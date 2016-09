Court and Sheriff’s Reports

Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

Sheriff’s Report

09/09/2016

09/02/2016 JUSTAN D BENNETT, LODGE ST, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

09/02/2016 JEREMIAH A CLEMMONS, HOSPITAL HILL LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

09/02/2016 RIGOBERTO GUERRERO, FORGE CREEK RD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, NO DRIVERS LICENSE

09/02/2016 JAMES M JENNINGS JR, A ARNOLD LN, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

09/02/2016 TAMMY G JENNINGS, A ARNOLD LN, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

09/03/2016 MARK K MANNING, MINT HILL NC, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

09/03/2016 SEAN MCGLOTHLIN, VILAS NC, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

09/03/2016 LARRY M NORRIS, SHINGLETOWN RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

09/03/2016 JESSICA R PHILLIPS, CRESTON NC, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

09/04/2016 JEREMY D MAYS, PINE ORCHARD RD, DRIVING UNDER THE INLFUENCE

09/04/2016 MICHAEL C PEYTON, GLENN DR, SIMPLE POSSESSION

09/05/2016 PATSY B TAYLOR, FENNER LN, THEFT U/$500

09/06/2016 MARY S MCKINNIS, CHESNUT DR, RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST, SEARCH, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

09/06/2016 EDDIE R TAYLOR, RED BRUSH RD, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

09/07/2016 COY L MCLEOD, BOONE NC, PUBLIC INTOXICATION, POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS

09/07/2016 ELIZABETH S PRITCHARD, KINGSPORT TN, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

09/07/2016 TEDDY A STREET, INDUSTRIAL DR, VANDALSIM AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

09/07/2016 TINA R TILLEY, RED BRUSH RD, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

09/08/2016 ANTONIO J ALVAREZ, VILLAGE SQUARE LN, POSSESSION OF WEAPON – PROHIBITED, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE III FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI FOR RESALE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

09/08/2016 KAYLA D JENNINGS, LITTLE DRY RUN RD, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

09/08/2016 RICHARD V OLLINGER, ROAN CREEK RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

09/08/2016 TIMOTHY A WALLACE, BILL WALLACE LN, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

Court Report

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY

TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE

WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 14, 2016

ANTONIO JUAN ALVAREZ GS-16-CR-756/ DEP NORMAN CT-1/ POSS SCH II CT-2/ POSS SCH III CT-3/ POSS SCH VI CT-4/ POSS PROHIBITED WEAPON CT-5/ DOSL CT-6/ POSS DRUG PARA GS-16-TR-972/ DEP NORMAN CT-1/ SEATBELT CT-2/ FIN RESP

TRACY EARL ARNOLD GS-15-TR-794-V/ VOP/ CCI

GLENWOOD L BROCKWELL GS-15-CR-405-V/ VOP/ CCI

TRACI LEANN BROWN GS-16-CR-578/ DEP RYAN CURD CT-1/ DUI CT-2/ VICL

MELODIE M BUNTON GS-16-CR-729/ PTL MARVIN FRITTS CT-1/ AGG ASSAULT CT-2/ VANDALISM

JOHN DILLON CHURCH HEARING/STNAW FALLIN GS-16-CR-566/ ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ PTL CLIFTON WORLEY GS-16-CR-311-V/ VOP/ CCI

AMANDA REECE COSTIGAN HEARING/STNAW FALLIN GS-16-CR-387/ DEP RYAN CURD CT-1/ DUI CT-2-3/ CHILD ENDANGERMENT

GARY JOSEPH COX JR. PYMT/COMPLIANCE PRO SE 80651, 80652-V/ VOP/ CCI

DANIEL LYNN DEYTON HEARING/STNAW SMITH GS-16-CR-603/ VIOL ORDER PROTECTION/ DEP RYAN CURD GS-16-CR-605/ POSS DRUG PARA/ INV BRAD SUTHERLAND

LINDA S DUGGER PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-14-CR-20-V, GS-15-CR-277-V/ VOP/ CCI

JOHNNIE PRESTON FALLS GS-16-CR-528/ PTL CLIFTON WORLEY CT-1/ ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL CT-2/ ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL

ELLYSE FRANCETTE GENTRY GS-16-CR-642/ ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ DEP RYAN CURD

SHERI A HELDRETH TO HAVE DL / PLEA PD GS-16-CR-485/ DOSL/ DEP CHRIS ROARK GS-16-TR-608/ DEP CHRIS ROARK CT-1/ FIN RESP CT-2/ DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER

BRITTANY PENNINGTON HOWARD 79482, 79538-V/ VOP/ CCI

JAMEY EARL ICENHOUR TO HAVE DL PD GS-16-TR-354/ PTL BROWN CT-1/ DOSL CT-2/ REG VIOL

MITCHELL RYAN KEEN GS-16-CR-589/ DOSL/ DEP RYAN CURD GS-16-TR-784/ LIGHT LAW/ DEP RYAN CURD

BLU NAMATH KEY GS-16-CR-762/ SALE OF METH/ INV STOUT

DUSTIN RICHARD LACEY HEARING/STNAW PD GS-16-CR-650/ ASSAULT AS DOMETIC VIOL/ DEP RYAN CURD GS-16-CR-56-V/ VOP/ CCI

TIFFANY NICOLE LAWLER GS-16-CR-714-V/ VOP/ CCI

MARY SHEA MCKINNIS GS-16-CR-747/ DEP ROARK CT-1/ DISORDERLY CONDUCT CT-2/ RESISTING ARREST

SCOTTIE RAY MOODY HEARING/STNAW FALLIN GS-16-TR-598/ PTL WORLEY CT-1/ REG VIOL CT-2/ FIN RESP

HOMER TODD MOREFIELD FOR DISMISSAL PER CCI GS-13-CR-1494, 1495-V/ VOP/ CCI

GARY EDWARD NYE JUDICAL DIVERSION DISMISSAL PD GS-15-CR-385/ HARRASSMENT/ INV BRAD SUTHERLAND

DOUGLAS LYNN OSBORNE PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-15-CR-61, 62-V/ VOP/ CCI

APRIL LYNN PARDUE TO HAVE ATTY GS-16-CR-731/ PTL WORLEY CT-1/ DUI 2ND CT-2/ VICL

TRAVIS ALAN REECE FALLIN GS-15-TR-758-V/ VOP/ CCI

ANNELI ELISABETH ROBLES GS-16-CR-687/ DOGS AT LARGE/ DEP CURD

JOEL P ROBERTS GS-16-CR-761/ ASSAULT ON OFFICER/ DEP BROWN GS-15-CR-733-V/ VOP/ CCI GS-13-CR-1407, 1766-V/ VOP/ CCI

WARREN ROOP GS-16-CR-734/ DISORDERLY CONDUCT/ MICHAEL CHRISTIAN

DARWIN RAMERIZ SANCHEZ GS-16-TR-749/ PTL CLIFTON WORLEY CT-1/ DOSL CT-2/ DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER

MEGAN LYNN SEDGWICK TO HAVE DL/ PLEA GS-16-CR-369/ DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE/ THP CHRIS DUNN GS-16-TR-454/ SEATBELT/ THP CHRIS DUNN

RICKY R SHELTON PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-16-TR-501/ SPEEDING/ THP TESTER

TIMOTHY LEWIS SMITH GS-16-CR-601/ ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ PTL BROWN GS-16-CR-608/ ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ SGT RON SHUPE GS-15-TR-749/ DORL/ THP DUNN

RACHEL JEAN STOUT ROBERTS GS-16-CR-478-V/ VOP/ CCI GS-16-CR-723/ AGG ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ DEP RJ MINK

TEDDY A STREET PD GS-16-CR-752/ VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ PTL BROWN

PATSY BRENDA TAYLOR GS-16-CR-741/ THEFT UNDER $500/ HEATHER SMITH

TINA RENEE TILLEY GS-16-CR-760/ SALE OF METH/ INV STOUT GS-16-CR-759/ MAINTAINING A DWELLING/ INV STOUT

ROBIN G TURBYFILL PETITION TO LOWER CCOST/FINES PLED 4/13/16 GS-16-CR-291/ DEP PETERS CT-1/ DUI CT-3/ POSS SCH II CT-5/ POSS DRUG PARA

JONATHAN WAYNE WALKER PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-13-CR-1426-V/ VOP/ CCI

TERRY DALE WALLACE GS-16-CR-632/ DEP RYAN CURD CT-1/ DUI 2ND CT-2/ DORL 2ND