Sheriff and Court Report

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. The information is subject to change at any time.

Sheriff’s Report

09/23/2016

09/16/2016 SKYLAR A BRANSON, CRESTON NC, RESISTING SOP, FRISK OR HALT, ATTEMPTED ESCAPE, POSSESSION OF A PROHIBITED WEAPON, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE, POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS

09/16/2016 LISA HAMPTON, VILAS NC, POSSESSION OF A PROHIBITED WEAPON, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WHILE IN COMMINSSION OF A FELONY, FELONY POSSESSION O SCHEDULE II DRUGS FOR RESALE, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW

09/16/2016 REBECCA M HUMPHREY, RAINBOW RD, FALSE REPORT, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF A FELONY, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

09/16/2016 BRADLEY A LIPFORD, HWY 421 N, FALSE REPORT, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF A FELONY, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

09/16/2016 RACHEL M WILLIAMS, DUNN LN, TAMPERIN WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III DRUGS X2 SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

09/17/2016 CHRISTOPHER N DAVIS, DEER RUN RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

09/17/2016 TERRY D WALLACE, CRACKERS NECK RD, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

09/18/2016 LENA H DUGGER, SUGAR CREEK RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

09/18/2016 TONY E DUGGER, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

09/18/2016 DANIEL T HAWKINS, JONESBOROUGH, THEFT OF PROPERTY U/$500

09/18/2016 MEGAN A SUTHERLAND, CANADA, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

09/18/2016 SHARON B THROOP, HOSPITAL RD, RESISTING ARREST, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

09/19/2016 DEVIN R GREER, MOUNTAIN SITE DR, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

09/19/2016 THOMDA K KINLEY, MOREFIELD DR, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

09/19/2016 CHRISTOPHER M SULLIVAN, BRISTOL TN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

09/20/2016 DAVID J GIBSON, HWY 91 N, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

09/20/2016 SCOTT W ORNDORFF, RED BRUSH RD, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

09/20/2016 ISAIH A ROSS, WEST MAIN STREET, FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

09/21/2016 MICHELLE D HULL, JOHNSON CITY, OF PROBATION

09/21/2016 DUSTIN R LACEY, HWY 421 S, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

09/21/2016 STEPHANIE N MAYS, HWY 421 S, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

09/21/2016 MARY N STANLEY, SWIFT HOLLOW RD, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

09/21/2016 TANYA L STOUT, HANCOCK RD, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

09/22/2016 MELODIE M BUNTON, GEORGIA ST, CAPIAS

09/22/2016 SHANIA M OSBORNE, SPEAR BRANCH RD, DOGS NOT ALLOWED AT LARGE

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. The information is subject to change at any time.

CRIMINAL COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

HONORABLE STACY L. STREET, PRESIDING

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2016

DEBORAH A. ADAMS ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-91 / CT#1: POSS. SCH. II DRUGS FOR RESALE CT#2: POSS. SCH. III DRUGS FOR RESALE CT#3: POSS. SCH VI DRUGS FOR RESALE CT#4: CONTRABAND IN A PENAL FACILITY CT#5: POSS. LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION CT#6: POSS. DRUG PARAPH

JOSHUA COREY ATKINSON NOT INDICTED CC-2016-CR-128 / CT#1-3: AUTO BURGLARY X3 CT#4: AGG. CRIM TRESPASSING CT#5: VANDALISM OVER $1000 CT#6: RESISTING ARREST CT#7: SIMPLE POSS. SCH II

BANIAN LEE BANNER ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-124 / CT#1: AGG. ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC ABUSE

JOSEPH R. BARRY ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-111 / CT#1: FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CT#2: LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CT#3: FELONY EVADING ARREST CT#4: FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT CT#5: EVADING ARREST CT#6: RECKLESS DRIVING CT#7 & 8: TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE X2 CT#9: LEFT OF CENTER CT#10: TARP LAW CT#11: FINANCIAL RESP. CT#12: DUE CARE CT#13: RESISTING ARREST

DAVID K BITTER JR. NO TRUE BILL CC-2016-CR-123 / CT#1: FACILITATION – INTRO OF CONTRABAND INTO PENAL INSTITUTION

WILLIAM VERNON BRADY PROBATION VIOLATION JUDGMENT 10/16/09 3357 / THEFT OVER $1000

COREY PAUL BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION CROCKETT MOTION TO REVOKE PROBATION & JUDICIAL DIVERSION 5942 / CT#1: PROMOTING METH. MANU. CT#2: SIMPLE POSS. METH

REBEKAH MARIE COOK FOR P.D.L. FALLIN CC-2014-CR-8 / CT#1: THEFT OVER $1000 CT#2: FILING FALSE REPORT

TED MILLARD COOPER ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-120 / CT#1: ASSAULT / NOT INDICTED CC-2016-CR-121 / CT#1: AGG. ASSAULT INVOLVING DOMESTIC ABUSE / FOR ARRAIGNMENT CT#2: ASSAULT INVOLVING DOMESTIC ABUSE

JOHNNY R DAVIS ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-126 / CT#1: ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER CT#2: FALSE IMPRISONMENT CT#3: RESISTING ARREST CT#4: EVADING ARREST ON FOOT

ROBY BRADFORD DUNN ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-130 / CT#1: SIMPLE POSS SCH II CT#2: POSS DRUG PARAPH. CT#3: AGG. ASSAULT INVOLVING DOMESTIC ABUSE CT#4: RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHARLES EDWARD GOW ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-112 / CT#1: DUI CT#2: IMPLIED CONSENT VIOLATION CT#3: SPEEDING 74/50

JESSICA GREENLEE ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-109 / CT#1: POSS SCH VI W/INTENT TO RESALE / NOT INDICTED CC-2016-CR-110 / CT#1: INTRO OF CONTRABAND INTO PENAL INSTITUTION / FOR ARRAIGNMENT

JONATHAN WYATT GWINN ARRAIGNMENT FALLIN CC-2016-CR-98 / CT#1: POSS. SCH. II FOR RESALE CT#2: POSS. SCH. IV FOR RESALE CT#3: POSS. OF FIREARM DURING COMMISION OF FELONY CT#4: DUI 1ST CT#5: SIMPLE POSS. SCH. III CT#6: SIMPLE POSS. SCH. VI CT#7: POSS. DRUG PARAPH. CT#8: LIGHT LAW CT#9: DUE CARE CT#10: DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER CC-2016-CR-99 / CT#1-2: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – DOMESTIC X2 CT#3: POSS. SCH. II CT#4: VANDALISM $500 CT#5: CRIMINAL TRESPASS

TIFFANY LYNNETTE HAMILTON PROBATION VIOLATION CC-2013-CR-191 / CT#1: CONTRABAND INTO PENAL

CHARLES NEIL HAWKINS PROBATION VIOLATION CC-2015-CR-164 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR JAIL TIME CT#2: VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDERS ACT CC-2015-CR-181 / CT#1: AGGRAVATED BURGLARY CT#2: THEFT OVER $500

KARRIE ANN KILBY 2ND AMENDED PROBATION VIOLATION FALLIN JUDGMENT 1/8/15 CC-2014-CR-54 / CT#1: SALE COUNTERFIET CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CC-2014-CR-58 / CT#1: AGG. CHILD ABUSE/NEGLECT/ENDANGERMENT CT#2: INITIATION OF PROCESS TO MANU. METH. CC-2014-CR-106 / CT#1: MAINTAINING A DWELLING CT#2: SIMPLE POSS. CT#3: INITIATION OF PROCESS TO MANU. METH. CC-2014-CR-128 / CT#1-2: FRAUD. USE OF CREDIT CARD X2 CT#3: THEFT UNDER $500

MICHAEL K McCARTY JR. ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-113 / CT#1: DUI 2ND CT#2: LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCIDENT CT#3: FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT CT#4: DRIVING WHILE REVOKED 1ST CT#5: DISORDERLY CONDUCT CT#6: OPEN CONTAINER CT#7: IMPLIED CONSENT CT#8: SEATBELT CT#9: REGISTRATION EXPIRED CT#10: FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MARY GENE McDANIEL PROBATION VIOLATION JUDGMENT 4/29/16 CC-2014-CR-140 / CT#1: DORL 2ND CT#2: THEFT OVER $1000 CT#3: PROMOTING METH MANU.

MICHAEL W NORRIS ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-127 / CT#1: THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10000 CT#2: AUTO BURGLARY CT#3: THEFT OF SERVICES

CHARLIE BARNEY OAKS PROBATION VIOLATION CC-2013-CR-186 / CT#1: PROMOTION METH. MANU. / JUDGMENT 6/5/14

DONNA W. OWENS NOT INDICTED CC-2016-CR-131 / CT#1: INTRO CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FACILITY CT#2: POSS SCH IV FOR RESALE CT#3: POSS SCH III FOR RESALE CT#4: POSS SCH VI FOR RESALE

WILLIAM H PHILLIPS, SR. MOTION HEARING STOUT JURY TRIAL 11/15/16 CC-2015-CR-129 / CT#1: ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER CT#2: ATTEMPTED RAPE

BILLY EUGENE POTTER FOR P.D.L. HOLLY CC-2016-CR-79 / CT#1: POSS WEAPON BY COVICTED FELON

BRADLEY RAY PRICE FOR P.D.L. (25) ARRAIGNMENT (122) CC-2016-CR-25 / CT#1: POSS. SCH. II FOR RESALE CC-2016-CR-122 / CT#1: UNLAW. POSS. WEAPON BY FELON

BEVERLY J RHYMER ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-114 / CT#1: CHILD NEGLECT

LILLY MAE RHYMER ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-115 / CT#1: CHILD NEGLECT CC-2016-CR-116 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR

DANIEL J SNYDER FOR P.D.L. FALLIN CC-2015-CR-204 / CT#1: POSS. SCH. II W/ INTENT TO SELL CT#2: POSS. SCH. IV W/INTENT TO SELL CT#3: POSS. SCH. VI W/ INTENT TO SELL CT#4: POSS. DRUG PARAPH. CT#5: CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DAVID THOMAS STEWART PROBATION VIOLATION X2 PD 5809 / CT#1-11: FORGERY x11 / JUDGMENT 4/18/12 5870 / CT#1: THEFT UNDER $500 CT#2: THEFT OVER $500 CT#3-11: FORGERY

CC-2015-CR-110 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR

BEDFORD L TOWNSEND ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-118 / CT#1: DUI

JENNIFER REBECCA WALKER PROBATION VIOLATION JUDGMENT 3/23/15 CC-2014-CR-82 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR

APRIL DAWN WILCOX ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-125 / CT#1: ATTMP CHILD NEGLECT CT#2-7: CASUAL EXCHANGE SCH III X

RACHEL MARIE WILLIAMS ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-117 / CT#1: POSS. SCH. II W/INTENT TO SALE OR DELIVER CT#2: POSS. PARAPH.