Note: People with names similar or identical to those listed may not be those identified in this report. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

Sheriff’s Report

01/13/2017

01/06/2017 DUANE E DANNER, LUMPKIN BRANCH RD, ASSAULT

01/06/2017 STEVEN M HARPER, DOEVILLE RD, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

01/06/2017 THOMAS A HARRISON, HWY 67 W, CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY

01/06/2017 PRESTON B ROSS, ELDRIDGE LN, DRIVING ON REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE

01/06/2017 TYLER F TOWNSEND, ZIONVILLE NC, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT

01/07/2017 BOBBIE A HAWKS, INDUSTRIAL DR, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

01/07/2107 RANDY S HAWKS, ANTIOCH RD, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

01/07/2017 MATTHEW J OSBORNE, LILLY LN, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

01/07/2017 LONNIE D PLEASANT, DUGGER HOLLOW RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

01/07/2017 NATASHA L POTTER, LILY LN, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

01/08/2017 CLIFFORD A LUNCEFORD, HWY 91 N, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

01/09/2017 CLAUDE J FEAGINS, CHURCH HILL TN, CAPIAS

01/09/2017 GARY L MAIN, WINCHESTER RD, ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, VANDALISM A DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, RESISTING STOP, FRISK, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

01/10/2017 SARAH J GIBOSN, ELIZABETHTON, VIOLATION OF PROBATION

01/10/2017 ISAIAH A ROSS, W MAIN ST, FAILURE TO APPEAR

01/10/2017 MISTYBLU D WADDELL, JOHNSON CITY, ATTACHMENT – FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

01/12/2017 TOMMY D EASTRIDGE, GROVER REECE RD, THEFT OF PROPERTY O/$500

01/12/2017 ZACHERY G EASTRIDGE, GROVER REECE RD, THEFT OF PROPERTY O/$500

The following information reflects the actual filed documents or docket entries which are considered to be public record and contained in the official case files. The information provided herein includes the offense(s) with which an individual was charged/cited and the disposition(s) if the case has been concluded. No information is contained herein regarding charges/citations that have been expunged pursuant to state law. The information is subject to change at any time. It is important to note the Tennessee General Assembly has made it a criminal offense for information to be made public once it has been expunged pursuant to T.C.A. 40-32-101. Therefore, it is strongly suggested that you update any search before using the information for official purposes. In no event shall The Tomahawk be held liable for damage of any nature, direct or indirect, arising from the use of this information.

GENERAL SESSIONS COURT

JOHNSON COUNTY

TENNESSEE

THE HONORABLE

WILLIAM B. HAWKINS, PRESIDING

WEDNESDAY,

JANUARY 18, 2017

FOR PRELIMINARY HEARING ANTONIO JUAN ALVEREZ PD GS-16-CR-756/ CT 1- POSS. SCH II RESALE/ DEP. NORMAN CT 2- POSS. SCH III RESALE CT 3- POSS. SCH VI RESALE CT 4- POSS. PROHIBITED WEAPON CT 5- DOSL CT 6- POSS. DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GS-15-CR-486V/ VOP/ CCI GS-16-TR-972/ CT 1- NO SEATBELT/ DEP. NORMAN CT 2- FINACIAL RESPONSIBILTY

AMBER J BAKER CROCKET GS-16-CR-562/ CT 1- DUI 1ST/ DEP J PETERS CT 2- VIOLATION IMPLIED CONSENT CT 3- LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT WITH PROPERTY DAMAGE GS-16-TR-715/ DEP JOSH PETERS CT-1/ OPEN CONTAINER CT-2/ DUE CARE

MACKENZIE NICOLE BAUER FALLIN GS-16-CR-320/ CT 1- POSS SCH VI FOR RESALE/ PTL T BROWN CT 2- POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CT 3- DOSL 1ST TO ALLOW REHAB

JUSTAN DOUGLAS BENNETT GS-15-CR-306V/ VOP/ CCI

DAVID KENNETH BITTER GS-16-TR-215/ VOP/ CCI

COMPLIANCE TIMOTHY RYAN CAMERON 82040V/ VOP/ CCI

EUGENE G CANTER 67345, GS-13-CR-1585/ VOP/ CCI STATUS ON TRIAL DATE HYDER

ALEX MICHAEL CASTO GS-16-CR-844/ CT 1- RECKLESS DRIVING/ INV B SUTHERLAND CT 2- FELONY EVADING ARREST CT 3- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CT 4- DOSL GS-16-CR-1003/ DOSL/ PTL T BROWN

TIMOTHY REED CHURCH SR. HEARING STNAW PD GS-15-TR-695V/ VOP/ CCI GS-16-TR-759/ CT 1- OPEN CONTAINER/ DEP PETERS CT 2-LIGHT LAW CT 3- FAILURE TO SIGNAL GS-16-CR-574/ CT 1- DUI 1ST/ DEP PETERS CT 2- VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT

REAGAN A. CLICK PD GS-16-CR-710/ DEP JOSH PETERS CT 1-POSS. SCH II RESALE CT 2- POSS. SCH IV RESALE CT 3- POSS. DRUG PARA

JOSEPH RANDOLPH DENNY GS-16-CR-982/ POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/ PTL T BROWN

BRITTANY NICOLE DUGGER GS-16-TR-1169/ POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/ PTL T BROWN

HEARING/STNAW FALLIN DARRELL E. DUGGER GS-16-CR-954/ DEP NORMAN CT 1- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL CT 2- RESISTING ARREST

ERICK A EDWARDS PYMT/COMPLIANCE GS-16-TR-1093/ FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/ DEP C ROARK

JIMMY R EGGERS GS-15-CR-463, 784, GS-16-CR-682-V/ VOP/ CCI

CORY EDWARD FORRESTER GS-16-CR-996/ CT 1- SIMPLE POSS METH/ PTL T BROWN CT 2- POSS DRUG PARA

HEARING/STNAW SMITH SYLVIA A FRITTS GS-16-CR-1020/ THEFT UNDER $500/ PTL T BROWN

SHEVIN RICHARD GREENE GS-16-TR-1168/ DOSL/ PTL T BROWN

JERRY DAVID GRUBB GS-17-CR-8/ SIMPLE POSS SCH VI/ DEP J PETERS

HEARING/STNAW TO HAVE ATTY LISA MARIE HAMPTON GS-16-CR-771/ CT 1- POSS. SCH II FOR RESALE/ DEP PETERS CT 2- POSS. OF A FIREARM DURING A FELONY CT 3- FELON POSS. FIREARM CT 4- POSS. PROHIBITED WEAPON CT 5- DUI 1ST CT 6- VIOLATION IMPLIED CONSENT

HEARING/STNAW PD TOMMY EUGENE HARTLEY GS-16-CR-813/ VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC/ PTL M MULLINS

SCOTTY ADAM HARVEY GS-16-CR-62-V/ VOP/ CCI

JAMES DYLAN HASSETT FINAL FORFEITURE GS-16-CR-148/ VANDALISM AS DOMESTIC/ DEP A GUINN

CHRISTINE A HATHORN GS-17-CR-43/ DEP CHRIS ROARK CT-1/ PUBLIC INTOX CT-2/ RESISTING ARREST CT-3/ DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HEARING/STNAW FALLIN ANGELA C HAWKINS GS-16-CR-911/ ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING LIC PLATES/ DEP J PETERS

DEBRA JEAN HAYWORTH GS-17-CR-44/ AGG ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL/ DEP NORMAN

HEARING/STNAW HYDER TANYA GAIL HICKS 84238/ VOP/ CCI

WILLIAM RAY HORN JR GS-16-TR-1242/ CT 1- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/ DEP J NORMAN CT 2- LEFT OF CENTER

TO HAVE NC DL KAYLA DANIELLE JENNINGS GS-16-TR-822/ DOSL/ PTL T BROWN

PD JAMIE DALE JOHNSON FINAL FORFEITURE GS-16-CR-100/ CT 1- FALSE IMPRISONMENT/ DEP A GUINN CT 2- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CT 3- RESISTING ARREST

FOR PLEA FALLIN CRYSTAL M. KIDD GS-16-CR-945/ CT 1- FALSE REPORT/ DEP PETERS CT 2- LEAVING THE SCENE WITH INJURY CT 3- IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT CT 4- FAILURE TO RENDER AID

TBI CERT & DIV PD STEVE EDWARD KNOX GS-16-CR-1038/ EXPLOTATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS/ DEP J NORMAN GS-16-CR-1039/ EXPLOTATION OF A MINOR BY ELECTRONIC MEANS (DUPLICATE TO GS-16-CR-138- NEEDS DISMISSED) GS-16-

CR-1035/ CT 1- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELIQUENCY OF A MINOR/ DEP J NORMAN CT 2- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FOR TOX RESULTS HYDER ALISHA D KOPE GS-16-TR-897/ CT 1- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY/ DEP J PETERS CT 2- DOSL GS-16-CR-794/ CT 1- POSS SCH II/ DEP J PETERS CT 2- POSS SCH VI CT 3- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE CT 4- POSS OF PARAPHERNALIA

GS-16-CR-884/ CT 1- POSS SCH VI FOR RESALE/ PTL M MULLINS CT 2- POSS SCH II CT 3- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE CT 4- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TO HAVE DL BOBBY A LOWE GS-16-CR-994/ DORL/ DEP R CURD

CLINTON EDWARD MAHALA GS-16-TR-1248/ REGISTRATION EXPIRED/ INV. S BROWN

HEARING/STNAW SCOTT JOSE G MARTINEZ-MALDOMADO GS-16-C R-627/ DUI 2ND / THP C DUNN GS-16-CR-628/ POSS HANDGUN WHILE INTOXICATED/ THP C DUNN GS-16-TR-829/ SEATBELT/ THP C DUNN

TBI CERT & DIV JASON LEE MAY GS-16-CR-901/ DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ DEP C BROWN

CODY RAY MAYS GS-16-CR-613-V/ VOP/ CCI

TOX RESULTS PD JEREMY DEAN MAYS GS-16-TR-965/ CT 1- RECKLESS DRIVING/ THP E TESTER CT 2- NO INSURANCE CT 3- NO SEATBELT CT 4- DUE CARE GS-16-CR-743/ DUI 1ST/ THP E TESTER GS-16-CR-484/ POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/ DEP R CURD

STOUT

TBI CERT & DIV FINNEY MICHELLE WHITE MCKINNEY GS-15-CR-523/ RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT/ PTL J ARNOLD

HEARING/STNAW HYDER MICHAEL DAVID MITCHELL GS-16-CR-700/ CT 1- SIMPLE POSS OF MARIJUANA/ INV J STOUT CT 2- SIMPLE POSS OF SCH II CT 3- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

ROBERTS JACQUELINE M NEATHERLY GS-16-CR-1019/ CT 1- RESISTING ARREST/ PTL T BROWN CT 2- THEFT UNDER $500 GS-16-TR-295/ SPEEDING/ THP C DUNN

MATTHEW J. J OSBORNE GS-16-CR-347V/ VOP/ CCI

HEARING/STNAW SCOTT APRIL LYNN PARDUE GS-16-CR-731/ CT 1- DUI 2ND/ PTL C WORLEY CT 2- VIOLATION IMPLIED CONSENT

JARED WILLIAM PARDUE GS-17-TR-6/ IMPROPER PASSING/ DEP J NORMAN

FOR PLEA FALLIN DALTON COLE PETERS GS-15-CR-367V/ VOP/ CCI

KIMBERLY ANN PHILLIPPI GS-14-CR-38V/ VOP/ CCI

RONALD LEE PILGRIM JR GS-16-TR-1218/ CT 1- DOSL/ PTL T BROWN CT 2- TAG LIGHT

HEARING/STNAW FALLIN JONATHAN GLENN PLEASANT GS-16-CR-622/ AGGRAVATED BURGLARY/ PTL C WORLEY

HEARING/STNAW NORMAN CRAIG PLESANT GS-16-CR-977/ CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/ DAVID L. DILLARD

FALLIN JEANETTE ELAINE RACKLEY GS-16-CR-1021/ HUNTER PROTECTOR ACT/ TWRA R ROISER

FOR PLEA FALLIN TRAVIS ALAN REECE GS-15-TR-758V/ VOP/ CCI GS-16-CR-636/ DORL 5TH/ PTL T. BROWN GS-16-TR-1095/ DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE ON HWY/ PTL WORLEY GS-16-CR-875/ DORL 5TH/ PTL WORLEY

DANNY RAY ROARK GS-17-CR-141/ DEP JOSH PETERS CT-1/ ASSAULT AS DOMESTIC VIOL CT-2/ POSS SCH II CT-3/ POSS DRUG PARA

ISIAH A ROSS GS-16-CR-220V/ VOP/ CCI

CODY ADAM RUSSELL GS-16-TR-1214/ MOVE OVER LAW/ PTL T BROWN

FOR PLEA MEGAN LYNN SEDGWICK GS-16-TR-454/ SEATBELT/ THP C DUNN GS-16-CR-369/ DRIVING WITHOUT A LIC/ THP C DUNN

DOUGLAS EUGENE SLAGLE GS-16-TR-1170/ POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/ PTL C WORLEY

PD LESTER J STEPHENS FINAL FORFEITURE GS-16-CR-489/ CT 1- POSS SCH VI FOR RESALE/ DEP C ROARK CT 2- INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND INTO A PENAL FACILITY

TO HAVE DL TANYA LYNN STOUT GS-16-CR-790/ DORL 2ND/ PTL M MULLINS

THOMAS D STOUT GS-17-CR-40/ HUNTING WHILE PRIVLEDGES SUSPENDED/ TWRA R ROSIER GS-16-CR-1053/ HUNTING WITHOUT HUNTER SAFETY/ TWRA ROSIER GS-16-CR-1054/ CT 1- BLAZE ORANGE VIOLATION/ TWRA ROSIER CT 2- HUNTING WITH AID OF BAIT GS-16-CR-1055/ CT 1- REFUSING INSPECTION/ TWRA ROSIER CT 2- INTERFERING WITH AGENCY EMPLOYEE

COMPLIANCE DAVID WAYNE SWIFT JR GS-16-CR-1521V/ VOP/ CCI

STATUS HEARING PD ALEXANDRIA D TESTER 82556V/82567V/82568, GS-13-CR-1634V/ VOP/ CCI GS-15-CR-626/ PUBLIC INTOX/ DEP MINK

HEARING/STNAW CROCKETT JACKIE K THOMAS GS-16-CR-985/ CT 1- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING/ TIMOTHY PENNINGTON CT 2- CRIMINAL LITTERING GS-16-CR-986/ HARRASSMENT/ DAVID DILLARD

KRISTIE ANNE THOMPSON-HAMPTON GS-16-TR-1310/ CT 1- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/ DEP J PETERS CT 2- FAILURE TO NOTIFY GS-16-TR-1307/ DORL 1ST/ DEP J PETERS

SAMUEL BRYAN WELCH JR GS-16-CR-1004/ CT 1- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION/ PTL T BROWN CT 2- DOSL

DON DANIEL WILLIAMS PD GS-16-TR-1067/ CT 1- NO SEATBELT/ DEP J PETERS CT 2- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER GS-16-CR-848/ DOSL/ DEP J PETERS (TO HAVE DL)

JERRY LEE WILLIAMS TO HAVE DL GS-16-CR-585/ DOSL 1ST / PTL T BROWN

TBI CERT & DIV JAMES R WILLIS GS-15-CR-480/ FURNISHING TO MINORS/ DEP R CURD

NIKISHA MARIE WOODY GS-16-TR-1167/ PTL C WORLEY

TBI CERT & DIV WRIGHT ALEXANDER HARRISON YATES GS-15-CR-477/ UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION/ DEP R CURD

KARIE LOUISE YOUNG GS-16-TR-1137/ CT 1- SPEEDING/ THP C DUNN CT 2- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TBI CERT & DIV FALLIN KELSEY LAUREL YONGUE GS-16-CR-873/ SALE TO MINOR OR INT. PERSON/ SGT STOUT