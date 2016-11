Court and Sheriff’s Reports

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2016

BRIANA LEIGH ANDERSON GS-16-TR-988/ FOLLOWING TO CLOSE/ PTL ELLER

JUSTAN DOUGLAS BENNETT GS-15-CR-306-V/ VOP/ CCI

BARBARA DENNEY HEARING/STNAW STOUT GS-16-CR-792/ LITTERING/ SANDY HAMMONS, LCO

GERALD LYNN DODGION GS-15-CR-672-V/ VOP/ CCI

ARTHUR EDWARD EDMINSON CCOST TO BE PAID BY BARBIE HAMMONS PRO SE GS-15-CR-722/ VANDALISM UNDER $500/ DEP MINK

ARLA DEE FERGUSON GS-13-CR-1520-V/ VOP/ CCI

MARTY G GREENWELL CASH GS-16-CR-458/ ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ DEP CHRIS BROWN GS-16-TR-483/ DEP BROWN CT-1/ RECKLESS DRIVING CT-2/ DORL GS-16-CR-143/ DORL/ THP WILLS

DAVID CURTIS HARGETT TO HAVE DL/PLEA GS-16-CR-654/ DOSL/ THP DUNN GS-16-TR-874/ WINDOW TINT/ THP DUNN

STEVEN M HARPER PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-14-CR-675-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

BOBBI ANN HAWKS SMITH GS-16-CR-841/ DISORDERLY CONDUCT/ SHANNON DOWELL

RAYMOND SCOTT LAWS GS-16-CR-891/ RESISTING ARREST/ INV LIPFORD

TERRY SCOTT MARSHALL BAT/TOX RESULTS MCEWEN GS-16-CR-246/ DOSL/ PTL THOMAS BROWN GS-15-TR-1180/ SPEEDING/ THP DUNN PYMT/COMPLIANCE

CATHY MCFADDEN GS-16-CR-859/ ANIMALS AT LARGE/ PATRICIA WHITE

HOMER TODD MOREFIELD GS-14-CR-542, GS-14-TR-1155-V/ VOP/ CCI

MATHHEW VANCE PENNINGTON GS-15-CR-501-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

STEVEN PHIPPS PYMT COMPLIANCE GS-13-CR-135, 1471-V, GS-13-TR-49-V, 84492-V/ VOP SUMMONS/CCI

JONATHAN JONAH MATHESON POTTER TBI CERT/DIVERSION PD GS-16-CR-404/ CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR/ INV SHAWN BROWN

TABITHA ASHLEY PRICE GS-14-CR-372-V/ VOP/ CCI GS-16-CR-612-V/ VOP/CCI

TRAVIS ALLEN REECE TO HAVE ATTY GS-16-CR-636/ DORL 5TH/ PTL BROWN

RONALD J RICHARDS HEARING/STNAW HOLLY GS-16-CR-486/ DEP MARK GLADDEN CT-1/ VANDALISM UNDER $500 CT-2/ AGG ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL

DONNIE MICHAEL ROBINSON PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-194/ DISORDERLY CONDUCT/ DEP CURD GS-13-TR-239-V, GS-14-TR-70, 27-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI GS-15-TR-1632, 1633-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

TIMOTHY CRAIG ROYSTON PYMT/COMPLIANCE PRO SE GS-14-CR-347-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

TOMMY WAYNE SLUDER GS-16-CR-894/ DEP CURD CT-1/ AGG ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL CT-2/ PUBLIC INTOX CT-3/ RESISTING ARREST CT-4/ POSS SCH VI GS-16-CR-895/ POSS LEGEND DRUGS/ DEP CURD

PAUL SCOTT STOUT DEF. ASKING FOR PERSONAL PROPERTY TO BE RETURNED GS-16-CR-899/ ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ DEP MINK

RACHEL JEAN STOUT HEARING/STNAW ROBERTS GS-16-CR-723/ AGG ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ DEP RJ MINK GS-16-CR-478-V/ VOP/ CCI

RICKY LEE STOUT GS-14-CR-585, 781-V/ VOP SUMMONS/ CCI

CURTIS BRUCE WADE TO HAVE DL GS16-CR-295/ DORL 2ND/THP DUNN

SHIRLEY RUTH WADE PRO SE GS-16-TR-368/ ALLOWING UNLICENSED DRIVER TO DRIVE/ THP DUNN

SARAH L WATSON GS-16-CR-900/ ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ DEP CURD

CASSANDRA BERNICE WEST GS-16-CR-565/ FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR BOOKING/ DEP GLADDEN GS-15-CR-565/ VOP SUMMONS/CCI

RONDAL ANTHONY WEST II TO HAVE DL PD GS-16-CR-423/ DOSL/ THP DUNN

KEITH M WRIGHT GS-16-CR-736/ BUI/ TWRA ROSIER GS-16-CR-745/ VICL/ TWRA ROSIER GS-16-CR-746/ TWRA ROSIER CT-1/ PFD VIOL CT-2/ KILL SWITCH VIOL

CRIMINAL COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE

HONORABLE LISA N. RICE, PRESIDING

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2016

BILLIE JEAN BROCK FOR P.D.L. ROBERTS CC-2015-CR-205 / CT#1: POSS. SCH. II IN DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE CT#2: POSS. SCH. II W/INTENT TO RESALE CC-2016-CR-65 / CT#1: DUI 1ST / TRUE BILL 5/2/16

RYAN WAYNE CLUNN FOR P.D.L. JEFFERS CC-2015-CR-206 / CT#1: AGG. BURGLARY CT#2: THEFT OVER $1000 CT#3: POSS. DRUG PARAPH. CT#4: UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF WEAPON CT#5: RESISTING ARREST / NOT INDICTED CC-2015-CR-207 / CT#1 & 2: ASSAULT X2 CT#3: RESISTING ARREST CT#4: PUBLIC INTOXICATION CC-2016-CR-104 / CT#1: FAILURE TO APPEAR

NICHOLAS RYAN FLETCHER FOR P.D.L. STOUT CC-2016-CR-75 / CT#1: THEFT OF PROPERTY $500 – $1000

WILLIAM HOWARD FURMAN FOR P.D.L. FALLIN CC-2016-CR-92 / CT#1: DUI 1ST CT#2: VIOLATION FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MARTY GUY GREENWELL FOR P.D.L. FALLIN CAPIAS FROM 9/8/16 CC-2015-CR-126 / CT#1: POSS. SCH. II CT#2: D.U.I. CT#3: RECKLESS DRIVING CT#4: SIMPLE POSS. CT#5: POSS. DRUG PARAPH. CT#6: V.I.C.L.

MICHAEL LEE GREEVER PROBATION VIOLATION STOUT STATUS 6205 / CT#1: AGG. BURGLARY CT#2-4: THEFT OVER $1000 6226 / CT#1: THEFT OVER $1000 CC-2013-CR-144 / CT#1: THEFT OVER $1000

SCARLET LYNN GUY SENTENCING FALLIN @1:30 CC-2015-CR-199 / CT#1: AGGRAVATED BURGLARY CT#2: THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500

THOMAS RHEA LOWE ARRAIGNMENT CC-2016-CR-138 / CT#1: SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

JHERI CHRISTINE LYONS FOR TBI CRT. FALLIN & STATUS OF PENDING CASES CC-2016-CR-41 / CT#1: SIMPLE POSS. SCH. III CT#2: SIMPLE POSS. SCH. VI CT#3: SIMPLE POSS. SCH. VI CT#4: POSS. LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

CAROLINE JESSIE MILLER FOR P.D.L. FALLIN CC-2016-CR-48 / CT#1-9: AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS x9 CT#10-15: CRUELTY TO ANIMALS x6

WOODROW SCOTT ORNDORFF, III FOR P.D.L. FALLIN CC-2015-CR-168 / CT#1: POSS. SCH. II FOR RESALE CC-2015-CR-202 / CT#1: EVADING ARREST BY MOTOR VEHICLE

CHELSEA SHEA PERKINS PROBATION VIOLATION CC-2015-CR-119 / CT#1: SHOPLIFTING CC-2015-CR-186 / CT#1 & 2: SHOPLIFTING X2

DAVID MICHAEL SIMCOX PROBATION VIOLATION PD STATUS OF PROGRAM ACCEPTANCE 5571 / DUI 5TH/ JUDGMENT 7/15/11 5836 / INITIATION OF PROCESS TO MANU. METH. / JUDGMENT 10/7/11

TIMOTHY ADAM WALLACE PROBATION VIOLATION FALLIN 6251 / ATTEMPTED ARSON / JUDGMENT 10/7/13

JEFFREY WILSON WEST FOR P.D.L. FALLIN CC-2015-CR-185 / CT#1: DUI CT#2: VIOL. IMPLIED CONSENT CT#3: TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE CT#4: FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SHERIFF’S REPORT

10/28/2016

10/21/2016 STEVEN A DOWELL, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

10/21/2016 STEVEN R HIPSHIRE, ATWOOD RD, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

10/21/2016 GRAHAM C LANGDON, BOONE NC, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

10/21/2016 TONYA R MATHESON, FAIRHAVEN ST, TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

10/21/2016 HOMER T MOREFIELD, SUGAR CREEK RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/21/2016 JOSHUA S TRIVETTE, BOONE NC, UNDERAGE DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

10/22/2016 GERALD L DODGION, HWY 133, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/22/2016 TRAVIS A REECE, RED BRUSH RD, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

10/23/2016 CHASITY L EASTRIDGE, HWY 421 S, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/23/2016 CHELSEA S PERKINS, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, CAPIAS

10/24/2016 ALMAN F MARTIN, SINK VALLEY RD, ASSAULT AS INVOLVING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

10/24/2016 MATHEW V PENNINGTON, PINE ORCHARD RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

10/24/2016 JOSPEH A PORTER, CANTER FORK RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

10/24/2016 JOHNNY C PORTER, CANTER FORK RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

10/25/2016 ALISHA D KOPE, BERRY BRANCH RD, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

10/25/2016 JOSHUA D KOPE, MORLEY RD, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2, FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR JAIL SENTENCE, FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS

10/25/2016 SHANNON C MILLER, HAMBY LN, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

10/25/2016 TRACY R MILLER, HAMBY LN, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

10/25/2016 RICHARD D MOSES, RAINBOW RD, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

10/26/2016 RAYMOND S LAWS, S CHURCH ST, RESISTING ARREST, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

10/26/2016 MATTHEW J OSBORNE, LILLY LN, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

10/26/2016 PAMELA L PARDUE, CROSSROADS DR, WORTHLESS CHECKS X 2

10/27/2016 TABITHA A PRICE, SEAHORN LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION X 2

10/27/2016 TOMMY W SLUDER, BRISTOL TN, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH, PUBLIC INTOXICATION, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS

10/27/2016 RACHEL J STOUT, W HOLY HILL RD, DOGS NOT ALLOWED AT LARGE

10/27/2016 MARY E TESTER, SPEAR BRANCH RD, THEFT OF PROPERTY O/$500