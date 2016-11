This week sheriff and court reports

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

Sheriff’s Report

11/18/2016

11/10/2016 BLAIR L LAMBERT, ANDERSON DR, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

11/10/2016 DONNIE R OWENS, RAY MOORE LN, SIMPLE ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

11/10/2016 MAYNOR A VASQUEZ, SOUTH SHADY STREET, DRIIVNG UNDER THE INFLUENCE, VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW, VIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAW, NO DRIVERS LICENSE

11/10/2016 DUANE R YEAGER, HAMPTON TN, POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY O/$10,000, SALE OF STOLEN PROPERTY O/$500

11/11/2016 CRYSTAL M KIDD, HWY 67W, FALSE REPORTS, HIT AND RUN W/ INJURY OR LEAVING THE SCENE, FAILURE TO RENDER AID, IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF AN ACCIDENT

11/12/2016 MATTHEW M COOPER, MILLARD COOPER LN, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

11/13/2016 RANDY L ELMORE, BROWN RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

11/13/2016 MATTHEW D HAMPTON, KAY BROWN LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

11/14/2016 DARRELL E DUGGER, PIERCETOWN RD, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, RESISTING ARREST

11/14/2016 JEFF B MATHERLY, SINK VALLEY RD, THEFT O/$1,000. VIOLATION OF BOND MONITORING

11/14/2016 TRAVIS A REECE, RED BRUSH RD, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FELONY EVADING ARREST WHILE OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE, DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

11/15/2016 CHELSEA L OWENS, GLAD SPRINGS VA, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

11/15/2016 JAMES A STOUT, RINE ST, ATTACHMENT -FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

11/15/2016 ETHAN P WARD, SUGAR GROVE NC, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

11/16/2016 ANDRE T BAKER, HWY 421 S, TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE, RESISTING ARREST, EVADING ARREST BY FOOT, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON BY A CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, SIMPLE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

11/16/2016 CHRISTINA D BAKER, HWY 421 S, POSSESSION OF A PROHIBITED WEAPON, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

11/16/2016 MORGAN M CHURCH, HWY 321 S, FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY X 2

11/16/2016 MICHAEL C MILLER, HAMPTON, INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND INTO A PENAL FACILITY

11/16/2016 JACOB G SHOOK, BOONE NC, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

11/17/2016 ANTHONY S GIBSON, GENTRY CREEK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

11/17/2016 JACOB R MAIN, JENKINS HOLLOW RD, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

11/17/2016 KIMBERLY K MANNING, MORRISTOWN, FAILURE TO APPEAR, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

11/17/2016 LLOYD T WATSON JR, CANTER FORKS RD, FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT – CRIMINAL

CRIMINAL COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY,

TENNESSEE

HONORABLE LISA N. RICE, PRESIDING

MONDAY,

NOVEMBER 21, 2016

JOSHUA COREY ATKINSON ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-128 / CT#1: VANDALISM OVER $1000 CT#2-4: AUTO BURGLARY X3 CT#5: AGG. CRIM TRESPASSING CT#6: RESISTING ARREST / NOT INDICTED CT#7: SIMPLE POSS. SCH II / NOT INDICTED

DAVID K BITTER JR. PROBATION VIOLATION FALLIN JUDGMENT 2/9/15 CC-2014-CR-111 / CT#1: EVADING ARREST CT#2: DRIVING WHILE ON SUSPENDED CT#3: FINANCIAL RESP. CT#4: TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE CC-2014-CR-122 / CT#1: SALE SCH. IV CT#2: CONSPIRACY TO SALE SCH III CC-2016-CR-123 / CT#1: FACILITATION – INTRO OF CONTRABAND INTO PENAL INSTITUTION / RE-INDICTMENT

DENNIS EDWARD BLEVINS ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-152 / CT#1 & 2: AGG. ASSAULT x2 CT#3: VANDALISM UNDER $500 CT#4: FALSE REPORT / NOT INDICTED CT#5: PUBLIC INTOXICATION / NOT INDICTED

AMY CHURCH FOR P.D.L. TO HIRE ATTY. CAPIAS FROM 10/24/16 CC-2016-CR-58 / CT#1: FALSE REPORTS CT#2: RESISTING ARREST CT#3: POSS SCH II W/ INTENT TO RESALE

TED MILLARD COOPER ARRAIGNMENT (CC-16-CR-121) TRANSPORT SENT 10/28/16 CC-2016-CR-120 / CT#1: ASSAULT / NOT INDICTED CC-2016-CR-121 / CT#1: AGG. ASSAULT INVOLVING DOMESTIC ABUSE CT#2: ASSAULT INVOLVING DOMESTIC ABUSE

ISAAC EATON ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-158 / CT#1: INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND

JOSHUA BRIAN GILLEY COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS VIOLATION CC-2014-CR-148 / CT#1: ATTEMPT TO OBTAIN DRUGS BY FRAUD / JUDGMENT 11/3/15

WILLIAM CLAY GRAYBEAL ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-148 /CT#1: DUI 4TH CT#2: SIMPLE POSS SCH II CT#3: DRIVING ON REVOKED 4TH CC-2016-CR-149 /CT#1: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHARLES NEIL HAWKINS PROBATION VIOLATION PD & ARRAIGNMENT CC-2015-CR-164 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR JAIL TIME / PROB. VIOL. CT#2: VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDERS ACT CC-2015-CR-181 / CT#1: AGGRAVATED BURGLARY / PROB. VIOL. CT#2: THEFT OVER $500 CC-2016-CR-154 / CT#1: AGGRAVATED BURGLARY / ARRAIGNMENT CT#2: VANDALISM UNDER $500

JOSHUA ANTHONY HAYES ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-157 / CT#1: ARSON

ROBERT JOSEPH MAINS NOT INDICTED CC-2016-CR-164 / CT#1: POSS. SCH. II (METH) INTENT TO RESALE CT#2: DUI 1ST CT#3: POSS. DRUG PARAPH.

CODY RAY MAYS ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-159 / CT#1: SIMPLE POSSESSION SCH. II CC-2016-CR-160 / CT#1: DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE CT#2: SEAT BELT VIOLATION CC-2016-CR-161 / CT#1: POSS. SCH. II FOR RESALE (.5 OR MORE) CT#2: POSS. DRUG PARAPH. CT#3: DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE CC-2016-CR-162 / CT#1: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 2ND

DONNA W. OWENS ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-131 / CT#1: INTRO CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FACILITY CT#2: POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE / NOT INDICTED CT#3: POSS SCH III FOR RESALE / NOT INDICTED CT#4: POSS SCH VI FOR RESALE / NOT INDICTED

JOSHUA WILLIAM PRICE ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-146 / CT#1: EVADING ARREST CT#2: DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE 2ND CC-2016-CR-147 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR

DAKOTA AUSTIN TAYLOR ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-145 / CT#1-2: VEHICULAR ASSAULT CT#3: DRIVING W/O LICENSE CT#4: RECKLESS DRIVING / NOT INDICTED

BETHANY MARIE TEAGUE ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-150 / CT#1: FORGERY CT#2: THEFT UNDER $500

JEREMIAH JAMES S. TENS ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-153 / CT#1: AGG. ASSAULT CT#2: THEFT UNDER $500 CT#3: RESISTING ARREST CT#4: CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KENNETH GORDON WALTON ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-151 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR

RACHEL MARIE WILLIAMS ARRAIGNMENT PD AND P.D.L. CC-2016-CR-117 / CT#1: POSS. SCH. II W/INTENT TO SALE OR DELIVER / P.D.L. CT#2: POSS. PARAPH. CC-2016-CR-155 / CT#1: POSS. SCH. II/RESALE .5 OR MORE / ARRAIGNMENT CT#2: SALE SCH II LESS THAN .5 CT#3: TAMPERING W/EVIDENCE CC-2016-CR-156 / CT#1: SIMPLE POSS. SCH. II / ARRAIGNMENT CT#2: SIMPLE POSS. SCH. III CT#3: SIMPLE POSS. SCH. VI CT#4: POSS. DRUG PARAPH.

MARILYN ELIZABETH WOLFE ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-163 / CT#1: INTRO. OF CONTRABAND

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23TH, 2016

BLAIR SCOTT BAYS TO HAVE ATTY HIRED GS-16-CR-937/ VIOLATION ORDER OF PROTECTION/ DEP JOSH FERGUSON GS-16-CR-940/ CT 1- ASSUALT INVOLING DOMESTIC/ PTL THOMAS BROWN CT 2- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

CARMEN HERNANDEZ CABRERA HEARING STNAW HYDER GS-16-CR-685/ DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ PTL BROWN

MICHAEL RAY CHRISTIAN HEARING STNAW BOWMAN GS-16-CR-718/ FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT/ INV. LIPFORD

JEFFEREY SCOTT CISLO GS-16-TR-1046/ IMPROPER PASSING/ DEP NORMAN

DARRELL E. DUGGER GS-16-CR-954/ CT 1- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ DEP NORMAN CT 2- RESISTING ARREST

THOMAS JEFFERY GODFREY COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-30V/ VOP/ CCI

WILLIAM CLAY GRAYBEAL COMPLIANCE 84105, 84106/ VOP/ CCI

SHERRY CHRISTINE MINK GREENE COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-580V/ VOP/ CCI

LISA MARIE HAMPTON TO HAVE ATTY HIRED GS-16-CR-771/ CT 1- POSS. SCH II FOR RESALE/ DEP PETERS CT 2- POSS. OF A FIREARM DURING A FELONY CT 3- FELON POSS. FIREARM CT 4- POSS. PROHIBITED WEAPON CT 5- DUI 1ST CT 6- VIOLATION IMPLIED CONSENT

TANYA GAIL HICKS HYDER 84238/ VOP/ CCI

ROBERT MICHAEL HODGES COMPLIANCE GS-14-CR-714V/ VOP/ CCI

CRYSTAL M. KIDD GS-16-CR-945/ CT 1- FALSE REPORT/ DEP PETERS CT 2- LEAVING THE SCENE WITH INJURY CT 3- IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT CT 4- FAILURE TO RENDER AID

ALISHA D. KOPE HEARING STNAW HYDER GS-16-TR-897/ CT 1- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/ DEP PETERS CT 2- DOSL GS-16-CR-794/ CT1- POSS. SCH II CT 2- POSS. SCH VI CT 3- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE CT 4- POSS. OF PARAPHERNALIA GS-16-CR-884/ CT 1- POSS. SCH. VI FOR RESALE/ PTL MULLINS CT 2- POSS. SCH. II CT 3- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE CT 4- POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUNTER DEAN LEWIS GSA-16-CR-308/ DOSL GS-16-CR-842/ REGISTRATION VIOLATION GS-16-CR-843/ DORL 2ND

THOMAS HENRY MAIN GS-16-CR-903/ FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/ INV. CRESS

JOSE G MARTINEZ- MALDOMADO SCOTT GS-16-CR-627/ DUI 2ND / THP CHRIS DUNN GS-16-CR-628/ POSS. HANDGUN WHILE INTOXICATED/ THP CHRIS DUNN GS-16-TR-829/ SEATBELT/ THP CHRIS DUNN

MARK KEVIN MANNING Jr. HEARING STNAW FALLIN GS-16-CR-740/ DUI 1ST / DEP NORMAN

MICHAEL DAVID MITCHELL HEARING STNAW HYDER PD GS-16-CR-700/ CT 1- SIMPLE POSS. OF MARIJUANA/ INV. JON STOUT CT 2- SIMPLE POSS. OF SCH. II CT 3- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

DALTON COLE PETERS GS-15-CR-367V/ VOP/ CCI

MINDY LEIGH PHILLIPS FOR PLEA/ TO HAVE DL GS-16-TR-694/ CT 1- DORL/ DEP NORMAN CT 2- CHILD RESTRAINT CT 3- LIGHT LAW

JAKE HARRISON POTTER HEARING STNAW HAMPTON GS-16-CR-532/ CT 1- SIMPLE POSS. SCH II/ DEP PETERS CT 2- VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC GS-14-CR-344 & 396V/ VOP/ CCI

TRAVIS ALAN REECE HEARING STNAW FALLIN GS-15-TR-758V/ VOP/ CCI

WANDA S. ROOP HEARING STNAW FALLIN GS-16-CR-672/ PHONE HARRASMENT/ DEP NORMAN

WARREN E. ROOP HEARING STNAW FALLIN GS-16-CR-643/ CT 1- SIMPLE POSS. SCH. VI/ DEP C BROWN CT 2- VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC GS-16-CR-673/ CT 1- EVADING ARREST/ INV. LIPFORD CT 2- OPEN CONTAINER CT 3- DUI 1ST CT 4- IMPLIED CONSENT CT 5- RESISTING ARREST CT 6- POSS. HANDGUN UNDER THE INFLUENCE GS-16-CR-734/ DISORDERLY CONDUCT/ MICHAEL R. CHRISTIAN

EDWARD TIMOTHY ROZZELLE TRY, PLEAD WAIVE OR DISMISS FALLIN GS-16-TR-250/ CT 1- OPEN CONTAINER/ DEP NORMAN CT 2- EXPIRED REGISTRATION CT 3- LEFT OF CENTER GS-16-CR185/ DUI 1ST / DEP NORMAN

MARY E. SANDERS PD GS-16-CR-526/ HARASSMENT/ MELISSA OSBORNE

RACHEL JEAN STOUT GS-16-CR-896/ DOGS RUNNING AT LARGE/ DEP MINK

FAITH ANN SWIFT TBI CERT & DIVERSION GS-16-CR-584/ SIMPLE ASSAULT/ PTL T BROWN

MARY ELLEN TESTER GS-16-CR-897/ THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $500 / DEP S BROWN

RONDAL ANTHONY WEST Jr. COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-590V/ VOP/ CCI

WILLIE JO WHITSON PD GS-16-CR-641/ UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/ INV. JON STOUT