WWI Christmas Truce children’s story December 9th at Johnson County Welcome Center

The Blue Ridge Mountains DAR Chapter will be hosting a children’s story time at the Welcome Center on Sat., Dec. 9th at 1:00 p.m. during the Open House. World War I is the focus of the story time with a children’s book of the World War I Christmas Truce of 1914 being read to children. Following the story will there will be an activity and snack.

This year marks the 1ooth anniversary of the entry of the United States into World War I. Almost 400 men and one woman registered with the Draft Board in Johnson County to serve in The Great War. While at the Welcome Center visit the World I Christmas tree and see if you any of your ancestors served 1917-1918.