Sheriff and court report

Sheriff’s Report

10/21/2016

10/14/2016 LAURA A COFFEY, MOUTAIN SITE DR, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

10/14/2016 HUNTER D LEWIS, HUBERT TAYLOR RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

10/14/2016 BILLY E POTTER, HUBERT TAYLOR RD, VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDER

10/15/2016 ALEX M CASTO, RAINBOW RD, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT WITH A WEAPON, FELONY EVADING ARREST WHILE OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE, RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

10/15/2016 HANNAH G WHITE, PIERCETOWN RD, THEFT OF PROPERTY

10/16/2016 TRACY E ARNOLD, MILLER COOPER LN, PUBLIC INTOXICATION, POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

10/16/2016 BOBBIE A HAWKS, INDUSTRIAL DR, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT LAW

10/17/2016 TIFFANY N LAWLER, DEER CREEK CROSSING, FAILURE TO APPEAR

10/17/2016 CHRISTINA N PUDNEY, WILKSBORO NC, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/17/2016 MEGAN L SEDGWICK, W HOLY HILL RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

10/17/2016 LAVONDA G THOMAS, BULLDOG RD, FAILURE TO APPEAR

10/18/2016 DANIEL L HARPER, PIERCETOWN RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/18/2016 CRYSTAL L JAMES, HWY 133, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

10/19/2016 JOHN E SHEETS, WINCHESTER RD, CAPIAS

10/19/2016 JEREMY W TRESSLER, HOOT OWL RIDGE, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

10/20/2016 ARLA D FERGUSON, MOUNTAIN CITY, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/20/2016 JEFFREY L FLETCHER, GRIFFIN HOLLOW RD, VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

10/20/2016 CLIFFORD A LUNCEFORD, HWY 91N, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

10/20/2016 KATHERINE F MCFADDEN, HWY 421S, LIVESTOCK AT LARGE

10/20/2016 ELIZABETH R NOVOTNY, MEDICAL PARK DR, VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY

TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY,

OCTOBER 26, 2016

WILLIAM SHANE ADAMS GS-16-CR-796/ INV MATT CRESS CT-1/ AGG BURGLARY CT-2/ THEFT UNDER $500 GS-16-CR-798/ INV MATT CRESS CT-1/ AGG BURGLARY CT-2/ THEFT UNDER $500

JAMES R ALLEN PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-152-V/ VOP/ CCI

ANTONIO JUAN ALVEREZ PD GS-16-CR-756/ DEP NORMAN CT-1/ POSS SCH II CT-2/ POSS SCH III CT-3/ POSS SCH VI CT-4/ POSS PROHIBITED WEAPON CT-5/ DOSL CT-6/ POSS DRUG PARA GS-16-TR-972/ CPL NORMAN CT-1/ SEATBELT CT-2/ FIN RESP GS-15-CR-486-V/ VOP/ CCI

STEPHANIE LYNN ARNOLD PYMT/COMPLIANE GS-16-TR-921/ FIN RESP/ CPL NORMAN

AMBER BAKER HEARING/STNAW CROCKETT GS-16-TR-715/ DEP JOSH PETERS CT-1/ OPEN CONTAINER CT-2/ DUE CARE GS-16-CR-562/ DEP PETERS CT-1/ DUI 1ST CT-2/ VIOLATION IMPLIED CONSENT CT-3/ LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCIDENT WITH PROPERTY DAMAGE

JOSEPH RAY BARRY GS-16-CR-158, 430-V/ CCI

DONNA L BUNTING TO HAVE DL PRO SE GS-16-CR-717/ DORL 2ND/ ASST. CHIEF JOEY NORRIS

TIMOTHY RYAN CAMERON PYMT/COMPLIANCE 82040-V/ VOP/ CCI

LAURA ANN COFFEY CUSTODY STATUS GS-16-CR-850/ FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/ DEP NORMAN

ROBERT WARREN COURTNER GS-16-CR-827/ DORL 2ND/ DEP JEFF NORMAN GS-16-TR-1044/ FIN RESP/ CPL JEFF NORMAN

GERALD LYNN DODGION GS-15-CR-672-V/ VOP/CCI

STEVEN ALLEN DOWELL GS-14-CR-406-V/ VOP/ CCI

CHASITY LEE EASTRIDGE GS-16-CR-864/ DEP FERGUSON CT-1/ POSS DRUG PARA CT-2/ SIMPLE POSS SCH II CT-3/ SIMPLE POSS SCH VI GS-15-CR-735/ VOP/CCI

ADAM GWEN ERICKSON GS-15-CR-804-V/ VOP/ CCI

MANDY JEAN FLETCHER PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-16-TR-838/ THP DUNN CT-1/ SPEEDING CT-2/ FIN RESP

JEFFREY L FLETCHER GS-16-CR-861/ VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ DEP ROARK

BILLY WAYNE FORRESTER PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-14-CR-510-V/ VOP/ CCI

HATTIE GARLAND PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-14-CR-99, 100-V/ VOP/ CCI

SHERRY CHRISTINE MINK GREENE GS-15-CR-580-V/ VOP SUMMONS/CCI

1:30 MARTY BRANDON GREENWELL ROBERTS GS-16-TR-326/ DOSL/ DEP PETERS TO HAVEL DL GS-16-CR-115/ THEFT UNDER $500/ SGT RON SHUPE TO BE DISMISSED IF CCOST & RESTITUITON PIF

DARRELL HAMM CHEM TEST RESULTS PHILLIPS GS-16-CR-407/ DONNA CLARK, SAC CT-1/ POSS SCH III CT-2/ INTO CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FACILITY CT-3/ CONSPIRACY TO INTRODUCE CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FACILITY

TIFFANY SUE HAMMONS PYMT/COMPLIANCE PRO SE GS-16-TR-566/ FOLLOWING TO CLOSE/ THP DUNN

LISA MARIE HAMPTON GS-16-CR-771/ DEP PETERS CT-1/ POSS SCH II CT-2/ POSS FIREARM DURING FELONY CT-3/ FELON POSSING FIREARM CT-4/ POSS PROHIBITED WEAPON CT-5/ DUI CT-6/ VICL

BOBBI ANN HAWKS GS-16-CR-841/ DISORDERLY CONDUCT/ SHANNON DOWELL

DENNIS HERALDO GONZALES-HERNANDEZ GS-16-TR-984/ CPL NORMAN CT-1/ IMPROPER PASSING

CT-2/ DL VIOL CT-3/ FIN RESP

STEVEN RANDALL HIPSHIRE GS-16-CR-868/ DOSL/ PTL BROWN

ROBERT MICHAEL HODGES PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-14-CR-714, 720-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

ORONDA WESTLEY HUGHES PRELIM HEARING GS-16-CR-529/ DEP MINK CT-1/ DUI CT-2/ DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JEFFREY CALVIN JOHNSON PYMT/COMPLIANCE PRO SE 75690-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

ALISHA D KOPE TO HAVE ATTY GS-16-CR-794/ DEP PETERS CT-1/ POSS SCH II CT-2/ POSS SCH VI

CT-3/ TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE CT-4/ POSS DRUG PARA GS-16-TR-897/ DEP PETERS CT-1/ FIN RESP

CT-2/ DOSL

GRAHAM CASE LANGDON GS-16-CR-866/ PUBLIC INTOX/ PTL WORLEY

BONNIE ANN LEWIS TO HAVE DL/ PLEA GS-16-TR-485/ PTL WORLEY CT-1/ DORL CT-2/ LIGHT LAW

TONYA R MATHESON GS-16-CR-867/ PTL BROWN CT-1/ SIMPLE POSS SCH II CT-2/ TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE CT-3/ POSS DRUG PARA

KODY LYNN MAY GS-16-TR-966/ CPL NORMAN CT-1/ TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE CT-2/ FIN RESP

CT-3/ FAILURE TO MAINTAIN CONTROL

MICHAEL NORRIS HEARING/STNAW PD GS-16-CR-635/ CRUELTY TO ANIMALS/ DEP PETERS GS-16-CR-635/ RABIES VACCINATION REGISTRATION REQUIRED/ DEP PETERS

ELIZABETH ROSE NOVOTNY GS-16-CR-862/ VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ DEP CURD

HARLEY J OLIVER HEARING/STNAW NORRIS WITHDRAWN AS ATTY GS-16-CR-438/ THEFT UNDER $500/ DEP GUINN

MATTHEW OSBOURNE GS-16-CR-831/ THEFT/ DAVID BITTER

CHELSEA SHEA PERKINS GS-16-CR-599/ PTL BROWN CT-1/ PUBLIC INTOX CT-2/ SIMPLE POSS SCH IV

CT-3/ SIMPLE POSS SCH II

BRIAN DOUGLAS PHIPPS HEARING/STNAW PD GS-14-CR-15-V/ VOP/CCI

ZACKARY GWYN POTTER GS-16-TR-990/ CPL NORMAN CT-1/ TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE CT-2/ FIN RESP

THOMS ABRAHAM REEDY HEARING/SNTAW PD GS-16-CR-512/ DEP PETERS CT-1/ POSS SCH II CT-2/ FALSE REPORT CT-3/ POSS DRUG PARA

PEGGY MICHELLE SNYDER PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-13-CR-1613-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

MITCHELL LANE STOUT HEARING/STNAW STOUT GS-16-CR-655/ DISORDERLY CONDUCT/ MICHAEL MCCARTY

PHILLIS AMY SWINEY PYMT/COMPLIANCE PRO SE 82745, 82746-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

JESSE T THOMAS PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-14-TR-162-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

JEREMY WAYNE TRESSLER GS-16-CR-871/ FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/ PTL BROWN GS-16-CR-869/ INV CRESS CT-1/ ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL CT-2/ VANDALISM UNDER $500 GS-16-CR-870/ DORL 4TH/ PTL BROWN GS-14-TR-42, 82-V/ VOP/ CCI

JOSHUA SHANE TRIVETTE GS-16-CR-865/ PTL CLIFTON WORLEY CT-1/ UNDERAGE DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED CT-2/ MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

LORRI ANN WALKER GS-16-TR-973/ CPL NORMAN CT-1/ DOSL CT-2/ FIN RESP

DAVID R WATSON GS-16-CR-683/ DOSL/ DEP CHRIS BROWN

HANNAH G WHITE GS-16-CR-846/ THEFT OF PROPERTY/ JENNIFER SOUTH

DON D WILLIAMS GS-16-CR-848/ DOSL/ DEP PETERS GS-16-TR-1067/ DEP PETERS CT-1/ SEATBELT CT-2/ DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER

JAMES EDWARD WILLIAMS TO HAVE DL/ PLEA GS-16-CR-236/ DOSL/ DEP RJ MINK

MISTY D WOERNER GS-16-CR-800/ PUBLIC INTOX/ DEP CURD

AARON RAYMOND WOODS GS-15-CR-8-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

NIKISHA MARIE WOODY PYMT/COMPLIANCE PRO SE GS-16-TR-714/ PTL ELLER CT-1/ FIN RESP CT-2/ DUE CARE

CRIMINAL COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY,

TENNESSEE

HONORABLE LISA RICE, PRESIDING

MONDAY,

OCTOBER 24, 2016

WILLIAM BLAIR ASCHENBACK CAPIAS FROM 7-21-16 / ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-94 / CT#1: EVADING BY MOTOR VEHICLE CT#2: RESISTING ARREST CT#3: RECKLESS DRIVING CT#4: POSS. DRUG PARAPH CC-2016-CR-132 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR

AMY CHURCH FOR P.D.L. TO HIRE ATTY. CC-2016-CR-58 / CT#1: FALSE REPORTS CT#2: RESISTING ARREST CT#3: POSS SCH II W/ INTENT TO RESALE

ROBERT RANDALL DELUCA PROBATION VIOLATION X2 JUDGMENT 11/8/10 5165 / CT#1: EVADING ARREST CT#5-6: ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER X2 CT#7: VANDALISM UNDER $500 CT#9: ATTEMPTED INITIATION OF PROCESS TO MANU. METH. 5522 / CT#1: ESCAPE

THURMAN S DOWELL FOR P.D.L. HYDER CC-2016-CR-42 / CT#1: ASSAULT – FETUS AS VICTIM CT#2: AGG. ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC

MANDY JEAN FLETCHER ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-137 / CT#1:FORGERY OVER $1000 CT#2: THEFT UNDER $500

ROBERT DORAN FRANKLIN MOTION FOR CONTINUANCE TO HAVE HIRED ATTORNEY JURY TRIAL 11/4/16 CC-2015-CR-30/ CT#1: V.I.C.L. / APPEALED FROM SESSIONS ON 4/13/15 CC-2015-CR-63/ CT#1: DUI CT#2: V.I.C.L / DISPOSED IN SESSIONS AND APPEALED (CC-2015-CR-30 BUT ALSO INDICTED) CT#3: SIMPLE POSSESSION SCH III CT#4: POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE CT#5: VIOLATION OPEN CONTAINER LAW

GEORGE MICHAEL FULLER PROBATION VIOLATION CC-2014-CR-188 / CT#1-2: SEXUAL BATTERY X2 / JUDGMENT 5/26/15

MICHAEL LEE GREEVER PROBATION VIOLATION STOUT STATUS 6205 / CT#1: AGG. BURGLARY CT#2-4: THEFT OVER $1000 6226 / CT#1: THEFT OVER $1000 CC-2013-CR-144 / CT#1: THEFT OVER $1000

STEPHEN TYLER HAMPTON PROBATION VIOLATION JUDGMENT 12/8/14 CC-2014-CR-101 / CT#1: AGG. BURGLARY CT#2: VANDALISM UNDER $500

TAMMY YVONNE HUTSON PROBATION VIOLATION JUDGMENT 2/29/16 CC-2015-CR-114 / CT#1: POSS. SCH VI FOR RESALE/DELIVERY

CYNTHIA K. JOHNSON FOR P.D.L. TO HIRE ATTY. CC-2016-CR-60 / CT#1: AGGRAVATED BURGLARY CT#2: THEFT OVER $10000 CT#3: CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OVER $1000 CT#4: VANDALISM OVER $500 CC-2016-CR-61 / CT#1: BURGLARY CT#2: THEFT OVER $1000

JOSEPH CHAD JONES FOR P.D.L. HYDER CC-2015-CR-179 / CT#1: THEFT OVER $1000 CT#2: FORGERY CT#3: THEFT UNDER $500

BLU NAMATH KEY PROBATION VIOLATION PD JUDGMENT 2/29/16 CC-2014-CR-178 / CT#1: BURGLARY CT#2: THEFT UNDER $500

MICHAEL PAUL LUNCEFORD FOR SENTENCING STOUT @1:30 CC-2015-CR-68 / SEXUAL CONTACT W/MINOR BY AUTH. FIGURE

DANA MATHERLY AMENDED PROBATION VIOLATION PD TRANSPORT ORDERED ON 8/29/16 CC-2013-CR-173 / CT#1: AGG. BURGLARY NOT INCARCERATED AS OF 10/13/16 CT#2: THEFT OVER $1000

JUSTIN RICHARD MATHERLY PROBATION VIOLATION JUDGMENT 2/11/13 5608 / CT#1: THEFT OVER $1000 5711 / CT#1: THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000 CT#2: AGG. BURGLARY

ROBERT LEE MILLER, JR. ARRAIGNMENT STATUS OF NC CASE/CUSTODY 6006/CT#1: ATTEMPTED 1ST DEGREE MURDER CT#2: ATTEMPTED 1ST DEGREE MURDER CT#3: AGG. KIDNAPPING CT#4: AGG. ROBBERY CT#5: AGG. ROBERRY CT#6: ATTEMOTED AGG. BURGLARY

JOSEPH EDWARD OWENS ARRAIGNMENT / TRUE BILL 7/1/16 CC-2016-CR-97 / CT#1-7: THEFT OF PROPERTY X7 CT#8-14: FORGERY X7

BRIAN DOUGLAS PHIPPS PROBATION VIOLATION PD 5940 / CT#1: INITIATION OF PROCESS TO MANU. METH. / JUDGMENT 11/13/12 CT#2: FELONY POSS. PARAPH. CT#3: SIMPLE POSS. SCH VI CT#4-7: CHILD NEGLECT X4 CC-2013-CR-112 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR / JUDGMENT 6/6/14

JOY LYNN REECE PROBATION VIOLATION JUDGMENT 9/24/15 CC-2015-CR-43 / CT#1: DUI 1ST

JESSICA NICOLE RUSSELL PROBATION VIOLATION 1ST JUDGEMENT 3/28/14 CC-2013-CR-133 / CT#1: FORGERY UNDER $1000 CT#2: THEFT UNDER $500 CC-2013-CR-158 / CT#1: THEFT OVER $1000 CT#2-10: FORGERY UNDER $1000 X9 CT#11: THEFT UNDER $500 CC-2013-CR-159 / CT#1: FORGERY UNDER $1000 CT#2: THEFT UNDER $500

BLAISE MATTHEW SAMION FOR P.D.L. & MOTIONS HYDER CC-2016-CR-44 / CT#1: POSS SCH II (METH) FOR RESALE CT#2: POSS SCH II (HYDROCODONE) FOR RESALE CT#3: POSS SCH II

ANDREW K SEXTON FOR P.D.L. LONDON CC-2016-CR-87 / CT#1: SPEEDING 59/45

JOEY LEE SHETLEY BOND SUPERVISION VIOLATION BUCK JUDGMENT 11/14/14 CC-2012-CR-207 / CT#1: DOSL CT#3: POSS. SCH. II CT#5: MUFFLER LAW

KERRY LEE SMITH PROBATION VIOLATION PD JUDGMENT 11/14/14 CC-2014-CR-113 / CT#1: PROMOTING METH. MANU. CC-2014-CR-22 / CT#1: PROMOTING METH. MANU.

RICKY LEE SMITH PROBATION VIOLATION PD JUDGMENT 12/14/15 CC-2015-CR-77 / CT#1: TAMPERING W/ EVIDENCE CT#2-4: BURGLARY X3 CT# 5: THEFT OVER $500 CT#7-8: THEFT UNDER $500 X2

DAVID DWIGHT STEVENS FOR P.D.L. FALLIN & PROBATION VIOLATION 5874 / CHILD ABUSE / JUDGMENT 1/6/12 CC-2016-CR-3 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR TO SERVE JAIL TIME CC-2016-CR-45 / CT#1: ESCAPE / ARRAIGNMENT IF INDICTED

JOSEPH PAUL STORIE ARRAIGNMENT JUDGMENT 10/27/14 CC-2013-CR-207 / CT#1:FAILURE TO APPEAR

JEREMY LEE HIPSHIRE FOR MOTIONS PD JURY TRIAL 10/25/16 CC-2015-CR-141 / CT#1: SALE SCH. II OVER ½ GRAM W/ SCHOOL ZONE ENHANCEMENT CT#2-3: SALE SCH. II W/SCHOOL ZONE ENHANCEMENT X2 CT#4: SALE SCH. III W/ SCHOOL ZONE ENHANCEMENT CT#5: MAINTAINING A DWELLING

JONATHAN THOMAS FOR MOTIONS / PLEA CASH CC-2016-CR-54 / CT#1: AGG. BURGLARY CT#2: THEFT OVER $10000 CT#3: THEFT OVER $1000 CT#4: VANDALISM OVER $500 CT#5: EVADING ARREST CC-2016-CR-55 / CT#1: BURGLARY CT#2: THEFT OVER $1000 CC-2016-CR-56 / CT#1: AGG. BURGLARY CT#2: THEFT OVER $1000 CC-2016-CR-57 / CT#1: AGG. BURGLARY CT#2: ATTEMPTED AGG. BURGLARY CT#3: THEFT OVER $1000 CC-2016-CR-74 / CT#1 BURGLARY CT#2: THEFT OVER $1000 CC-2016-CR-78 / CT#1: THEFT UNDER $500

JONATHAN WAYNE WALKER PROBATION VIOLATION JUDGMENT 6/16/14 CC-2013-CR-179 / CT#1: AGG. BURGLARY CT#2: THEFT OVER $1000 CT#3: VANDALISM OVER $500

TIMOTHY ADAM WALLACE PROBATION VIOLATION FALLIN 6251 / ATTEMPTED ARSON / JUDGMENT 10/7/13

MICHAEL K WARD FOR P.D.L. HYDER TO BE RESOLVED IN UNICOI COUNTY (10/20/16) CC-2016-CR-83 / CT#1: FORGERY OVER $1000 CT#2: THEFT OVER $1000

JAMES BRANDON ELMER GLENN CONCERNING JAIL TIME SPURRELL TRANSPORT SENT CC-2014-CR-191 / CT#1: AGG. KIDNAPPING CT#2: AGG. BURGLARY CT#3: AGG. ASSAULT CT#4: FELONY POSS OF WEAPON CT#6: VANDALISM UNDER $500 CC-2014-CR-190 / CT#1: CHILD ABUSE/NEGLECT ADD-ON

BEVERLY J RHYMER FOR P.D.L. FALLIN CC-2016-CR-114 / CT#1: CHILD NEGLECT

LILLY MAE RHYMER FOR P.D.L. FALLIN CC-2016-CR-115 / CT#1: CHILD NEGLECT CC-2016-CR-116 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR