROPERTY OVER $1,000 CT-2/ SIMPLE POSS SCH II CT-3/ SIMPLE POSS SCH IV CT-4/ POSS DRUG PARA CT-5/ RESISTING ARREST NOT INDITED CT-6-7/ POSS STOLEN PROPERTY 18-CR-20/ JCSD- VIOL DATE 7-3-14 SUMMONS ONLY CT-1/ LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT MORE THAN $500 CT-2/ FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT 18-CR-21/ MCPD- VIOL DATE 10-24-17 $7,500 BOND- JAIL CT-1/ THEFT PROPERTY OVER $1000

MICHAEL JAMES COX ARRAIGNMENT $55,000 BOND-JAIL 18-CR-23/ MCPD- VIOL DATE 9-4-17 CT-1/ AGG ASSAULT CT-2/ REISTING ARREST CT-3/ CRIMINAL TREPASSING

KRISTOPHER DWIGHT ELLER ARRAIGNMENT $ 2,000 BOND- M&S 17-CR-145/ JCSD- VIOL DATE 9-17-17 CT-1/ POSS METH INTENT WITH SELL OR DELIVER CT-2/ DORL 2ND CT-3/ CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CT-4/ VIOL REG LAW

RANDY SCOTT HAWKS ARRAIGNMENT $4,000- JAIL 18-CR-24/ JCSD- VIOL DATE 1-25-18 CT-1/ POSS SCH I WITH INTENT TO SELL OR DELIVER CT-2/ POSS SCH VI WITH INTENT TO SELL OR DELIVER

AMY SUE HENLEY PDL/MOTIONS $2,500 M&S BONDING FALLIN 17-CR-78/ THP DUNN- VIOL DATE 1-21-17 CT-1/ DUI CT-2/ VICL CT-3/ SIMPLE POSS SCH VI CT-4/ POSS DRUG PARA CT-5/ FIN RESP NOT INDICTED CT-6/ SPEEDING 17-CR-79/ THP TESTER- VIOL DATE 11-6-16 $7,000 M&S BONDING CT-1/ POSS METH/RESALE .5 OR MORE CT-2/ SIMPLE POSS SCH VI CT-3/ SIMPLE POSS SCH IV CT-4/DUI CT-5/ SEATBELT NOT INDICTED CT-6/ DUE CARE CT-7/RECKLESS DRIVING

DANNY RAY HOPPER ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL-1-23-18 NO BOND-JAIL JUDGMENT 10-19-17 17-CR-129/ JCSD CT-1/ FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOSHUA ELIJAH HUMPHREY ARRAIGNMENT $8,000 BOND-JAIL 18-CR-25/ JCSD- VIOL DATE 1-4-18 CT-1/ UNLAWFUL POSS HANDGUN BY CONVICTED FELON CT-2/ POSS SCH III WITH INTENT TO SELL OR DELIVER 18-CR-26/ JCSD- VIOL DATE 2-1-18 CT-1/ POSS DRUG PARA CT-2/ RESISTING ARREST CT-3/ PUBLIC INTOX NOT INTITED 18-CR-27/ JCSD CT-1/ INTRO CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FACILITY

ERIC HILLERY MAIN ARRAIGNMENT $ 3,000 BOND-JAIL 18-CR-1/ MCPD-VIOL DATE 12-16-17 CT-1/ POSS METH WITH INTENT TO SELL OR DELIVER CT-2/ POSS SCH II WITH INTENT TO SELL OR DELIVER CT-3/ POSS DRUG PARA CT-4/ CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

BOBBY DEAN NORRIS PDL/MOTIONS $2,500 BOND- M&S BONDING FALLIN 17-CR-77/ JCSD CT-1/ DUI

CHRISTIAN DAKOTA OBRIEN ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL- 2-9-18 $2,500 BOND WITH TN BONDING JUDGMENT 4/17/14 13-CR-165/ FAILURE TO APPEAR 14-CR-9/ SHOPLIFTING 15-CR-112/ VANDALISM OVER $500

TRAVIS ALLEN REECE ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL $3,000 BOND WITH AAA TO HAVE ATTY JUDGMENT 5-8-17 16-CR-197/ JCSD CT-1/ REG VIOL CT-2/ DORL 8TH 17-CR-26/ JCSD CT-1/ DORL 8TH 17-CR-27/ JCSD CT-1/ DORL 8TH 17-CR-28/ JCSD CT-1/ POSS SCH II CT-2/ FELONY EVADING ARREST CT-5/ DORL 8TH CT-6/ REG VIOL CT-7/ FIN RESP CT-8/ RESISTING ARREST

JASON LEE RICHARDSON DISMISSAL 17-CR-142/ JCSD BOND WITH MS- $10,000 CT-1/ DORL CT-2/ POSS DRUG PARA CT-3/ THEFT OF PROPERTY $1000 OR LESS CT-4/ POSS STOLEN TAGS CT-5/ VIOL LIGHT LAW 17-CR-143/ MCPD BOND WITH MS-$2000 CT-1/ ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL 17-CR-144/ MCPD BOND WITH AAA- $10,000 CT-1/ AGG ASSAULT CT-2/ VANDALISM MORE THAN $1000 CT-3/ RESISTING ARREST 17-CR-146/ JCSD $1,500 OR BOND CT-1/ ASSAULT 17-CR-151/ JCSD BOND WITH AAA-$3000 CT-1/ POSS CONTRABAND CT-2/ THEFT PROPERTY OVER $1000

MICHAEL JOHN SHEPHERD PDL/MOTIONS $10,000 BOND-JAIL PD 16-CR-76/ JCSD- VIOL DATE 5-2-16 CT-1-2/ SALE SCH III WITH SCHOOL ZONE ENHANCEMENT

ROY JAMES SNYDER ARRAIGNMENT 18-CR-14/ MCPD- VIOL DATE 7-22-17 TRANSFER FROM JUVENILE COURT CT-1/ BURGLARY CT-2/ AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASSING 18-CR-18/ MCPD- 12-28-17 $15, 000 OR BOND CT-1-2 / ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL 18-CR-22/ JCSD-VIOL DATE 2-8-18 CT-1/ SIMPLE POSS SCH VI CT-2/ EVADING ARREST

JASON ERIC STOUT ARRAIGNMENT $ 25,000 BOND-JAIL HYDER 17-CR-186/ JCSD CT-1-2/ ATT. AGG ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER CT- 3-5/ EXPOSURE OF OTHERS BY INFECTED PERSON CT-6/ RESISTING ARREST 6223/ JCSD PROBATION VIOL NO BOND-JAIL CT-1/ POSS WEAPON BY CONVICTED FELON JUDGMENT 11/15/13 CT-2/ AGG ASSAULT

DAKOTA AUSTIN TAYLOR ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL 1-6-18 JAIL-NO BOND PROBATION VIOL 2-1-18 16-CR-145/ JCSD JUDGMENT 2/10/17 CT-1-2/ VEHICULAR ASSAULT CT-3/ DRIVING W/O LICENSE

BETHANY MARIE TEAGUE ARRAIGNMENT PROBATION VIOL- 10-13-17 JAIL-NO BOND JUDGMENT 1/30/17 16-CR-150/ JCSD CT-1/ FORGERY CT-2/ THEFT UNDER $500

TIMOTHY LLOYD WHITE ARRAIGNMENT $ 2,000 BOND WITH A-HOOD 16-CR-1/ JCSD CT-1/ THEFT UNDER $500

BRADLEY WILLS PROBATION VIOL 10-27-17 DEED OF TRUST $2,500 FALLIN PROBATION VIOL 11-14-17 NO BOND-JAIL JUDGMENT 2/29/16 14-CR-135/ SALE SCH II IN SCHOOL ZONE NEW CHARGES 17-CR-119/ JCSD PDL/MOTIONS DEED OF TRUST $15,000 CT-1-2/ AGG ASSUALT CT-3/ HARASSMENT 17-CR-178/ MCPD $25,000 BOND-JAIL CT-1/ POSS METH WITH INTENT TO SELL WITH SCHOOL ZONE ENHANCEMENT CT-2/ POSS SCH III WITH SCHOOL ZONE ENHANCEMENT CT-3/ POSS FIREARM/ COMMISSION DANGEROUS FELONY CT-4/ UNLAWFUL POSS WEAPON BY CONVICTED FELON

DANIEL RAY WINTERS PDL/MOTIONS $20,000 BOND-JAIL PD 18-CR-9/ FAILURE TO APPEAR