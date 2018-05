This week’s court & 911 reports- 5/02/18

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

General Sessions Court

Johnson County Tennessee

The Honorable William B. Hawkins, Presiding

Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018



HOWARD L BETHANY

GS-18-CR-209/SIMPLE POSS SCH IV/LT S BROWN

TRACI L BROWN TRACKING CRIMINAL CASE FALLIN

GS-16-CR-578/VOP/CCI



ROBERT S COLSON

GS-17-CR-304/VOP/CCI



NIKOLAS A CONNOCHIE

GS-18-TR-164/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN



JONATHAN M COOK

GS-18-CR-214/DOSL 1ST/THP C DUNN



ANITA K COURTNER

TBI CERT & DIV VIOL DATE 10/6/17 PD

GS-17-CR-699/DUI 1ST/DEP C FRASER



BRANDON R CHURCH

GS-18-CR-296/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/DEP C HATLEY



JENNIFER L DIXON

GS-17-CR-545/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-547/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-292/INV B SUTHERLAND CT-1/KIDNAPPING

CT-2/DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JAMIE DUNN

TOX RESULT FALLIN

GS-17-CR-16/VOP/CCI

GS-18-CR-2/PTL M MULLINS

CT-1/DORL 2ND

CT-2/DUI 2ND



JEFFERY T GOINS

GS-18-CR-300/PTL C BROWN

CT-1/.DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/RESISTING ARREST

CTS 3-4/ASSAULT ON OFFICER



DAVID S GREENE

PRO SE

GS-17-CR-906/DORL 3RD/LT S BROWN



MARTY B GREENWELL

GS-18-CR-262/THEFT UNDER $1000/BILLIE SHILLING

GS-18-CR-263/THEFT UNDER $1000/ANDREW GWINN



DAVID A GREER

GS-18-CR-297/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/INV M CREE



BAXTER H HARDY JR

GS-18-TR-173/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN



MAGGIE E HART

GS-18-TR-166/EXPIRED REGISTRATION/THP C DUNN



HOLLIE L HURD

PRELIMINARY HEARING ROBERTS

GS-18-CR-123/DEP R MINK

CT-1/MAINTAINING DWELLING FOR DRUG USE

CT-2/POSS LEGEND DRUGS



JACOB N ISAACS

GS-18-TR-144/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN



ROBERT DENT JOHNSON

FALLIN

GS-17-CR-261/VOP/CCI

GS-17-CR-262/VOP/CCI

GT-18-CR-207/THEFT UNDER $1000/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS



SARAH A KRANZ

GS-18-CR-221/CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/PTL M MULLINS



KRISTOPHER R LACEY

HEARING/STNAW STOUT

GS-18-CR-205/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/PTL M MULLINS

GS-18-CR-294/LT C WORLEY JR

CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/VIOLATION BOND CONDITIONS

CT-3/STALKING



RACHEL D LEIGH

GS-18-TR-142/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/EXPIRED REGISTRATION



STEVEN R LEONARD

TOX RESULT VIOL DATE 6/20/17 PD

GS-17-CR-429/DUI 1ST/PTL M MULLINS



BRENT D LEWIS

GS-18-TR-151/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN

GS-18-CR-213/DOSL/THP C DUNN



JAMES L LINGERFELT

CAPIAS

GS-17-CR-418/THEFT UNDER $1000/SGT C WORLEY



BOYCE M LUTTRELL

GS-18-TR-161/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN

TABITHA J MAHALA

HEARING/STNAW VIOL DATE 2/9/18 PD

GS-18-CR-100/DEP R MINK

CT-1/DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CT-2/ELDER ABUSE



MICHAEL S MAIN

TBI CERT & DIV PRO SE

GS-18-CR-224/CRUELTY TO ANIMALS/DEP C HATLEY



ROBERT J MAINS

HEARING/STNAW PRO SE

GS-17-CR-421/VOP/CCI

GS-18-TR-133/THP C DUNN

CT-1/EXPIRED RESITRATION

CT-2/ALTER OF PLATES

GS-18-CR-161/DORL 1ST/THP C DUNN



BRIAN A MCCOY

GS-18-TR-158/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN



RIKETTA D METCALF

SMITH

GS-18-CR-128/PTL M MULLINS

CT-1/POSS SCH II

CT-2/POSS SCH III FOR RESALE

CT-3/POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE

CT-4/POSS DRUG PARA



HOMER T MOREFIELD

COMPLIANCE

GS-14-CR-542/VOP/CCI



KEVIN J MOSES

GS-18-TR-138/THP C DUNN

CT-1/DRIVING W/O LICENSE

CT-2/LIGHT LAW



JOSHUA L MULLINS

STATUS PRO SE

GS-18-CR-138/FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/DEP C FRASER

HARLEY G OLIVER

GS-16-CR-438/VOP/CCI

MELISSA D PATTERSON

GS-18-CR-184/DORL/DEP C FRASER



CRAIG E PETERS

GS-18-TR-143/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CT-3/SEATBELT 1ST



DONNIE C POTTER

GS-18-TR-157/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SPEEDING

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



DONALD A REECE

GS-18-TR-181/SPEEDING/THP A STORIE



DENNIS W RHUDY

GS-18-TR-139/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN



MICHAEL G RICH

SMITH

GS-18-CR-291/INV B SUTHERLAND

CT-1/KIDNAPPING

CT-2/DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DONNA L ROBERTS

GS-18-TR-155/THP C DUNN

CT-1/SEATBELT 1ST

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CT-3/FAILURE TO YIELD

GS-18-CR-199/DUI 1ST/THP C DUNN



WESTON T ROBERTS

HEARING/STNAW VIOL DATE 3/13/18 PD

GS-18-CR-198/DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ASST CHIEF J NORRIS



GINGER F SHOEMAKER

GS-18-CR-197/PTL M MULLINS

CT-1/DOSL

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA



AURORA D SLUDER

GS-18-TR-245/PTL M MULLINS

CT-1/DOSL 1ST

CT-2/SWITCHED PLATES

CT-3/FINANCIAL RESPONISIBILITY



GREGG B SMITH

GS-18-TR-153/SEATBELT 1ST/THP C DUNN

GS-18-CR-201/DOSL/THP C DUNN



TERRY W SNYDER

GS-18-TR-152/SPEEDING/THP C DUNN



CLARENCE A STORY

PRO SE

79973/VOP/CCI



TAFFI ESSA JEAN TAYLOR

GS-17-CR-683/VOP/CCI



JONATHAN WATSON

COMPLIANCE PRO SE

GS-17-TR-1231/SPEEDING/THP E TESTER



BRUCE M WILLIAMSON

PRELIMINARY HEARING SPURREL

GS-17-CR-635/DEP R MINK

CT-1/POSS SCH II FOR RESALE

CT-2/POSS DRUG PARA

CT-3/PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SHAWN L WILLIAMSON

COMPLIANCE VIOL DATE 6/27/17 PD

GS-17-TR-488/CPL J NORMAN

CT-1/LIGHT LAW

CT-2/FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY