On Saturday, July 15th Richard Calkins and Harbin Hill Farms will be hosting their first “Lawn Chair Concert” beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Kody Norris, Mary Rachel Nalley and Johnson County JAM will be the first of many local musicians to play on the newly constructed “Mountain Music Stage” — on the green at Harbin Hill Farms.

Calkins’ vision is that the venue will be used for family entertainment through the warmer months, and will primarily feature local musicians of traditional Appalachian music.

For the first event, the gate will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and free for children 12 and under. All proceeds from admission will go toward the Johnson County JAM program. A food vendor will also be onsite. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and plan to get there early to find a good seat. A rain date has been set for the following Saturday, July 22 .

Directions: from Mountain City, take 67 West about 3 miles to left turn onto the second Harbin Hill Road entrance, then just 1/2 mile up the hill.