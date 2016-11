Sheriff and Court Reports

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

Sheriff’s Report

11/04/2016

10/28/2016 JASON L MAY, FORGE CREEK RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

10/28/2016 DALTON C PETERS, FORGE CREEK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/28/2016 TAFFI E TAYLOR, MILLER RD, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, ATTACHMENT X 2 – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

10/29/2016 JOSEPH M BRIGHT, MILL CREEK RD, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

10/29/2016 MARTY G GREENWELL, BUTLER, FAILURE TO APPEAR X 4

10/30/2016 PAUL S STOUT, LOCUS GAP RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

10/31/2016 JUSTAN D BENNETT, LODGE ST, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/31/2016 ANGELA C HAWKINS, ILLINOIS ST, ALTERING LICENSE AND/OR PLATES

10/31/2016 DEBBY R ISAACS, VILAS NC, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/31/2016 DOUGLAS W MAHALA, FAIRHAVEN ST, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/31/2016 THOMAS H MAIN, CRESTON NC, FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR PROCESSING, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/31/2016 TIFFANY J SOUTH, SCKERSON CREEK RD, FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS

10/31/2016 TAMMY L STANLEY, LACY RD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW

10/31/2016 DEANNA R TAYLOR, HARRIMAN TN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/31/2016 SARAH C WATSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

11/01/2016 LINDSEY K CORNELL, JIM WRIGHT RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

11/01/2016 KAREN E FLETCHER, STOUT BRANCH RD, VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

11/01/2016 DANIEL Y HAWKINS, CROSSROADS DR, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

11/01/2016 ALAN C ISAACS, PIERCETOWN RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

11/01/2016 ANNA M SNYDER, JIM WRIGHT RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

11/01/2016 IVAN D SNYDER, JIM WRIGHT RD, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

11/02/2016 AMY C CHURCH, HAMPTON TN, FAILURE TO APPEAR

11/02/2016 GARRY J COX JR, CHESTNUT DR, VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION, FAILURE TO APPEAR, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

11/02/2016 LINDSAY N GREENE, FORGE RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

11/02/2016 TAMMY J GREENE, HOSPITAL RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

11/02/2016 CHARLES P GREER, DOOLEY RIDGE RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

11/02/2016 JESSE R SMITH, DEPOT ST, FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR JAIL SENTENCE, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

11/03/2016 MELISSA L ARNOLD, FORGE CREEK RD, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

11/03/2016 THOMAS E BALL, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

11/03/2016 TOMMY R BREWER, CLAUDE WARREN RD, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

11/03/2016 ELIZABETH A DAVIS, HWY 421 N, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

11/03/2016 ROGER L DUGGER, COWANTOWN RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

11/03/2016 LARRY M NORRIS, SHINGLETOWN RD, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, EVADING ARREST WHILE OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE, ACCIDENT RESULT IN PERSONAL INJURY, ACCIDENT RESULTING IN DAMAGE TO A VEHICLE, FAILURE TO GIVE

INFORMATION AND RENDER AID, IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT

11/03/2016 STANLEY D SNYDER III, JIM WRIGHT RD, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE X 4

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY

TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY,

NOVEMBER 9, 2016

NIKKIE D BAILEY HEARING/STNAW PD GS-16-CR-161/ DEP RYAN CURD CT-1/ SIMPLE POSS SCH II CT-2/ SIMPLE POSS SCH III

THOMAS EDWARD BALL GS-16-CR-134-V/ VOP/ CCI

TOMMY RUSSELL BREWER GS-16-CR-922/ PUBLIC INTOX/ DEP NORMAN

ROXANNE WALSH BRINKER GS-16-CR-832/ DOGS AT LARGE/ DEP CURD

TONY LEE BROWN GS-16-CR-833/ DOSL/ DEP CURD GS-16-TR-1045/ SEATBELT/ DEP CURD

TRACI LEANN BROWN HEARING/STNAW FALLIN GS-16-CR-578/ DEP RYAN CURD CT-1/ DUI CT-2/ VICL

HEATHER LOUISE BUCHANAN PYMT/COMPLIANCE 81425-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

JIMMY EARL COFFEY PYMT/COMPLIANCE PRO SE 80192-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

ELIZABETH ANN DAVIS GS-16-CR-921/ PUBLIC INTOX/ DEP NORMAN

ROGER LEE DUGGER GS-16-CR-931/ ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ INV SUTHERLAND

KRISTEN D EDWARDS GS-16-CR-821/ ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ INV LIPFORD

TAMMY JEAN GREENE GS-16-CR-680-V/ VOP/ CCI

JASON DEAN GREENWELL GS-16-TR-1009/ RECKLESS DRIVING/ DEP CURD

MARTY BRANDON GREENWELL PD GS-16-TR-326/ DOSL/ DEP PETERS TO HAVE DL GS-16-CR-115/ THEFT OVER $500/ SGT SHUPE TO BE DISMISSED UPON PYMT OF CCOST & RESTITUTION

BOBBY GENE GUY 78342, 78343, 78385-V/ VOP/ CCI

JOHNNY MITCHELL GUY GS-16-CR-919/ AGG ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ DEP PETERS GS-15-CR-259-V/ VOP/ CCI

JAMES D HARRISON GS-16-CR-817/ PTL MULLINS CT-1/ DUI 2ND CT-2/ VICL CT-3/ DORL 3RD CT-4/ SIMPLE POSS SCH IV

TOMMY EUGENE HARTLEY GS-16-CR-813/ VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ PTL MULLINS

ALBERT GLENN HOLMAN JR DIVERSION DISMISSAL PRO SE GS-15-CR-629/ SIMPLE ASSAULT/ DEP GUINN

DANNY RALPH KYTE STATUS OF FEDERAL SENTENCE FALLIN GS-16-CR-107/ POSS SCH II/ INV STOUT

JERRY DALE LUNCEFORD GS-16-CR-795/ DEP CURD CT-1/ AGG ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL CT-2/ AGG ASSUATL AS DOMESTIC VIOL CT-3/ POSS HANDGUN UNDER INFLUENCE CT-4/ POSS FIREARM DURING COM OF FELONY

THOMAS HENRY MAIN CUSTODY STATUS GS-16-CR-903/ FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/ INV CRESS

JEREMY DEAN MAYS GS-16-CR-484/ POSS DRUG PARA/ DEP CURD

CHRISTINA JANE MORTON GS-16-CR-490/ DOSL/ THP DUNN GS-16-TR-605/ THP DUNN CT-1/ SEATBELT CT-2/ FIN RESP

BOBBY RAY MOUNTS GS-16-TR-1010/ DEP CURD CT-1/ LIGHT LAW CT-2/ FIN RESP

LARRY M NORRIS GS-16-CR-923/ ACCIDENT RESULTING IN DAMAGE TO VEHICLE/ THP TESTER GS-16-CR-924/ ACCIDENT RESULTING IN PERSONAL INJURY/ THP TESTER GS-16-CR-925/ IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT/ THP TESTER GS-16-CR-926/ RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT/ THP TESTER GS-16-CR-927/ EVADING ARREST/ THP TESTER GS-16-CR-928/ FAILURE TO GIVE INFO & RENDER AIDE GS-16-TR-1127/ THP TESTER CT-1/ SEATBELT CT-2/ FIN RESP CT-3/ DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER CT-4/ DUE CARE

SCOTT A PLEASANT GS-16-CR-787/ DEP CURD CT-1/ DUI CT-2/ LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CT-3/ FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

BRITTANY RENEE REECE GS-16-CR-422/ DOSL/ THP DUNN

MICHELLE ROSELEE SIZEMORE GS-16-TR-1050/ DOSL/ PTL MULLINS

JESSE RYAN SMITH GS-15-CR-520-V/ VOP/ CCI GS-16-CR-918/ FAILURE TO APPEAR/ INV BROWN

ANNA MARIE SNYDER ROBERTS GS-16-CR-912/ ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ DEP FERGUSON

IVAN DEAN SNYDER PD GS-16-CR-913/ AGG ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ DEP FERGUSON

STANLEY D SNYDER GS-16-CR-930/ DEP FERGUSON CT-1-4/ AGG ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL

RACHEL JEAN STOUT GS-16-CR-896/ DOGS AT LARGE/ DEP MINKS

ALEXANDRIA D TESTER 82566, 82567, 82568, GS-13-CR-1634-V/ VOP/ CCI GS-15-CR-626/ PUBLIC INTOX/ DEP MINK

TOBY SCOTT THOMAS STATUS FALLIN GS-15-TR-196-V/ VOP/ CCI

JAMES EDWARD GLENN WILLIAMS TO HAVE DL/ HEARING PD GS-16-CR-236/ DOSL/ DEP MINK GS-16-CR-586/ DOSL/ DEP NORMAN GS-16-TR-778/ REG VIOL/ DEP NORMAN