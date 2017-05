Worley Hall VFW Post #6908 and Auxiliary will meet Saturday, June 3 at VFW building, 291 Depot St. A carry-in meal served at 6 p.m. and the meeting to follow at 7 p.m. VFW Post 6908 is an alcohol-free and smoke-free facility. All members are urged to attend and all veterans eligible for VFW and active duty military are invited. For further information, call James D. (Don) Payne, Commander.